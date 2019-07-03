ELKO – A spectacular ground show is planned at this year’s fireworks Thursday at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
“This is going to be an ‘in-your-face’ show,” said Assemblyman John Ellison. “It’s going to be a great show.”
The Independence Day celebration kicks off when gates open at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds with the band Beach Party Surfers.
The program celebrates America’s birthday with patriotic songs, a presentation of colors by the VFW Post 2350, and a candlelight vigil for servicemen and women serving around the world.
Patriotic songs will be performed by Burke Madsen and Vanessa Ridgeway throughout the evening.
Before the fireworks show begins, a recording of Jared Kraintz singing “God Bless the USA” will be played.
The fireworks show will begin at about 9:15 p.m.
Ellison said the show would be a little larger than last year’s but designed differently to be viewed best inside the grandstand.
“The people really need to see the effect of the show,” he said, inviting the community to come out and not worry about paying the entrance fee at the gate.
“It is a $5 suggested donation, so please come, even if you don’t have the money,” Ellison said.
The show would not be possible without the sponsors who contribute each year, Ellison explained.
The Ramada Hotel is housing the five-member fireworks technicians who will be staying in Elko for four days and American High Voltage is covering the food costs.
“The community has really come together for this,” he said.
Over the years, word has spread about Elko’s fireworks, with visitors coming in from California, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon and Utah travel to see them each year, Ellison said, which is also good for local hotels, restaurants and shops.
“The show is about Independence Day, but it also helps some of our businesses, too.”
To learn more about making a donation or purchasing box seat tickets, call Ellison Electric at 738-6284.
