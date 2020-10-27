It’s time to review your Medicare coverage

In most cases, you don’t have to get a service or item approved ahead of time for Original Medicare to cover it.

Medicare AdvantageMedicare Advantage Plans are offered by private insurers that provide your Medicare Part A and B benefits, in many cases through a managed network, similar to an HMO.

In many cases, you’ll need to use doctors and other providers in the plan’s network and service area to get the lowest out-of-pocket costs. HMO model plans won’t cover providers outside the plan’s network and service area unless certain exceptions apply, such as emergency services.

You may need to get a referral to see a specialist, even if the specialist is in your plan’s network.

Out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Advantage vary, and plans may have lower out-of-pocket costs for certain services.

You may have to pay a monthly plan premium in addition to your monthly Part B premium. Some plans may have a $0 premium or may help pay all or part of your Part B premiums.

Plans have a yearly limit on what you pay out-of-pocket for services covered under Medicare Part A and Part B. Once you reach your plan’s limit, you pay nothing for services covered by Part A and Part B for the rest of the year.