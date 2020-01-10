Joe's Fishing Hole: Different ways to fish on the ice

Perch bites are very subtle, so you will need either a lighter rod or add a spring to the tip of the rod that will show when the fish are biting. Give the perch a chance to get the bait in their small mouths, so don’t always try to set the hook the second the rod moves. If you miss the bite, don’t pull your line in to see if you have any bait left right away, let it settle down to see if the fish will come right back and try again.

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday, January 9, the ice was between eight and 11 inches thick with four to six inches of snow on top. A few slush pockets have been found while walking on the ice, so make sure to have good boots. Anglers continue to catch perch in a number of places, with the middle of the Hendricks Arm, the Penrod Arm, the beach off of the State Park and the goose island area all producing a fair number of perch. Trout fishing has also been good for 14 to 18-inch fish in shallower water, though an occasional trout is caught while perch fishing. If fishing for perch find water that is 25 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.