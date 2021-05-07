Janet Peck’s nominator said she “gets to witness first hand Janet helping our Veterans of Elko. She goes above and beyond -- caring for their whole needs, sometimes providing out of her own pocket. She creates relationships with not just the Veteran but also their families. I’m always amazed by her willingness to help and her kind, giving heart.”

Peck said she was young when she decided she wanted to become a nurse. “My mother died from cancer when I was a child and this had a huge influence on my wanting to become a nurse.”

She attended an LPN program when she was 19 and had children, “so nursing was put on hold until my children were a little bigger.”

Then she went to college in Washington State at Wenatchee Valley College, where she received her RN degree.

“I have loved my career as a Registered Nurse,” Peck said. “I have had the opportunity of caring for so many people in Washington and Nevada.”

She moved to Elko in 1995 and worked in the emergency room at Elko General Hospital.