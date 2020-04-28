Ingenuity in Action: iPads connect Highland residents to outside world

ELKO — Ingenuity may be the mother of invention, though this story starts with a grandmother.
Great Basin College Student Accounts Specialist Justine Stout’s soon to be 89-year-old grandmother Neva is a resident at Highland Inn Assisted Living in Elko. Days were filled with visits from family and time spent with friends. Life was pretty normal.
That all changed earlier this year when the COVID-19 crisis and contingencies to thwart the virus began affecting this rural community in the northeastern part of the Silver State.
The lockdown at Highland started several weeks earlier than the rest of the state because of the at-risk population living there. The residents are not allowed to leave their rooms for meals or visiting, all activities have been cancelled, and no visitors are allowed in. Before the coronavirus lockdown Justine’s father was going there to visit with her grandmother almost every day. During a recent phone call the family could tell in her voice that her spirits were down.
That’s when ingenuity, and Justine, stepped in.
She decided to clean up an old, unused iPad and take it up to her so she could FaceTime with her family. The results were immediate. Her grandmother’s spirits were up, the smile returning to her face. Justine’s simple solution had worked!
Word quickly spread around Highland that Neva Stout could see her family and the staff reached out to Justine asking if she had any ideas of how the other residents could video chat with their families. She decided to start asking for donations and she made a plan. Several weeks went by and then a box with nine refurbished iPads showed up on her doorstep. The devices had been donated by Dr. Conrad Roberson and Jenny Back.
She quickly got to work cleaning up the handhelds, setting up Apple accounts, and making them as user friendly as possible. Justine took them to the facility partnering with Highland staff member Dena Anderson.
“She tells me that morale up there has changed significantly for the better,” said Justine. Anderson reported that 42 of the 48 residents currently living there use the iPads to spend time with their families.
Stout continued, “She specifically mentioned one resident originally from England that hasn’t seen her family in over seven years. She finally got to see them via FaceTime, and Dena described it as an amazing moment to be a part of.”
Justine continues to ask for donations though the going is slow. iPads are expensive so she isn’t receiving the response she had hoped for. But hope endures. Living Stones Church has expressed interest in helping, and Dena and Justine have discussed helping other facilities in northern Nevada as well if the program is successful.
“I’d love any help I could get,” said Stout. “What I’m asking for is new, refurbished, or slightly used and factory reset iPads for donation to the residents of Highland Inn.”
GBC’s Justine Stout, ingenious indeed!
For more information about the Highland Inn Assisted Living iPad Project, please contact Justine Stout at 775-397-4478 or by email at justine.stout@gbcnv.edu.
