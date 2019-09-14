While sport utility vehicles and all terrain vehicles are providing growing numbers of hunters with greater access to hunting areas, there is also increasing concern about damage that these vehicles potentially pose to wildlife habitat.
“Use of vehicles off established roads and trails can damage habitat by causing erosion and by destroying vegetation that provides food and cover for wildlife. It also reflects poorly on hunters and can be used as a weapon by those who oppose recreational hunting,” said Mike Cox, staff wildlife biologist for the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
SUV and ATV users have found these vehicles offer real advantages in hauling people and equipment over rough roads and in retrieving downed game. But Cox cautions that driving the vehicles off established roads to pursue game is unethical.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is not considered ‘fair pursuit’ to drive off of established roads to chase down deer or game birds,” he said, “and in most cases it is also illegal. It’s fine to depend upon these vehicles, but hunters always need to be responsible and respectful of game and other hunters.”
Wildlife managers note that vehicle tire tracks blazed by an inconsiderate off-road driver are an invitation for other vehicles to follow that same route. The cumulative effect results in habitat being lost as a trail is created. It may also result in a hunter giving away a favorite hunting location to others.
“I think everyone who hunts has seen signs of unethical hunters using vehicles to locate game, whether it be tire tracks in desert washes or tracks through a mountain meadow. Ethical hunters find this to be disheartening and a poor representation of our sport,” said Cox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.