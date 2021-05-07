When a local couple fell ill with COVID-19 and the husband had to be hospitalized, Jesica Ford helped calm his sole caregiver wife, get him into rehabilitation, and help her come up with a plan to get her husband back home.
“She was very pleasant and calming on the phone,” said her nomination.
Ford said when she was deciding on a career she knew that she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.
“I am motivated by helping others, learning, and making a positive impact on my community,” she said. “Nursing allows me to do all these things. In addition to the ‘feel good’ reasons, I knew a nursing degree would be versatile and I would always be able to find a job.”
As the mother of four small children, a two-year nursing degree allowed her to get right to work.
“As my career progressed, my education did as well and I obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. I’m currently on the way to completing my Master of Science Nursing.”
Ford’s work experience has varied from pediatrics to adults, Shock Trauma ICU, ER and emergency medicine as a flight nurse.
“I am looking forward to my new position as Chief Nursing Officer and facility administrator of the new Elko Community Health Center” she said in April.
Ford said in her opinion the most important qualities in a nurse are compassion, patience, being a lifelong learner, and the ability to listen and empathize with others.
She has had many rewarding experiences as a nurse.
“Saving a life is, of course, an amazing experience! However, teaching patients about their chronic disease is just as fulfilling. Seeing the fruits of your labor in action, as your patient progresses in knowledge and self-care is fulfilling and leads to improve their health for the individual.
“The opportunity to mentor newer nurses and share my experience is another aspect. This not only keeps my passion for nursing alive, but I feel that I help to keep them excited about their career choice and realize their full potential.”