Earlier this week daytime highs were in the 90s, but by Sunday they are expected to be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. This is music to a trout bum’s ears.
Surface water temperatures were at area reservoirs have been in the mid to high 70s. The rain on Thursday evening may have helped cool them down a very little bit, but the cooler daytime highs and the lower overnight lows will start to bring them down even more.
However, it will be a few weeks before we see any significant change in surface water temperatures, so for the time being, anglers will need to continue to target trout either first thing in the morning or in deeper water.
For stream anglers, hoppers are out in full force and trout can’t resist a grasshopper kicking helplessly in the moving water. Now is the time to break out your favorite grasshopper pattern, or put a live one on a light wire hook, and float it through the runs and riffles.
Popular grasshopper fly patterns include Chernobyl ants, Dave’s hoppers, Joe’s hoppers and yellow stimulators. Of course there are many other hopper patterns out there and
The Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers will have their meeting this Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at Round Table Pizza at 2503 Mountain City Hwy. Go to the Ruby Mountain Fly Fisher’s FaceBook page to let them know you are coming.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees and trout are down between 15 and 20 feet, just above the thermocline, to escape the hot surface water temperatures. Lots of aquatic weed growth making shore fishing difficult in some areas. Fishing for trout is fair for boaters and slow to fair for shore anglers who are having a tougher time. Boaters are doing well for trout by getting their presentations down into the cooler water. Though trout fishing has slowed in the lake, the canyon by the dam is producing some nice trout as are the deeper sections of Hendricks and Penrod arms. Fishing for bass and perch has been good for numbers and fair for size. For fly fishermen changing over to wooly and crystal buggers on a full sink line is a good tactic with the trout being deep. Another tactic that is working are chironomids or balanced leeches fished under an indicator. The best color for the leeches is black with some red mixed in. One smallmouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now. Fishing in the stream below the dam is good. The campground and fish cleaning station are open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Very little change here with surface water temperatures now in the mid to high 70’s and aquatic vegetation making some areas of the lake difficult for shore fishermen. With the warmer surface water temperatures, trout have moved into deeper water but the bass fishing has been good. Early morning shore fishing for trout is slow and fishing for trout from a boat is slow to fair. Bass fishing around structure, including weed beds, has been good. One smallmouth or largemouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Bass fishing has been fair to good, while trout fishing is slow to fair. Fishing for bluegill is fair to good. Small jigs tipped with a piece of worm seems to be working for the bluegill. Best tactic for fly fishermen seems to be using a sink tip or full sink line with a brown or black leech pattern and fishing the deeper water in the center of the lake by the dam from a float tube or small boat. The same presentations as at South Fork should also work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing continues to be fair to good for 13- to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition despite the heat. The water, while down, is in great shape with less weeds and algae than other lakes in our area. Surface water temperatures are in the low 70s. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. The northeast corner of the lake and the south end of the lake have been producing a few nice trout where the water is averaging eight to 10 feet deep. Shore anglers should target the canyon by the dam and on the north shore.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing in the south marsh has been good for numbers with anglers regularly catching 20 to 30 fish for a morning or afternoon’s worth of effort. With the cooling temperatures expect bass fishing to start to slow down. There is approximately one keeper bass (10 inches or larger) for about every six to 10 fish, though the further you get from the main channel, the more keeper sized fish you will catch. That being said, if you are new to the marsh, stay on the main channel where there are marker poles. However, some of the marker poles have fallen, so if you have a GPS, consider taking it and using the tracker feature so that you can follow your path back to the boat ramp.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be slow for trout and fair to good bass. Lots of weeds making it difficult to fish from shore. The best bet is with a float tube or small cartopper boat. Bass fishing is pretty good along the weed edges using soft plastic grubs hooked weedless.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10- to 12-inch trout and for small bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing for 9- to 12-inch fish has been fair to good at Cave Lake. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. Small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, renegades and red or yellow humpies should all work. Best time for trout is first thing in the morning and late in the evening as the sun is setting.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing is slow to fair due to warm surface water temperatures. Boaters are having the best luck. Bass fishing is good using minnow imitations and soft plastic grubs. For trout, anglers should try Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.).
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has been slow to fair, though with surface water temperatures in the 70s the fishing falls off around 8 a.m. for shore anglers. With the forecast cooler temperatures it should start picking up. The usual flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Fly rodders should try BWO’s, PMD’s, Adams, renegades, damselfly dries and terrestrials first thing in the morning or late in the evening. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature is in the mid to high 60s. Approximately 1,100 crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir were stocked, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds. NDOW recently planted some black bass in the lake, with more augmentation expected next month.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake level down a bit, but is still good and fishing has been fair to good. Worms or PowerBait fished just off the bottom should work. Flies to try include beetles, ants, black Adams, Griffith’s gnats, yellow or red humpies, yellow or red stimulators and small crystal buggers. The lake has been stocked with approximately 5,500 trout this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes fishing is good. The flies used at Angel Lake should all work at all the alpine lakes. Spin anglers should try small worms or pieces of nightcrawler on a small hook fished below a clear bobber. Small spinners and even small plastic grubs on a jig head should all work.
STREAMS
Flows have subsided substantially and many are near normal ranges. Hoppers are out and yellow or red is the color. Bait anglers should try small worms or a hopper on a light wire hook dead drifted through pools, runs and riffles. Fly rodders should be fishing dry flies including yellow Sally’s, elk hair caddis, hoppers, ants, beetles, yellow or royal stimulators, red or yellow humpies and just about anything in red or yellow. All of Lamoille Creek finally has fishable flows and the fishing has been good for tiger trout in the upper half of the canyon. Fishing the tailwaters below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish though flows below South Fork Reservoir are low. Fishing above South Fork in the state park is slow for trout but fair for smallmouth bass. As of August 30, the Bruneau River was flowing at 14 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek is at 26 cfs, Lamoille Creek at a more normal 11 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 17 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9 cfs and Steptoe Creek also at 7 cfs.
