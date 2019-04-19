It’s spring and the weather is nice so it is yard sale season! That also means that people are buying used boats at these yard sales and trying to register them without the right documentation. If the seller can’t give you a title, don’t buy the boat!
Unfortunately, this is very common in the spring and the common theme seems to be a boat that was registered in another state or was part of an estate and has gone through one or more owners since the last time it was registered and the title is missing.
Without the title, the last owner who had the legal title to the boat has to apply for a new title and then transfer it to the new owner. With the legal owner possibly being several ownerships removed from the current owner, and possibly in another state, this can be a very difficult, if not impossible, endeavor.
A couple of times it has turned out that the last legal owner is deceased and then the next of kin has to be located and it gets even stickier dealing with estates. Occasionally boats come into NDOW to be registered by a new owner and still have a lien on it with a previous owner.
So the moral of the story is: If you appear to be getting a smokin’ deal on a boat and the person you are purchasing it from doesn’t have the title, chances are it will be a headache to get it registered. Buyer beware!
Wildhorses
Wildhorse is still about 50% covered with ice, as of April 18, and the shorelines are very muddy. With the warmer temperatures expect the lake to be completely ice free soon. Fishing had been good through the ice and expect it to continue this spring. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers and for fly fishermen this is chironomid season, so midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, PT nymphs and wooly buggers. The lake is very close to spilling and this should be a good year for fishing.
South Fork Reservior
No change here as South Fork is completely ice free and fishing has been fair, though occasionally anglers report catching a limit of fish. When anglers do report catching trout, they are averaging 16 to 18 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Red copper Johns have been working near the dam for fish averaging 18 to 20 inches over the past week. Water flows coming into the lake are turbid and causing muddy water at the south/inlet end of the lake. If you can find water where it changes from muddy to clear fairly quickly, fishing the edges can be productive. Water temperatures are in the high 30s to low 40s and fishing will probably continue to be slow to fair until it gets into the mid to high 40s.
Jiggs/Zunino Reservoir
Jiggs is now ice free and there has been a winter kill observed here with dead bass and bluegill seen floating in the water. NDOW performed a fish survey on Wednesday and did contact bass and bluegill, so the winter kill didn’t get everything. However expect low catch rates of bass and blue gill this year. The lake will be stocked with trout sometime over the next week when the shoreline dries out enough for the stocking truck. The shoreline is very muddy and anglers are being asked to keep their vehicles on the roads.
Wilson Resevoir
The road is rutted though is drying out with the warm sunny days. The lake is ice free and fishing is good for 13 to 16 inch fish that are in good shape. The lake isn’t spilling yet. Expect it to spill sometime in May.
Ruby Lake NWR
There is very little change here. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Woolly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Most of the dredging is completed, though there are a few wide spots that need to be done. Dredging the ditch is almost complete except for a small portion near Brown Dike which should take place sometime in the next few weeks. Fish upstream of the dredging for best results. Harrison Pass is still closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
Jakes Creek/ Boies Reservoir
Jake Creek is ice free and fishing is fair though it should pick up when the water warms into the mid 40s over the next few weeks.
Cold Creek Reservoir
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair. The lake was recently stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
Cave Lake
Cave Lake is 80% covered with slushy ice. With the warmer weather expect it to be ice free any day now and definitely by next weekend. Fishing should be good for 9 to 12 inch trout using PowerBait or worms.
Comins Lake
Comins Lake is ice free and angler contacts have shown that 16 to 20 inches rainbow trout are being caught at Comins Lake on a variety tackle including; flies, spinners, and worms.
Illipah
The reservoir continues to rebound from irrigation and summer evaporation and is sitting at approximately 70% of capacity. The lake is ice free and fish were seen dimpling the surface mid-morning. The usual spring time flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. The roads around the reservoir are very muddy due to snow melt, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful of these conditions and stay on the gravel.
Willow Creek Reservoir
The reservoir is full! NDOW plans on planting the reservoir with crappie later in the spring when conditions improve.
Streams
Stream flows are heavy and in some areas, like the Bruneau River approaching flood stage. The water is turbid and difficult to fish. Shorelines are muddy and while you may get into areas in the morning due to frozen ground, you may not get out in the afternoon. Travel with caution. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
