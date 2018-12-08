ELKO – It’s a long hike up the steep hill near Jack Creek on the last day of November, as freezing temperatures and blowing snow make each step harder than the last one.
A group of four adults and eight children, ranging from 6 to 15 years old, adjust their hats and scarves to protect their eyes from the cold and snow as they make their journey up the hill that has become familiar to all of them over the years.
Despite the cold and wind, it wouldn’t be Christmas without this adventure for the three Hutnyak families of Elko, who each year make the drive to Jack Creek to cut down their own tree for the holidays.
Thanks to permits offered by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, traditionalists can find the perfect Christmas tree for $5 per tag, limited to five tags per family.
But why go through the hassle of a long drive and cold temperatures when there are pre-cut Christmas trees for sale at the grocery stores, or artificial trees that can be a one-time purchase?
“It’s the smell of a real tree,” said Jean Hutnyak, who for the past 10 years has joined her husband Dave, their two sons, and their eight grandchildren on the annual Christmas tree hunt. “It’s a fun time for our family.”
Childhood memories are another reason for the adventure. Traditionalists point out that harvesting their own tree is really about keeping those memories alive and passing them down to another generation, adding there’s nothing memorable about hauling out a dusty box from storage.
“Sure, it’s easier to go down to the basement and bring up the tree,” said a self-proclaimed traditionalist interviewed for this story, “but those steps aren’t etched in your mind like hiking a hill with a family in tow.”
Braving the wintry weather conditions is part of what makes the outing a real adventure, even if the kids come home with wet coats and shoes, and adults sport bruises and scrapes at the end of the day. In fact, that’s not such a bad thing, according to some who are anti-artificial tree.
“Perhaps I’m a purist, but plastic trees are a disgrace, unless you have to have it for an allergy or other reasons,” said another traditionalist who declined to be named for this article. Growing up, he said his family considered it a yearly challenge to find “the perfect tree” after moving to Nevada from Wyoming. They would pack a lunch and thermoses of coffee and hot chocolate to make a day of it.
As an adult, he now takes his wife and three children each year to Jack Creek. This year, he said he happily watched his oldest son drag a small tree down to the parking area, fully aware that the Christmas ritual is being imparted to the next generation.
“I hope they grow up enjoying the memories of cutting a fresh tree each year as much as I have,” he said.
This year, Hutnyak watched as her two oldest grandsons ran up the hill, chopped down a tree and brought it back to the pickup truck in near record time as younger grandchildren enjoyed sledding nearby.
“Each year is a totally different experience,” Hutnyak said, noting that the near blizzard conditions made this year less of a leisurely hike in search of the right tree and more of a work party. “Our tree this year is the best one I think we’ve ever had.”
Although the snow was 20 inches deep in some spots, everyone had a good time, Hutnyak said. She also mused on what might happen once all of the grandchildren are grown and it becomes too difficult to make the annual trip to Jack Creek.
“It will be a sad day when we will have to have an artificial tree,” she said.
