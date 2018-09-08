On February 5, 1968, Alberto Uranga, a 22-year-old man from Mutriku (Gipuzkoa), boarded a plane in the old airport of Sondika (about three miles from the city of Bilbao) heading to the United States. He was not traveling alone. Fernando Gandiaga, who was only one year older than Alberto, traveled with him. They were leaving their home country to work in southern Idaho as sheep laborers. More precisely, they were hired by Faulkner Land and Livestock Company in Gooding (Idaho) to work as camp tenders.
“Kneel down and kiss the ground,” Fernando told Alberto just before boarding their plane.
“What?!” Alberto exclaimed.
“Kneel down and kiss the ground,” Fernando insisted.
“Why?” Alberto asked.
“Because, perhaps, this would be the last time you see the Basque Country,” Fernando replied in a firm tone.
Then, they both proceeded to kiss the ground at the airport.
Alberto and Fernando had a long trip ahead of them with some stopovers along the way. The first stop was in Madrid, where they boarded a bigger plane to cross the Atlantic. From there, they traveled to New York and then took another flight to Salt Lake City. There, a taxi driver awaited them at the airport – holding a sign with their names – and drove them to the local Basque boarding house Hogar Hotel where they stayed overnight.
The next morning, an employee of John Faulkner picked them up and headed toward Gooding. Soon after their arrival there, the two young Basques began working as camp tenders. Everything was unfamiliar to them, especially for Alberto Uranga, who was born and raised on the Basque coast.
Alberto grew up in the fishing town of Mutriku. His father was a fisherman and his mother a homemaker. From a very young age, like all the other boys in town, Alberto started working after school at the local canning factory, cleaning fish upon arrival in port. This was the Dentici fish cannery of Mutriku founded by an Italian named Francesco Dentici from Sicily who had been involved in the business on the Basque coast since the late 1910s. In the early twentieth century, besides the Dentici family, other Sicilian immigrants settled along the Basque coast and established anchovy canning plants. Success of those early Sicilians proved the potential of the Basque coast for anchovy fishing.
At the age of 18, Alberto Uranga was hired as a payroll clerk at the Dentici company, being in charge of all employees from all the company’s branches all over the Cantabric area. One year later, Uranga was called up for compulsory military service in the Spanish army under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco (1939-75). He first spent six months in the military base of San Fernando (Cádiz) and thereafter 18 months in the base of Cartagena (Murcia) in southeastern Spain. During his military service, Uranga recalls how all the Basques were oftentimes pejoratively called “Dumb Bascos.”
In May 1967, at the completion of his military service, Alberto returned home. He went back to work for the Dentici’s Cannery company. Now, Uranga was appointed commercial representative of the company to promote their products and expand their sales in the northern region. He spent eight months living on the road, traveling the Basque Country and some contiguous areas in a white Mercedes provided by the company, selling canned anchovy and tuna products to restaurants and retailers. This life seemed fun and adventurous. A dream job. However, Alberto soon grew tired of this way of life and left his job to go to America.
At that time, the sheep industry of the American West still provided a home for Basques seeking opportunity and adventure. Yet Alberto emigrated from Mutriku largely in search of adventure, after this immigrant lure. He grew up hearing stories — both heroic and tragic — about boys of the area emigrating to America to become sheepherders. Also, he grew up being deeply influenced by classic Western movies — such as “The Horse Soldiers” (1959) or “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962) — and persuaded by the mythic imagery of the Old West about cowboys, Indians, gunfighters, lawmen and others. And, in some ways, the Far West that Alberto Uranga found in 1968 was still wild and violent.
He got a job as camp tender through his brother-in-law Pedro Urreizti, who had worked for years as a sheepherder for the Faulkners. For three years, Alberto worked as camp tender for the Faulkner Land and Livestock Company. With another camp tender, he accompanied sheepherders on their drives, providing them with all those things that they needed to survive on the range, including setting up the sheep camps, preparing food and even sometimes replacing herders when they were absent.
From one sheep camp to another, he spent hours riding on horseback through the Sawtooth Mountains, confronting many obstacles, setbacks and difficulties, such as unexpected storms or predator attacks. Despite all the advances, sheep ranching remained trapped in archaic formulas, and still remains.
In 1971, once his three-year contract came to end, Alberto Uranga left the sheep industry, but not the country. He remained in the United States. Uranga now lives in Ketchum (Idaho) where he runs his company Lasaii Benefits, a prestigious and well-respected IRA/Real Estate Company. Furthermore, he is a board member for the Trailing of the Sheep that celebrates the sheep ranching heritage and its cultural landscapes in Idaho’s Sun Valley.
Alberto Uranga is the last Basque sheep worker that remains in Sun Valley. Those rangelands where Alberto and other Basques once tended sheep are now increasingly used for hiking and skiing, producing new cultural landscapes in the American West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.