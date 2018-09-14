The next week bodes well for fishing with daytime highs ranging from the high 70s to the low 80s with overnight lows hovering between 35 and 45 degrees. Can you say fall fishing!
However, with the temperatures still in the 80s, surface water temps have only dipped a few degrees from the low 70s into the mid 60s, which is still a bit above the comfort level of trout.
So anglers still need to look for those parts of the lake where trout are likely to hang out. These include stream inlets, which provide cooler more oxygenated water along with food; water that is shaded by plant growth; and deeper water, which is generally cooler and not as affected by air temperature as the surface is.
So target these parts of the lake or reservoir until the weather really starts to cool down for the best chances of success. Of course, early morning the surface temps are at their coolest of the day after the cold night and trout are more likely to be out and about.
It is just the opposite for warm water species such as bass, which enjoy warmer water temperatures. Look for them in the late afternoon, in shallower water with south facing exposures and on structure.
WILDHORSE
Fishing continues to be good for trout, as the nights are starting to cool and surface water temperatures are starting to come down. Bass fishing is fair. Trout are averaging 14 to 17 inches with the occasional 20+ inch fish being taken. Fishing from shore is best early in the morning. Boaters are having better success during the day as they can fish just above the thermocline which is about 15 feet down in the water column. Fly rodders should be using most common nymph patterns such as hares ears, prince, PT’s and damselfly nymphs fished deep under a slip strike indicator. Other flies to try include black/blood leeches, balanced leeches, and wooly buggers. Bait anglers are doing well with PowerBait or worms. The tailwater below the dam has been reduced to a trickle, the canyon was burned in the fire and fishing in the river isn’t recommended.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing is still slow, though starting to pick up, while bass fishing is good at South Fork Reservoir. Bass are being caught around much of the lake especially by boaters though shore anglers are also catching bass. The thermocline in South Fork appears to be about 12 to15 feet down and fishing just above it will give you the best chance for trout. One angler reports catching some nice trout first thing in the morning at the south end of the lake, when the surface water temperatures have cooled into the mid to high 60’s. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, flash back PT nymphs, prince nymphs, balanced leeches and wooly or crystal buggers. Spinners and minnow imitating lures with some red in them have produced a few trout for spin fishermen. Dark soft plastic grubs with some sparkle are working for bass as are crank baits. Late evenings fishing top water presentations for bass near structure can be fun.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The water level is very low, which have the fish concentrated and there is some algae and weeds around the edges, though fishing for trout and bass is slow to fair. PowerBait, nightcrawlers, and dark spinners with some red or yellow accents seem to be working. Black wooly buggers and seal buggers are producing fish and anglers may also want to try the usual nymphs especially mayfly and damselfly nymphs.. Poppers on still mornings and evenings are producing a few bass, otherwise dark soft plastic grubs are the way to go. Expect bass fishing to start slowing down and trout fishing to pick up with the cooler temperatures.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water is down seasonally due to irrigation, but expect good conditions for bass and fair for trout. Bass are still hitting top water gear including blue damselfly adult flies as well as poppers and spinner baits when the wind dies down. Dark soft plastic grubs with some sparkle in them are also working for bass. Trout are hitting damselfly nymphs, olive or black wooly buggers, hares ears, PT nymphs, red copper Johns, red brassies and chironomid patterns. Fish for trout between 8 and 12 feet below the surface of the water. Bass are being caught along the riprap in the canyon and along the north shore. Best place for trout appears to be in the canyon by the dam though as the water cools, they will start moving back into the shallows in the mornings
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing continues to be very good at the Refuge, but as the weather starts to cool, expect it to start slowing down. Best time is late afternoon. Most anglers are averaging a keeper (minimum size 10 inches) for every four to five bass caught and it’s common for anglers to catch 30-40 fish a day. Many of the keepers are in the 12 to 14 inch range and a few in the 16 to 18 inch range are also being caught. Dark soft plastics with some flash fished weedless are the presentation of choice. Best colors seemed to be purple, motor oil and dark green and 4-inch grubs are doing much better than 6-inch. Quiet evenings may find popper fishing fun. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. There have been mayfly, damselfly, hopper and midge hatches so Adams, Griffith’s gnats, hoppers, yellow stimulators, and adult damsels are all worth a try. Remember, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Water level is very low due to irrigation and the weeds are making fishing from shore difficult. Best fishing is from float tubes or small boats. Anglers can use a variety of presentations including worms, PowerBait, spinners and flies. Chironomids, wooly buggers, hares ears, prince nymphs and damselfly nymphs are recommended. Fishing for trout is slow while fishing for bass from a float tube or small boat is fair to good.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Little to no change here as fishing continues to be good for bass and fair to good for trout. Anglers should do well on Power Bait, Mepps, Panther Martins, and nightcrawlers. Flyfishers will do well on dry fly patterns. Patterns to try include hoppers, small stimulators, PMD’s, elk hair caddis, Griffith’s gnats, and Adams. Small black beadhead crystal buggers were working well for bass and both night crawlers and chartreuse garlic flavored PowerEggs were catching both trout and bass.
CAVE LAKE
Very little change here with surface water temperatures dipping into the 60’s, fishing at Cave Lake is fair to good depending upon the time of day and sometimes even the day itself. As the nights cool and the days get shorter, expect trout to move up in the water column and fishing to improve. The usual PowerBait or worms as well as small spinners, panther Martins or rooster tails should all work. Fly fishermen have been doing well with dry flies with elk hair caddis, ants, small stimulators and Adams in the early mornings and evenings. Nymphs to try include prince, pheasant tails, hares ears, damsel and midge larva when fishing deeper water. Anglers will have the best luck early in the morning or late in the evening. Cave Lake was stocked this week with approximately 5,000 ten inch rainbow trout.
COMINS LAKE
Vegetation is thick at the south end making shore fishing there difficult. Boats and float tubes have better access to fishing than shore fishermen do. The north end of the lake is better for shore anglers. Nice rainbow trout are still being caught in the 14 to 18 inch range though they have moved deeper into the lake and it is taking more work to find them. Largemouth bass catch rates are good with 8 to 10 inch bass readily being caught with the occasional 12 to 14 inch bass being taken. Trout are hitting a variety of flies from nymphs to streamers as well as powerbait and nightcrawlers. Largemouth bass are hitting everything from top water rigs to senkos and plastic grubs. Trout anglers are encouraged to fish morning and evening hours when it is cooler while bass fishermen will do best in the afternoons and early evening.
ILLIPAH
Water levels continue to drop with irrigation and surface water temperatures are in the high 70’s which are normal conditions for this time of year. Much of the old dam is showing. Fishing is fair to good. Anglers should have the best luck with Power Bait, Mepps, Panther Martins, and nightcrawlers. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers as well as chironomids, hare’s ears, leech patterns and PT nymphs. Trout may also hit dry flies early in the morning or late in the evening.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been very good for fly fishermen using a variety of presentations. Dry fly fishing has been productive as has stripping small leech and bugger patterns. Hoppers, stimulators, elk hair caddis, Adams, Griffith’s gnats, red quills and just about any small dry fly should work. Bait anglers are not doing quite as well, but fishing is still good for them. Small worms seem to work better than PowerBait here. Also small spinners in black and gold or dark green and gold are effective at Angel Lake. The water level is down, making for more shoreline for water access in front of the dam, brush, and trees.
ALPINE LAKES
Expect fishing to be good, though the further from the trailheads you go, the better the fishing. As the days get shorter and the temperatures fall, fishing will actually get better as the trout grab as much food as they can before the long winter shuts them under thick ice. Fishing continues to be just fair at Lamoille Lake but good at Island. Worms seem to produce better than PowerBait at the higher elevations and small spinners and rooster tails are also effective. Fly fishermen will want to use small nymphs sized 12 – 18 such as hares ears, PT’s, prince nymphs, copper Johns as well as black or olive wooly buggers sized 10 and 12. Dry flies to try include Griffith’s gnats, small stimulators, elk hair caddis, small black Adams, humpies, ants and beetles.
