ELKO – In downtown Elko, people wearing cowboy hats, fringed jackets and leather boots stop into restaurants and bars during the week of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Some of them carry guitar or fiddle cases, looking for a makeshift stage among the tables. For 30 minutes to an hour this will be their home as they play cowboy-western music, joining a community that preserves this genre that combines storytelling with toe-tapping melodies.

Coyote Joe, a guitarist and vocalist, said the emphasis of pure cowboy music is on storytelling. This weekend he is playing at the Coffee Mug, singing songs and telling tales at the lunch counter.

He was asked by singer Lenny Nast to travel from his home in northeastern Oregon this week to “change the mood in Elko, away from that new country stuff and let the people get back to the cowboy, the western, pioneers, land, horses, animals, cattle.”

Nast offered Coyote Joe the job as the Coffee Mug’s musician in-residence for three nights and the ability to allow friends and other musicians to sit in on the jam session. “It’s not an open mic,” Joe explained.

For Coyote Joe, 71, the opportunity to come to Elko is a bit of a homecoming. He grew up in Elko and lived a few months out of the year on the Duckwater Valley Reservation with his mother, who was a nurse, and traveled there to work for Elko County.

“I was raised here,” he said. “I played on the steps at the Commercial Hotel when it was booming like the Stockmen’s was, and Elko probably didn’t go four blocks in any direction. I enjoy Elko for its culture and its history.”

For three years, Coyote Joe has returned to the area to play at Dos Amigos for owner George Ruiz Jr. “He would request me coming in there.”

In the past he had performed at the Gathering but “it’s not me. I don’t rub elbows. I like playing for the folks.”

“I’d rather be with the locals,” Joe said.

After speaking to some Coffee Mug customers who thanked him for playing, Joe pointed to that as a reason for what he does.

“See, it’s talking to people, and you make their night,” Joe said. “I get more out of that.”

A cowboy for 45 years, Coyote Joe said he worked on ranches from the prairies down to Guadalajara, Mexico. “That was fun. Hot, but fun. I was up in the mountains of Sonora. I was in the flats of Chihuahua. I got along with the vaqueros. I spoke the tongue and I enjoyed my life doing it.”

When Joe first learned at the age of 10 that his playing drew a crowd of girls around him, “I could see that I could entertain and it was rewarding in some ways.”

Traveling and performing is Joe’s way of telling stories about the cowboy way of life to younger audiences.

“It’s telling the tale and teaching, I think, is the bottom line. We need to teach our younger generation something that is disappearing,” he said. “We have a lot of young performers but we don’t have that many really, considering all the kids out there.”

“We need to bring back some of that old cowboy music,” Joe continued. “Like ‘The Strawberry Roan,’ ‘The Red-Headed Stranger’ and ‘Streets of Laredo.’”

Kurt Corsair drove in from southeast Colorado this week. He walked into the Coffee Mug with his guitar on Thursday night. Coyote Joe soon invited him up to the “stage” and they performed three songs together.

“I’m looking for places to play,” Corsair said after the set. “I played The Star last night for 45 minutes.”

After arriving in Elko, he said he starts looking around for familiar faces and sounds. “I run into guys like me. I come to find people like me. This is where they collect. They start coming out of the woodwork, it’s kinda cool. There really isn’t any other place where they gather like this.”

Corsair said musicians come to Elko during the Gathering, even those who do not appear during the main shows.

“There are a lot of people that don’t get up on the stage over there, but they’re here. That’s what’s cool,” he added. “You’re the same kind of weird so you end up being in the same family.”

It’s been about three years since Corsair has been in Elko. Although the trip is a bit costly, it’s a labor of love to perform cowboy-western music.

“The people that appreciate [the music] are here,” he said.

It takes a while for Corsair’s fingers to get used “to the picking” of the guitar strings. After arriving in Elko on Wednesday, he said he played with Billy Rose before searching for a place to continue the music.

“I went down to The Star. It’s like midnight. There were like six or seven cowboys and a girl in there,” he said. “‘Can you play that thing?’ they said. ‘I’ve been playing it all day! My fingers already hurt.’ ‘We’re going to give you a hundred bucks if you play.’”

“An hour later I’m still playing and they gave me two hundred bucks,” Corsair laughed. “Because they wanted to hear real cowboy music, that’s why. The people come to hear real cowboy music.”

He plays his own songs, and throws in some covers of his musical inspirations, like Ian Tyson and Don Edwards. “Don played all them traditional songs. That’s what I do. It got in my blood and then I started coming up with my own. I don’t know where they come from, but I’m able to write them.”

“People respond to it. I thought it was boring, but they like to hear it. They don’t know anybody that does that stuff for a living,” Corsair said.

At 21, he picked up a guitar and taught himself how to play, but he’s not sure how good he is.

“Faking my way into my own style. [People say,] ‘Boy you’re really good.’ ‘No I’m really bad, I’m just glad I got you fooled,’” he laughed.

Corsair and Coyote Joe both said the place to be is Billy Rose’s show at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery, where they would end up at one point during the next few days.

Rose, who has lived in Elko for nearly 50 years, has been hosting various jams and open mics for about 20 years.

“I used to do an open mic at the High Desert Inn. I started with Don Farmer and started the Sherman Station Round-Up,” he said.

Although Rose said he has played at the Gathering and for some open mics, he said he and the Western Folklife Center “don’t see eye-to-eye.”

He explained that he is affiliated with some poetry and music organizations that have not been invited to the Gathering.

“I felt it was my job as being an ambassador for Elko – aside from the Folklife Center – for all the people that don’t get invited and don’t get to perform. Not everybody gets to perform for the Gathering. It’s by invitation,” Rose said.

It’s a rough time of year for cowboys to leave cattle that are calving and during the winter, he added. “This is rough so to come here and perform and not be shown courtesy of having a place to perform, I don’t think that’s right. So I’ve been doing it.”

Rose has hosted jam sessions at the DLC for several years and calls it the “home of free music” where original songs are played.

“Anybody is welcome on my stage that wants to come here that’s traveled a long distance. We feed the entertainers that come here. This is a safe place,” Rose said.

For two years, Rose was unable to host his jam sessions.

“It killed me during the pandemic not being able to do this. That was really hard,” Rose said.

It’s a “family” of musicians and fans of cowboy music that come to Elko and seek out the smaller venues, Rose said. This year, people from Oregon, the Teton Valley, North Dakota and Carson City traveled to play or hang out.

“A lot of us are professionals who come in here. We have a pretty good reputation of having some really good jam sessions,” Rose said. “Everybody joins in. It’s inclusive not exclusive. This is a great thing, I look forward to it.”

Rose thanked the DLC owners Jacques Errecart and Joan and Jennifer Anderson for opening up their bar and gallery to the jam sessions. But it was late artist Sarah Sweetwater who he credited for bringing him into the local music scene and starting what has become an annual tradition for nearly four decades.

“She’s the one that started the Poetry Gathering, among others, in her backyard and they started making it bigger,” Rose said.

Lenny Nast is another one Rose recognized for getting him started locally in music. Nast, a singer for 40 years, hired Rose to play with him in 1974. “A lot of us go back a long way,” Nast said.

Nast has organized the Coffee Mug shows for six years, continuing to support the local jam scene. He said he had some problems getting musicians back to Elko because “they are scattered around.”

Audiences seem to be drawn to the cowboy way of life, Nast observed.

“You see people coming to town [and] I think it’s a secret wish they’ve had that they want to do something with cowboys and cattle,” Nast said. “They come here and they head for the store and all of a sudden they come out with a new hat, boots and jeans.”

“Everybody has a good time,” he said. “They let their hair down. They fantasize a little bit. It’s a fun weekend for a lot of people. I love it.”

After Rose’s set, the Panhandle Cowboys plugged their guitars into the amps set up in the DLC. With paintings, photographs and jewelry cases surrounding them, the duo from Idaho launched into their four-song set.

Farmer Dave Fulfs on six-string guitar and JB Barber on a four-string bass acoustic guitar have come to Elko “five or six times.”

“We always just play open mics wherever we can get a spot,” Fulfs said. “I’ve applied [to the Gathering] twice, but I think they see this ‘Farmer Dave’ and they think I’m not a cowboy even though I help my neighbors get their cattle out of the Snake River breaks and ride a horse.”

The Panhandle Cowboys “travel all over and play music. That’s what we do,” Barber said.

In Elko, Barber said “there’s all kinds of music down here,” like Texas swing and bluegrass.

“But it’s mostly all cowboy-western music,” they said.

The Cowboys write their own music that has been influenced by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

“He does a great imitation of Ernest Tubbs,” Fulfs said of Barber. “But I can’t get him to do it.”

The Panhandle Cowboys are enjoying life on the road, performing their music and basking in the camaraderie from other musicians, they said.

“At our age, we’re not looking to do anything but have fun,” Barber said. “We’re too old to get rich. We’re in it for the music.”

“We’re both retired. We’re not in it for the money. We’re in it for the fun and the adrenaline rush,” Fulfs said.