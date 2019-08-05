ELKO – As summer is winding down, it is time to get outside and enjoy some of the spectacular public lands in Elko County
The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Outdoor Schools, and Friends of the Ruby Mountains are teaming up to offer another free, family-friendly guided hike on Aug. 10 to Island Lake. Hikers should meet at the parking lot at the end of Lamoille Canyon Road (Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway) at 9 a.m.
The wildflower hike will offer participants the chance to hike approximately two miles each way to Island Lake via the Island Lake Trail, which features moderate-grade elevation changes, sweeping views of Lamoille Canyon and the surrounding mountains, and an unparalleled wildflower display.
Along the way, hikers will have the opportunity to learn about the different types of wildflowers. In order to ensure an enjoyable hike, participants should dress in layers, and should bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Sturdy shoes should be worn.
For more information and to RSVP, please contact the BLM at 775-753-0200 or USFS 775-738-5171.
