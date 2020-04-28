Ingenuity in Action: iPads connect Highland residents to outside world

Word quickly spread around Highland that Neva Stout could see her family and the staff reached out to Justine asking if she had any ideas of how the other residents could video chat with their families. She decided to start asking for donations and she made a plan. Several weeks went by and then a box with nine refurbished iPads showed up on her doorstep. The devices had been donated by Dr. Conrad Roberson and Jenny Back.

She quickly got to work cleaning up the handhelds, setting up Apple accounts, and making them as user friendly as possible. Justine took them to the facility partnering with Highland staff member Dena Anderson.

“She tells me that morale up there has changed significantly for the better,” said Justine. Anderson reported that 42 of the 48 residents currently living there use the iPads to spend time with their families.

Stout continued, “She specifically mentioned one resident originally from England that hasn’t seen her family in over seven years. She finally got to see them via FaceTime, and Dena described it as an amazing moment to be a part of.”