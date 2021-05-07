Janet Peck’s nominator said she “gets to witness first hand Janet helping our Veterans of Elko. She goes above and beyond -- caring for their whole needs, sometimes providing out of her own pocket. She creates relationships with not just the Veteran but also their families. I’m always amazed by her willingness to help and her kind, giving heart.”
Peck said she was young when she decided she wanted to become a nurse. “My mother died from cancer when I was a child and this had a huge influence on my wanting to become a nurse.”
She attended an LPN program when she was 19 and had children, “so nursing was put on hold until my children were a little bigger.”
Then she went to college in Washington State at Wenatchee Valley College, where she received her RN degree.
“I have loved my career as a Registered Nurse,” Peck said. “I have had the opportunity of caring for so many people in Washington and Nevada.”
She moved to Elko in 1995 and worked in the emergency room at Elko General Hospital.
“I was approached by an air ambulance company, American Medflight, and was asked to come to work for them.” She started that job in 1999 and was a flight nurse until 2011 when she became a nurse for the Veteran’s Health Administration at the Elko VA Clinic, where she is now.
“I love our Veterans and this job has been a way for me to give back. My father was a Veteran who served in the Marine Corps in Korea. He was one of the chosen few. My son was also a Marine, both my nephews served. One is still active and my sister in law retired as a lieutenant colonel.”
Peck said she believes nurses need to have compassion, and need to be able to multi-task.
“I think it is also important for nurses to trust their instinct, listen to their patients,” she added.
“I think one of the best rewards of being a nurse is being trusted and allowed to take care of my patients. It is also very rewarding to watch people heal.”
Peck said over the course of her career she has seen “some really sad events as well as really rewarding events.”
“In my flight career I have over 2100 patient transfers logged, many miles of flight time. I have had a career in nursing that I am very grateful for. To this day I would still choose a nursing career.”