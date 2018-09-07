Two weeks ago the highs were in the 90s, currently they are in the 80s, but the middle of next week they are projected to be in the 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. This is music to the trout angler’s ears!
With the cooler temperatures, shorter days and longer nights, expect the surface water temperatures to start dropping. Currently they are in the 70s, but it won’t be long until they are falling into the 60s, getting close to the prime water temperatures for trout fishing which is between 56 and 64 degrees.
You can help your odds of finding fish by looking for water that falls in this temperature range. With the advent of the cool nights, the shallower water will often cool down overnight, allowing trout to come into the cooler shallower water looking for food.
The change in water temperature will also often trigger aquatic insect hatches that the trout will key on. As the water cools in the fall midge larva will become more active. Fly fishermen will key on this using chironomid (midge larva) patterns like zebra midges, snow cones, Yankee buzzers and others suspended below a strike indicator.
Spin fishermen can do the same thing, only fish these fly patterns under a small clear bobber half filled with water to give it some weight so you can cast.
On Sept. 12, the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers will be holding their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the NDOW office at 60 Youth Center Road. There will be a presentation by NDOW Fisheries Biologist Chris Drake on fall fishing expectations at popular lakes in the region including South Fork, Wildhorse and Wilson Reservoirs. These meetings are open to the public. Call 775-934-4565 for more information.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse fishing continues to be good for trout, as the nights are starting to cool and surface water temperatures are starting to com down. Bass fishing is fair to good. Trout are averaging 14 to 17 inches with the occasional 20+ inch fish being taken. Fishing from shore is best early in the morning. Boaters are having better success during the day as they can fish just above the thermocline which is about 15 feet down in the water column. Fly rodders should be using most common nymph patterns such as hares ears, prince, PT’s and damselfly nymphs fished deep under a slip strike indicator.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing is still slow while bass fishing is good at South Fork Reservoir. Bass are being caught around much of the lake especially by boaters though shore anglers are also catching bass. The thermocline in South Fork appears to be about 12 to15 feet down and fishing just above it will give you the best chance for trout. One angler reports catching some nice trout first thing in the morning at the south end of the lake, when the surface water temperatures have cooled into the high 60’s. One 27 inch trout was caught with a bead head peacock crystal bugger. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, flash back PT nymphs, prince nymphs, balanced leeches and buggers.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
No change here as fishing for bass is fair to good, while for trout it is slow to fair. The water level is very low, which have the fish concentrated and there is some algae and weeds around the edges.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water is down seasonally due to irrigation, but expect good conditions for bass and fair for trout. Bass are still hitting top water gear including blue damselfly adult flies as well as poppers and spinner baits when the wind dies down. Dark soft plastic grubs with some sparkle in them are also working for bass. Trout are hitting damselfly nymphs, olive or black wooly buggers, hares ears, PT nymphs, red copper Johns, red brassies and chironomid patterns. Fish for trout between 8 and 12 feet below the surface of the water. Bass are being caught along the riprap in the canyon and along the north shore.**
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing continues to be very good at the Refuge, but as the weather starts to cool, expect it to start slowing down. Most anglers are averaging a keeper (minimum size 10 inches) for every four to five bass caught and it’s common for anglers to catch 30-40 fish a day. Many of the keepers are in the 12 to 14 inch range and a few in the 16 to 18 inch range are also being caught. Dark soft plastics with some flash fished weedless are the presentation of choice. Best colors seemed to be purple, motor oil and dark green and 4-inch grubs are doing much better than 6-inch. Quiet evenings may find popper fishing fun. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Water level is low due to irrigation and the weeds are up making fishing from shore difficult. Best fishing is from float tubes or small boats. Anglers can use a variety of presentations including worms, PowerBait, spinners and flies.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Little to no change here as fishing continues to be good for bass and fair to good for trout.
CAVE LAKE
Very little change here with surface water temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, fishing at Cave Lake is fair to good depending upon the time of day and sometimes even the day itself. As the nights cool and the days get shorter, expect trout to move up in the water column and fishing to improve.
COMINS LAKE
With water temperatures in the 70s vegetation is thick in the south lake. Boats and float tubes have better access to fishing than shore fishermen do. Nice rainbow trout are still being caught in the 14 to 18 inch range though they have moved deeper into the lake and it is taking more work to find them. Largemouth bass catch rates are good with 8 to 10 inch bass readily being caught with the occasional 12 to 14 inch bass being taken. Trout are hitting a variety of flies from nymphs to streamers as well as powerbait and nightcrawlers.
ILLIPAH
Water levels continue to drop with irrigation and surface water temperatures are in the high 70s which are normal conditions for this time of year. Much of the old dam is showing.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been good for fly fishermen using a variety of presentations. Dry fly fishing has been productive as has stripping small leech and bugger patterns. Hoppers, stimulators, elk hair caddis, Adams, Griffith’s gnats, red quills and just about any small dry fly should work. Small worms seem to work better than PowerBait here. Also small spinners in black and gold or dark green and gold are also effective at Angel Lake. The water level is down, making for more shoreline for water access in front of the dam, brush, and trees.
ALPINE LAKES
Expect fishing to be good, though the further from the trailheads you go, the better the fishing. As the days get shorter and the temperatures fall, fishing will actually get better as the trout grab as much food as they can before the long winter shuts them under thick ice. Fishing continues to be just fair at Lamoille Lake but good at Island. Worms seem to produce better than PowerBait at the higher elevations and small spinners and rooster tails are also effective. Fly fishermen will want to use small nymphs sized 12 – 18 such as hares ears, PT’s, prince nymphs, copper Johns as well as black or olive wooly buggers sized 10 and 12. Dry flies to try include Griffith’s gnats, small stimulators, elk hair caddis, small black Adams, humpies, ants and beetles.
STREAMS
Stream flows are well below normal for this time of year and many of our streams are in trouble with dangerously low flows and warm water temperatures. Anglers are being asked to avoid streams that are low and warm to give the fish a break. As of Thursday, Sept. 6, Lamoille Creek was flowing at a very low 3 cfs and fishing has been tough though anglers are having some success at the beaver ponds. The East Fork of the Owyhee has dropped off considerably and is flowing at 8 cfs and with the fire destroying the riparian in the canyon expect fishing to be poor. The Bruneau at 8 cfs (fishing not recommended), the Jarbidge at 4.5 cfs, Cleve Creek around 4 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 2.5 cfs.
