Jessica Segovia is the manager of clinical services at Nevada Health Centers. She has been on the front lines since day one of COVID-19. First she was organizing the drive-through COVID testing at Nevada Health Centers then she moved on to vaccines.
She teamed up with Elko County to get the community vaccinated against COVID, worked closely with the Elko County School District to make sure kids were vaccinated for school, and volunteered at community testing and vaccination events in Elko, Carlin, Jackpot and West Wendover.
Segovia said healthcare runs in her family.
“My Dad being an OBGYN paved the path for me to realize that nursing was my passion. I always had a desire to help and care for others and even started my career in cosmetology as a result. I quickly discovered, however, that simply changing a person’s hair color was not enough for me. I wanted to make a deeper impact on the lives of those around me and nursing perfectly allowed me to combine my passions for both the medical field and caring for others.”
In May 2018 she received an Associates in Nursing from Great Basin College and was accepted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Two years later she graduated with a Bachelors of Nursing from GBC and achieved her goal of being on the Dean’s List.
“Being a nurse is such a unique job because it requires a proper balance of customer service and medical training in order to truly be successful,” she said. “I have found that compassion towards my patients and advocacy for their overall health have been imperative in the day-to-day functioning of my job.”
She said her training at GBC gave her strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills in order to resolve issues in a timely manner.
Segovia said the most rewarding part about being a nurse is getting to serve the underserved populations in our community.
“There is nothing more gratifying than helping to improve an individual’s overall quality of life and being a resource for my patients in their strongest times of need,” she said. “Additionally, I enjoy the ability to work hand in hand with our county partners to provide quality service to our community.”
Segovia said healthcare is a united front and it takes a team to accomplish widespread goals.
“I feel so fortunate to be on this team and do what I love each and every day as a nurse.”