While this Memorial Day Weekend is forecast to be a wet one, some hardy souls are heading to our local waters for fishing and boating. This is National Safe Boating Week and the Nevada Department of Wildlife wants all boaters to have a fun and safe outing every time they go out.
In an effort to help promote safe boating on Nevada’s waters, Governor Steve Sisolak has signed a proclamation endorsing Nevada’s participation in National Safe Boating Week (May 18-24), the official launch of the 2019 Safe Boating Campaign.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2017, and that 84.5 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
This statistic shows that one simple act could save the lives of many people. Life jackets are the seat belts of the water and if you aren’t wearing one when you need it, it’s too late.
People too often dismiss life jackets as uncomfortable, bulky, ugly orange things — but life jackets have come a long way in recent years. New life jackets look great and are very comfortable, and most importantly, they are real life savers.
The national effort in late May is the kick off for a number of programs conducted by NDOW, including life jacket “loaner” stations and a life jacket giveaway program.
Saturday, June 8 is Free Fishing Day. This is the one day of the year that anglers may fish without a license, though all regulations and limits apply. NDOW will be hosting a non-competitive kids fishing derby on that day at the Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area in Carlin. The event is open to children 15 or younger, though the whole family is encouraged to fish. Contestants must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be volunteers to help participants fish if needed, a t-shirt decorating booth and the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers will be there to show kids how to tie flies. All of this is free. In addition, every child who participates will receive a free fishing rod and reel, while supplies last.
WILDHORSE
Very little change here as the lake is still spilling and the water is slightly stained from runoff due to all the recent rain. Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 50’s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing ranges from good to excellent. Anglers should be aware that many of the shorelines are still soft and vehicles should stay away from the shoreline. The water is clearing and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. With the lake spilling, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish. The lake was stocked with approximately 6,000 tiger trout averaging just over eight inches in length last week. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing at South Fork Reservoir is still slow to fair, with boaters doing better than shore fishermen. Though two anglers report catching a limit of fish off Jet Ski Beach in an hour or two on Thursday. One was fishing with spinners, the other black wooly buggers. Surface water temperatures are in the high 50s. Over the past few weeks SF has been stocked with approximately 44,000 rainbow trout. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam, especially on the spillway side. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Red copper Johns have been working near the dam for fish averaging 18 to 20 inches over the past week. Boaters were finding fish on the graph on the west side of the lake between the dam, Jet Ski Beach and Fisherman’s Point. Bass are showing up in the creel and most are hanging in about 12 feet of water waiting for spawning conditions to improve. Catfish have become active and anglers may want to try raw shrimp fished in low light conditions or at night. Some fish have been reported being caught in the stream below the dam. No black bass may be kept until July 1.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs was stocked three weeks ago with approximately 2300 trout, 300 of which are surplus brood stock averaging around 12 inches. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here. The shoreline is still soft and anglers are being asked to keep their vehicles on the roads. Anglers report catching some blue gill as well as a few bass here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The lake is spilling hard and the water temperature is in the high 50s and turbid. Fishing is good for 12 to 15 inch fish that are in good shape. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. With all the precipitation expect muddy road conditions that in some areas are 4WD only. Probably not the best weekend to haul a trailer here.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Harrison Pass is open, though muddy in spots. Not much has changed here as fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Dredging of the Collection Ditch is completed. The South Marsh was recently stocked and fishing at the boat ramp has been good for stockers with an occasional larger fish as well as a few bass. Unit 21 is also producing some bass using olive soft plastic grubs or olive wooly buggers. The water temperature here is in the mid-50’s. While boats aren’t allowed on the South Marsh until June 15, float tubes are. Fishing should be good from a float tube as you head down the main channel.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be fair to good. Trout fishing is fair to good, bass fishing is slow to fair, and fishing for catfish has been fair. Some catfish in the one to three pound class (great eating size) have shown up in the creel. The preferred bait for them here appears to be shrimp.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12 inch trout and fair for bass. The lake was recently stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is ice free and fishing for nine to 12 inch fish has been fair to good. Surface water temperatures are in the high 40s but should cross into the 50s soon if they haven’t already done so by the time you are reading this. The lake was stocked with another 4,500 10-inch trout last week bringing the total to just under 8,000 fish between 10 and 11 inches being stocked over the past few weeks. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, and red or yellow humpies should all work.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake continues to fish well with surface water temperatures start climbing into the low 60s. Anglers are catching trout averaging 16 to 20 inches on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.).
ILLIPAH
The reservoir is full and fishing has been good, though the water is stained due to all the runoff from recent rain and snow. The usual spring time flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. Since the lake is turbid fishermen may want to use flashy lures. The roads around the reservoir are soft and muddy due to the wet winter and recent snow, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful of these conditions and stay on the gravel. Illipah was stocked with 7,500 trout a couple of weeks ago.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW plans on planting the reservoir with catfish next week and crappie later in the spring when conditions improve.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is open! However, no report on how much ice is still left on the lake. There is probably plenty of snow still around the lake and with wet road conditions, expect slippery roads on the way up, so please drive carefully.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes are still inaccessible due to snow and ice. With the wet winter and spring some of the higher elevation lakes may not be accessible until July.
STREAMS
Stream flows are at or well above average and should continue to be heavy until much of the snow comes off the mountains and the wet weather cycle we are in dries up. The water is turbid and difficult to fish. Shorelines are soft due to this week’s snow and rain so please travel with caution. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams though the E. Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fishing well for reservoir sized fish that have gone over the spillway. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you still need to drive into Idaho first. The USFS has opened the road into Lamoille Canyon to the public. As of May 24, the Bruneau River was flowing at 485 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 120 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 936 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 125 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at between 600 and 750 cfs, Cleve Creek at 26 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 17 cfs.
