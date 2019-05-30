It’s often said that “familiarity breeds contempt” and I know lots of farmers and ranchers — all too familiar with the burrowing activities of ground squirrels, prairie dogs, and other varmints -- that harbor considerable contempt for these furry little beasties. It is not only the loss of valuable livestock feed or crops that troubles these working folk, but the real dangers to life, limb, and machinery posed by the complexes of holes and tunnels excavated by these critters.
Though wide-scale poisoning programs have been used in the past to effectively control large pest populations, the amount of collateral damage inflicted on non-target species (hawks, eagles, pets, etc.) fairly begged for more species/outbreak-specific controls. This is where you and I may be of service.
In some circumstances, the most appropriate and effective pest-control agent is a small group of experienced and conscientious riflemen operating under landowner supervision. Case in point, each spring my brother Dave, his children and I are invited out to one of his friend’s ranches to, as manager Russ likes to put it, “Thin out this year’s crop of pasture pups (prairie dogs) and ground rats (squirrels).”
I made my annual spring varmint safari last week. It was the perfect time to witness the meltdown of the last remnants of this winter’s snow and the simultaneous emergence of the sweet green high plains’ grasses and, of course, the ravenous rodent hordes.
Even though the shifting afternoon winds and "see-for-miles" ranges are the niche of the hot centerfire .17’s and .22’s, we prefer sneaking up close and personal. Sniping the voracious, energized varmints with our standard and magnum rimfire rifles and handguns is one of our favorite springtime activities. This is high volume shooting in a target rich environment, to be sure.
Fortunately, the ammo-desolate days of the previous administration are past … for now … and sporting goods shelves are once again flush with rimfire ammunition! Give your favorite local shop a visit today and stock up on your favorite rimfires, while you can. As I always say, “Ammunition (and all related firearms and accessories) will never be more available, affordable, or legal than they are right now!” Get some while the gettin's good!
Power-wise high velocity .22LR ammunition provides all the accuracy and knockdown energy needed to handily dispatch the diminutive ground squirrels out to about 100 yards. Died-in-the-wool long riflers tote the "hyper loadings" exemplified by the likes of CCI’s Stinger, their smoking Velocitor and today’s high-speed champ, Mexico’s own Aquila Super Maximums. This potent import belts out a 30 gr. solid at a blistering 1,750 f.p.s. Ole!
As potent as these LR loadings are, the magnum .17HMR and .22 WRF extend the practical ranges another 50 yards and do provide considerably more slap. Our own personal experience also suggests that the larger diameter .22 bullets are considerably more lethal than the flyweight 17-20 gr. .17HMR slugs. Our unanimous favorites: Remington’s devastating 40 gr. AccuTip-V in the Big Green’s Premier Gold Box line and Hornady’s outstanding 22 Mag Varmint Express with its whomping 30 gr V-Max bullet.
Even the snappiest rimfire is less effective if improperly aimed, so most experienced varminters mount quality optics on their rifles and handguns. Careful pre-hunt sighting-in sessions coupled with shot-steadying bipods, fixed or collapsible shooting sticks can make even difficult shots possible. Slings serve double duty by steadying tricky offhand shots and keeping your hands free to tote your shooting/walking sticks and spotting scope while afield.
This is a great time to be outdoors. The days are lengthening, the sun is shining brighter now, and the new blades of green are pushing up from the warming earth. Life is good and as Ted Nugent -- hard rocker and 2nd Amendment advocate -- is wont to say, “Remember, you can’t do this in France!” And so it is.
