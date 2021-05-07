When a local couple fell ill with COVID-19 and the husband had to be hospitalized, Jesica Ford helped calm his sole caregiver wife, get him into rehabilitation, and help her come up with a plan to get her husband back home.

“She was very pleasant and calming on the phone,” said her nomination.

Ford said when she was deciding on a career she knew that she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I am motivated by helping others, learning, and making a positive impact on my community,” she said. “Nursing allows me to do all these things. In addition to the ‘feel good’ reasons, I knew a nursing degree would be versatile and I would always be able to find a job.”

As the mother of four small children, a two-year nursing degree allowed her to get right to work.

“As my career progressed, my education did as well and I obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. I’m currently on the way to completing my Master of Science Nursing.”

Ford’s work experience has varied from pediatrics to adults, Shock Trauma ICU, ER and emergency medicine as a flight nurse.