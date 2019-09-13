The next week bodes well for fishing with daytime highs ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 80s with overnight lows hovering between 40 and 50 degrees. Can you say fall fishing!
However, with the temperatures still in the mid to high 80s this weekend, surface water temps have only dipped a few degrees at area reservoirs from the low to mid 70s into the mid 60s and low 70s, which is still a bit above the comfort level of trout.
So anglers still need to look for those parts of the lake where trout are likely to hang out. These include stream inlets or springs, which provide cooler more oxygenated water along with food, water that is shaded by plant growth and deeper water, which is generally cooler and not as affected by air temperature as the surface is.
So target these parts of the lake or reservoir until the weather really starts to cool down for the best chances of success. Of course, early morning the surface temps are at their coolest of the day after the cold night and trout are more likely to be out and about.
It is just the opposite for warm water species such as bass, which enjoy warmer water temperatures. Look for them in the late afternoon, in shallower water with south facing exposures and on structure.
NDOW will be holding a free Introduction to Fly Fishing clinic the weekend of Sept. 28. It is a two-part class with casting lessons in the Elko City Park on Friday evening (Sept. 27) from 6-7:30 p.m., then on the water fishing Saturday morning, Sept. 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NDOW does have equipment for those participants who don’t have any. This will be a float tube class at Angel Lake. For more information or to sign up for the class go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/149258.
WILDHORSE:
Surface water temperatures have dropped about six degrees over the past week and the fish are on the move. That means that where you caught fish last week may or may not be the place to fish this week. Fishing for trout should start picking up with the cooler temperatures, and with next week’s cool weather forecast, surface water temperatures should approach the high end of what trout prefer at 65 degrees. Up to this point, trout fishing has meant getting your presentation deep. Now anglers should start changing their tactics and start fishing shallower, though you may still find trout by fishing deeper in some areas. Fishing for bass and perch has been good for numbers and fair for size. One smallmouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground and fish cleaning station are open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Surface water temperatures are starting to drop here as well, though they are higher than at Wildhorse hovering closer to 70 than 65 this week. Trout fishing is still slow here, as it has been all year, but bass fishing has been good for both numbers and size. Early morning shore fishing for trout is slow and fishing for trout from a boat is slow to fair. Bass fishing around structure, including weed beds, has been good. Bass anglers are having luck with soft plastic baits, minnow imitation lures and using drop shot rigs. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomids under a strike indicator have produced a few trout, but still slow. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good with fishable flows, though fishing the pools is best. Fishing above the reservoir in the river is slow to fair for smallmouth. One smallmouth or largemouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
No change here as bass fishing has been fair to good, while trout fishing is slow to fair. Fishing for bluegill is fair to good. Small jigs tipped with a piece of worm seems to be working for the bluegill. Best tactic for fly fishermen seems to be using a sink tip or full sink line with a brown or black leech pattern and fishing the deeper water in the center of the lake by the dam from a float tube or small boat. The same presentations as at South Fork should also work well here. Fishing should start picking up as the surface temperatures drop.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing continues to be fair to good for 13 to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition despite the heat. The water, while down, is in great shape with less weeds and algae than other lakes in our area. Surface water temperatures are in the low 70’s. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. Shore anglers should target the canyon by the dam and on the north shore. Bass fishing is good for eight to 10-inch bass. Fishing the edges of the willows with poppers may be worth a try on still mornings and evenings.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing in the south marsh is starting to slow a bit with the cooler temperatures, so anglers are encouraged to get out before it really drops off. While it is starting to drop off, bass fishing continues to be good. There is approximately one keeper bass (10 inches or larger) for about every six to ten fish, though the further you get from the main channel, the more keeper sized fish you will catch. The surface water temperature here is in the mid-60’s. Dark four to six-inch soft plastic grubs hooked weedless are the best bet for bass. Good colors include dark green, brown, purple or blue. Some anglers like a contrasting colored tail such as chartreuse, yellow or white. Fishing the collection ditch for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Mayfly nymphs, emergers and dries should work. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Damselfly dries have also produced fish both in the ditch and the south marsh.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
You have free articles remaining.
With low water levels and lots of weeds, shore fishing is extremely difficult. Best fishing is from a float tube or small boat. Trout fishing has been slow while bass fishing has been fair to good. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. For bass dark soft plastic baits with sparkles are working as are minnow type imitations. Bass fishing is pretty good along the weed edges using soft plastic grubs hooked weedless.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and for small bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing for nine to 12-inch fish continues to be fair to good at Cave Lake. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. Small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, renegades and red or yellow humpies should all work. Best time for trout is first thing in the morning and late in the evening as the sun is setting.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing is slow to fair due to warm surface water temperatures. Boaters are having the best luck. Bass fishing is good using minnow imitations and soft plastic grubs. For trout, anglers should try Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.).
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has been slow to fair, though with surface water temperatures dropping, it should start to pick up. The usual flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns would be your best bet. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
NDOW and Barrick planted the reservoir with 5,000 five to six-inch catfish and 5,000 15-inch catfish in May. Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature is in the mid to high 60s. Approximately 1,100 crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir were stocked, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds. NDOW recently planted some black bass in the lake, with more augmentation expected this month.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake level is down a bit, but fishing has been fair to good. Worms or PowerBait fished just off the bottom should work. Flies to try include beetles, ants, black Adams, Griffith’s gnats, yellow or red humpies, yellow or red stimulators and small crystal buggers. Small spinners or spoons in green and gold, black and gold or red and gold should be tried. The lake has been stocked with approximately 6500 trout this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes fishing is good. The flies used at Angel Lake should all work at all the alpine lakes. Spin anglers should try small worms or pieces of nightcrawler on a small hook fished below a clear bobber. Small spinners and even small plastic grubs on a jig head should all work.
STREAMS
Flows have subsided substantially and many are near normal ranges. Hoppers are out and yellow or red is the color. Bait anglers should try small worms or a hopper on a light wire hook dead drifted through pools, runs and riffles. Fly rodders should be fishing dry flies including yellow Sally’s, elk hair caddis, hoppers, ants, beetles, yellow or royal stimulators, red or yellow humpies and just about anything in red or yellow. All of Lamoille Creek has fishable flows and the fishing has been good for tiger trout in the upper half of the canyon. Fishing the tailwaters below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish though flows below South Fork Reservoir are low. Fishing above South Fork in the state park is slow for trout but fair for smallmouth bass. As of September 12, the Bruneau River was flowing at 20 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 8.5 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek is at 35 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 9 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 17 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9 cfs and Steptoe Creek also at 7 cfs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.