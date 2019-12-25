January events at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO — In the Wiegand Gallery-Western Folklife Center from Jan. 21 through June 13, 2020, the “I’m Gonna Get My Horse” exhibition will take visitors on an artful and educational journey from South to West, reflecting on the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s focus on Black cowboys.
There is something for everyone from photography to quilting, comics to saddles. A free grand opening reception will occur during the Gathering on Jan. 30 from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Other events this month include:
Jam On!Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m.
Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Let’s Dance!Jan. 9, 6-8:30 p.m.
One night only this month. Dancing in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. Get ready for for the Gathering’s dance workshops or Friday and Saturday Night Dances as this evening starts with $5 dance lessons in East Coast Swing, 6-7 p.m., with open dancing at 7 p.m. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. Contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Chili Feed for Gathering VolunteersJan. 14, 6-8 p.m.
The Western Folklife Center is seeking volunteers for the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Jan. 28 through Feb. 2. Sign up anytime at https://www.westernfolklife.org/volunteer. This celebration could not happen without the 300-plus volunteers who join the family and lend time and talent to the Gathering every year. Volunteers receive a free pass for daytime shows, get to work with other dedicated people, rub shoulders with poets and musicians performing at the Gathering. Past volunteers are encouraged to attend this event as duties may have been updated.
Southwind at the Pioneer SaloonJan. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon and enjoy lively Americana, Folk and Celtic music with Elko’s own Southwind band. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.