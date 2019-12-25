January events at the Western Folklife Center

The Western Folklife Center is seeking volunteers for the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Jan. 28 through Feb. 2. Sign up anytime at https://www.westernfolklife.org/volunteer. This celebration could not happen without the 300-plus volunteers who join the family and lend time and talent to the Gathering every year. Volunteers receive a free pass for daytime shows, get to work with other dedicated people, rub shoulders with poets and musicians performing at the Gathering. Past volunteers are encouraged to attend this event as duties may have been updated.