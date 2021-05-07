Jessica Segovia is the manager of clinical services at Nevada Health Centers. She has been on the front lines since day one of COVID-19. First she was organizing the drive-through COVID testing at Nevada Health Centers then she moved on to vaccines.

She teamed up with Elko County to get the community vaccinated against COVID, worked closely with the Elko County School District to make sure kids were vaccinated for school, and volunteered at community testing and vaccination events in Elko, Carlin, Jackpot and West Wendover.

Segovia said healthcare runs in her family.

“My Dad being an OBGYN paved the path for me to realize that nursing was my passion. I always had a desire to help and care for others and even started my career in cosmetology as a result. I quickly discovered, however, that simply changing a person’s hair color was not enough for me. I wanted to make a deeper impact on the lives of those around me and nursing perfectly allowed me to combine my passions for both the medical field and caring for others.”

In May 2018 she received an Associates in Nursing from Great Basin College and was accepted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Two years later she graduated with a Bachelors of Nursing from GBC and achieved her goal of being on the Dean’s List.