Once leaving the blacktop road conditions deteriorate very quickly these days with the wet, warmer weather. Often first thing in the morning roads will be frozen so travelling out to your destination isn’t too bad. But with daytime temperatures in the mid 30s to high 40s the roads thaw out quickly and become a muddy quagmire.
We touched on the subject last week, so I’ll try not to beat the drum too much, but leave a trip plan with someone you trust and go prepared for poor driving conditions and possibly spending the night.
I recently took a CPR/AED class for my job and one of the things that was discussed for those going afield for outdoor recreation with friends and family was that they should have some sort of basic first aid training as well as the proper first aid equipment and how to use it.
Another topic that was touched upon was knowing about any health issues of those going with you so that if they are incapacitated, someone is able to properly treat them. Issues such as heart conditions, asthma, diabetes and allergies are of concern.
If they have heart conditions, do they carry nitroglycerin that you may need to administer if they can’t do it for themselves? If severe allergies are present, do they carry and EpiPen and does someone besides the person at risk know how to use it? Will someone know what to do if one of the group goes into diabetic shock?
So before your next trip with friends or family, ask around as to any special conditions that they may have and of course, please share any that you may have with them. When time permits, get some basic first aid training as well as training in how to do CPR and how to properly use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is still covered with approximately 18 inches of good ice. In some areas it is even thicker. Expect a few inches of snow on the ice this weekend and some occasional small patches of slush under the snow, but getting around on ATVs or snowmobiles is good right now. Temperatures forecast here for the next week show cold nights and daytime highs in the 30s, so ice conditions should remain good. Fishing for both trout and perch continue to be good. Trout are still being caught in fairly shallow water (eight to 12 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake near the warm spring. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork opened up even more and as of the writing of this report was 85 percent open water with the main boat ramp cove, Tomera Cove and the area by the dam the only spots with ice. It goes without saying that any ice at South Fork should be considered extremely unsafe. A few fish were caught earlier this week, but for the most part it was very slow. The fish were caught just off the bottom in about 10 feet of water using chironomids under an indicator. Some trout were seen rolling near the surface along Jet Ski Beach, so fishing small PTs, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface may work as well. Water temperatures are in the high 30s and fishing will probably be slow until it gets into the high 40s.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs has some open water but it is extremely muddy here. No report of anyone fishing here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is 4WD only and with all the moisture of the past week and with more predicted this weekend, the trip is not recommended. There was about five and a half inches of ice at the boat ramp a couple of weeks ago, though conditions here are often similar to South Fork so it may be opening up if it hasn’t already done so. If you get here and there is ice, tread carefully, drill test holes as you advance on the ice and carry the appropriate safety gear.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Some of the road is snowpacked and in other areas it is muddy. First thing in the morning it is frozen so not too bad for driving but once it warms up it becomes very muddy. Care must be taken when driving into Ruby Valley and make sure not to get too far over as the borrow ditches are notorious for eating trucks and cars. The collection ditch has a lot of open water with the warmer temperatures and fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small, brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PTs, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Most of the dredging is completed, though there are a few wide spots that need to be done. One in the area that used to be called the Governor’s Pond, another just down from Bressman Cabin and one near unit 21 close to where it empties into the south marsh. There is no dredging expected to be done for the next week or two, so conditions should be good for fishing. Obviously Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek had about 12 inches of good ice a week ago and there should still be some good ice over the main body of water and near the dam. However with the runoff that has occurred the ice is rising and there is open water at the inlet end of the lake. No recent report on fishing conditions but last week it was fair to good for trout using worms or PowerBait fished below a bobber. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir once you left US 93 due to mud.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
No recent report but expect open water and poor driving conditions due to mud.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 10 to 12 inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good for 9- to 13-inch trout. Anglers should do well using bead head flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 13 to 15 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Ice anglers continue to catch quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons. Expect muddy conditions around the lake.
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately seven to nine inches on both sides of the old dam. Snowy and muddy conditions on the gravel road once you leave the highway, so 4WD only to the lake and stay on the gravel road please. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs. Expect a combination of snow drifts and mud on the road going in and accessing the lake is questionable due to these conditions.
STREAMS
With the snow and cold, expect to find very icy, snowy and muddy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Getting to many of our local streams will be difficult due to the muddy/snowy conditions so expect 4WD travel and take precautions. Due to the snow melt from warmer conditions combined with the forecast precipitation anglers can expect turbid conditions. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
