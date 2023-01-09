Is the Great Salt Lake going away? Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science

On your way to Salt Lake City, after you get past Delle and Tooele, you see the almost hidden quarter of Saltaire, once the Coney Island of the West. Built in the 1890s it was an amusement park hosting thousands of visitors every weekend. Complete with a roller coaster, merry-go-round, and a Ferris wheel, its main attraction was swimming in the Great Salt Lake, where people could bob around like corks, thanks to its high salt content.

Now, 130 years later, its ghosts move about like those in the cult classic "Carnival of Souls" filmed on location back in 1962. The swimming waters that once lapped against the piers have long receded miles away and as everyone sees, when you drive past, the immense lake is slowly drying up.

As you probably know, the Great Salt Lake, the largest saline lake in North America, is a valuable ecosystem for the region. The lake provides $2.5 billion worth of minerals (salt) and thousands of local jobs harvesting fertilizer and brine shrimp from the lake. It has been calculated that 10 million migratory birds make the surrounding wetlands their home, keeping the insect population for the nearby city at bay. Several islands in the lake provide critical nesting areas for various birds including the American white pelican among others. The idea of a huge body of salt water so far removed from the ocean on the endangered list is quite disturbing.

Compared to the ocean which averages 137 grams of dissolved salt per gallon, the salinity of the Great Salt Lake is highly variable and depends on the lake's water level. Measurements have indicated at least 180 grams per gallon allowing one to float noticeably higher when swimming, leading to the universally heard quip that it’s impossible to drown in its waters.

The chemistry of the lake is interesting, the ionic composition is similar to seawater, with most of the constituents being sodium, magnesium and chlorine. It is one of 30 salt lakes found in the world and formed when the water flowing in containing salt and minerals could not leave because the lake is landlocked. As the water evaporates these dissolved salts are left behind, increasing its salinity over and over again on a yearly basis.

But, if the amount of water flowing into a lake is less than the amount evaporated, the lake will eventually disappear and leave a dry lake such as we have in western Nevada where the Humboldt River feeds the Carson Sink. Because of the Great Salt Lake's high salinity, it has few fish, and few aquatic animals that live in the lake's main basin other than centimeter-long brine shrimp.

A report just published this week found that unsustainable water use has shrunk the lake to just 37 percent of its former self. The report by BYU College of Life Sciences, Plant and Wildlife Assistant Professor Benjamin W. Abbott, along with 34 other researchers, details that excessive water use from the tributaries that feed the lake has brought the average lake level down 19 feet, desiccating habitat, generating more dust, and driving salinity to levels incompatible with the lake’s food system. Without dramatic cuts to water consumption, they say, Utah’s Great Salt Lake is on track to disappear within five years.

One of the suggestions of the report is providing the lake with an additional million acre-feet of water per year to reverse this decline. Depending on future weather conditions, achieving this amount of flow back in to the lake would require cutting consumptive water use in the watershed by a third to a half. One acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land, about the size of a football field, one foot deep. To put this perspective, an average household uses between one-half and one acre-foot of water per year for indoor and outdoor use.

Up till now agriculture accounts for more than 70 percent of the state’s water use with much of it going to grow hay and alfalfa to feed livestock. There are so many claims on the state’s rivers and streams that, by the time they reach the Great Salt Lake, there’s very little water left. To be proactive, authorities have returned about 0.1 million acre-feet per year to the lake, with most conserved water held in reservoirs or delivered to other users rather than actually released to the lake.

According to the report, over the last three years, the lake has received less than a third of its natural stream flow because of excessive water diversions. In 2022, the lake shrunk to its lowest point as show in the figure. Just a simple glance shows that if the current trend continues unabated the lake will certainly dry up within a few decades.