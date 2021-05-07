 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesica Ford
0 comments

Jesica Ford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jesica Ford

Jesica Ford

When a local couple fell ill with COVID-19 and the husband had to be hospitalized, Jesica Ford helped calm his sole caregiver wife, get him into rehabilitation, and help her come up with a plan to get her husband back home.

“She was very pleasant and calming on the phone,” said her nomination.

Ford said when she was deciding on a career she knew that she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I am motivated by helping others, learning, and making a positive impact on my community,” she said. “Nursing allows me to do all these things. In addition to the ‘feel good’ reasons, I knew a nursing degree would be versatile and I would always be able to find a job.”

As the mother of four small children, a two-year nursing degree allowed her to get right to work.

“As my career progressed, my education did as well and I obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. I’m currently on the way to completing my Master of Science Nursing.”

Ford’s work experience has varied from pediatrics to adults, Shock Trauma ICU, ER and emergency medicine as a flight nurse.

“I am looking forward to my new position as Chief Nursing Officer and facility administrator of the new Elko Community Health Center” she said in April.

Ford said in her opinion the most important qualities in a nurse are compassion, patience, being a lifelong learner, and the ability to listen and empathize with others.

She has had many rewarding experiences as a nurse.

“Saving a life is, of course, an amazing experience! However, teaching patients about their chronic disease is just as fulfilling. Seeing the fruits of your labor in action, as your patient progresses in knowledge and self-care is fulfilling and leads to improve their health for the individual.

“The opportunity to mentor newer nurses and share my experience is another aspect. This not only keeps my passion for nursing alive, but I feel that I help to keep them excited about their career choice and realize their full potential.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nicole Sirotek
Lifestyles

Nicole Sirotek

“I don't know of another nurse who has fought harder for her patients as much as Nicole does,” said one of the nominations for Nicole Sirotek,…

Jessica Segovia
Lifestyles

Jessica Segovia

Jessica Segovia is the manager of clinical services at Nevada Health Centers. She has been on the front lines since day one of COVID-19. First…

Janet Peck
Lifestyles

Janet Peck

Janet Peck’s nominator said she “gets to witness first hand Janet helping our Veterans of Elko. She goes above and beyond -- caring for their …

Gilberta Theonnes
Lifestyles

Gilberta Theonnes

The impact COVID-19 had on mental health patients was overwhelming, and Gilberta Theonnes -- also known as Tuni – kept seeing them through the…

Who's your TV mom?
Lifestyles

Who's your TV mom?

  • Updated

With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News