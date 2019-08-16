Expect very few changes in the fishing report this week or the next few weeks as we get towards the end of the summer when heat is the issue. With continued daytime highs in the 90s, bass fishing is good at area reservoirs and Ruby Lake NWR, while trout fishing is moving into the dog days of summer and slowing down. Now is the time for trout anglers to move to the myriad of streams that dot northeastern Nevada.
Unlike most late summers in northeastern Nevada, stream flows are above average for this time of year, with great fishing conditions and providing excellent dry fly conditions.
In the streams look for rocks or other obstacles that they can use to get out of the current. They use less energy this way, and as insects float around the rock past them, they dart out and snatch the food. There is a “pillow” of water in front of submerged rocks that often holds the larger trout who stake out this prime location getting first crack at insects coming down the stream.
Also look for overlying brush, bank cutouts and foam lines. Foam lines indicate transitions between still and moving water and insects are often trapped in the small eddies in these areas. Foam lines also provide cover from avian predators so trout may hold there even if not feeding.
This time of year even streams can start to get warm in the afternoons so look for places where small tributaries or springs bring in fresh cooler water that trout like. These places often provide extra food as well.
Finally, tailwaters provide great fishing during the heat of the summer. We are talking about the outflows of dams at area reservoirs. Primarily South Fork and Wildhorse. One added benefit this summer is that with the high flows, many reservoir sized fish were “stocked” in these great tailwaters. Fishing below both Wildhorse and South Fork has been good this summer.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are in the 70s driving trout deeper into the lake. Lots of aquatic weed growth making shore fishing difficult in some areas. Fishing for trout is still fair to good though shore anglers are having a tougher time. The canyon by the dam is producing some nice trout as are the deeper sections of Hendricks and Penrod arms. Bass and perch fishing is good with perch anglers doing well at the south end of the lake in about 15 feet of water using small plastic grubs on a jighead, small crystal buggers on a full sink line or small pieces of worm on a hook or jighead fished between 10 and 15 feet deep. Perch are also being caught in the larger coves in the Hendricks Arm and around the submerged island in off of the state park boat ramp. For fly fishermen changing over to wooly and crystal buggers on a full sink line is a good tactic as the trout head deeper. Damselflies are hatching so damselfly nymph fly patterns should be working. One smallmouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now. Fishing in the stream below the dam is good. The campground and fish cleaning station are open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Very little change here with surface water temperatures now in the mid to high 70s and aquatic vegetation making some areas of the lake difficult for shore fishermen. With the warmer surface water temperatures, trout are moving into deeper water but the bass fishing has been good. Early morning shore fishing for trout is slow to fair and fishing for trout from a boat is fair. Bass fishing around structure, including weed beds, has been good. Bass anglers are having luck with soft plastic baits, minnow imitation lures and using drop shot rigs. Fishing small PTs, hares ears or chironomids under a strike indicator have produced a few fish. Black leeches with some red flash should also be effective. Like most of our high desert reservoirs, damselflies are everywhere so damselfly nymph and dry patterns are worth a try. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good with now fishable flows. Fishing above the reservoir in the river is fair. One smallmouth or largemouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Bass fishing has been fair to good, while trout fishing is slow to fair. Blue gill are being caught with a piece of worm about three feet under a bobber from shore. Best tactic for fly fishermen seems to be using a sink tip or full sink line with a brown or black leech pattern and fishing the deeper water in the center of the lake by the dam from a float tube or small boat. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing is still fair to good for 13- to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition despite the heat. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. The northeast corner of the lake and the south end of the lake have been producing nice trout where the water is averaging eight feet deep. Shore anglers should do well in the canyon by the dam and on the north shore. Bass fishing is good for eight to 10 inch bass with a few over 10 being caught once in a while. Soft plastic baits are working. Best colors seem to be dark olive, brown or purple. On still evenings fishing the edges of the willows with poppers may be worth a try. Fishing below the spillway is poor. NDOW stocked approximately 28,000 trout in the lake this summer.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing in the south marsh has been good for numbers with anglers regularly catching 20 to 30 fish for a morning or afternoon’s worth of effort. There is approximately one keeper bass (10 inches or larger) for about every six to eight fish. Unit 21 is producing bass from the dikes using olive soft plastic grubs or olive wooly buggers and spinners though it is getting very weedy and difficult to fish. The water temperature here is in the mid-70s. Dark four to six-inch soft plastic grubs hooked weedless are the best bet for bass. Good colors include dark green, brown, purple or blue. Some anglers like a contrasting colored tail such as chartreuse, yellow or white. If you are new to the marsh, stay on the main channel where there are marker poles. However, some of the marker poles have fallen, so if you have a GPS, consider taking it and using the tracker feature so that you can follow your path back to the boat ramp. Fishing the collection ditch for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Mayfly nymphs, emergers and dries should work. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Damselfly dries have also produced fish both in the ditch and the south marsh.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be slow to fair for trout and fair to good bass. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. For bass dark soft plastic baits with sparkles are working as are minnow type imitations. With the warmer weather weed growth is in full swing and fishing from shore is difficult. Best bet is with a float tube or small cartopper boat. Bass fishing is pretty good along the weed edges using soft plastic grubs hooked weedless.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is good for 10 to 12-inch trout and fair to good for bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing for 9- to 12-inch fish has been fair to good at Cave Lake. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. If a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, renegades and red or yellow humpies should all work.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW and Barrick planted the reservoir with 5,000 five to six-inch catfish and 5,000 15-inch catfish on May 31. Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature is in the mid to high 60s. Approximately 1,100 crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir were stocked, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds. NDOW recently planted some black bass in the lake, with more augmentation expected next month.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake is full and fishing for tiger trout has been fair to good. Worms or PowerBait fished just off the bottom should work. Flies to try include beetles, ants, black Adams, Griffith’s gnats, yellow or red humpies, yellow or red stimulators and small crystal buggers. The lake has been stocked with approximately 5500 trout this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes have open water and access and fishing is good. The flies used at Angel Lake should all work here. Spin anglers should try small worms or pieces of nightcrawler on a small hook fished below a clear bobber. Small spinners and even small plastic grubs on a jig head should all work.
STREAMS
Flows have subsided substantially and many are near normal ranges. Hoppers are out and yellow or red is the color. Bait anglers should try small worms or a hopper on a light wire hook dead drifted through pools, runs and riffles. Fly rodders should be fishing dry flies including yellow Sally’s, elk hair caddis, hoppers, ants, beetles, yellow or royal stimulators, red or yellow humpies and just about anything in red or yellow. Did I mention red or yellow is the color to be using? The upper third of Lamoille Creek by the beaver ponds has fishable flows and was stocked with approximately 2500 tiger trout over the past month. Fishing below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish. Fishing above South Fork in the state park is slow for trout but fair to good for smallmouth bass. As of August 15, the Bruneau River was flowing at 19.4 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 33 cfs and fishing has been good, Salmon Falls Creek at 21 cfs, Lamoille Creek still well above normal, though down 30 cfs from last week, at 81 cfs below Thomas Creek Campground (normally 15 cfs), South Fork of the Humboldt between 25 and 45 cfs, Cleve at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 10 cfs.
