The great weather of last weekend is not going to happen this weekend, though Sunday may be OK for fishing. However, some of my best days of fishing have been when it was either raining or snowing. South Fork is wide open, so if you do plan to brave Mother Nature and go fishing, it is probably the place to go.
With the warmer temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, many of our area reservoirs have either opened up or have unsafe ice. The few that still have safe ice include Wildhorse, Cave Lake and parts of Comins Lake.
When in doubt, don’t venture onto the ice. This is the time of year when ice conditions can change very quickly and what may be safe one day, may not be the next. If you want to get out on the ice, you better do it soon as the forecast for the next 10 days calls for daytime highs in the 40s an 50s and overnight lows at or slightly above freezing in the much of eastern Nevada.
The Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers, Trout Unlimited and Kinross Gold are once again sponsoring the Fly Fishing Film Tour on April 5th at the Great Basin College Theatre. Doors open for happy hour at 5:30 and the movies will start at 6:30. Free appetizers while they last and lots of great prizes given away just for showing up.
There was a great turnout last year and everyone had a good time. Tickets are $15 and available from any RMFF club member, the Elko Fly Shop or online at https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/browse/. All proceeds will be used to bring the event back next year.
WILDHORSE
There is approximately a combined 24 inches of ice, slush and snow. With the warmer weather and precipitation forecast expect the slush to increase so go prepared with good boots. The ice is still safe, but getting around on an ATV is becoming difficult. Fishing for trout and perch has slowed and continues to be just fair. Some trout can still be caught in fairly shallow water (eight to 12 feet deep) close to shore. A few trout have been caught off the rock face just south of the state park boat ramp as well as in Penrod and Hendricks Arms. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork is completely ice free and fishing has been slow to fair, though occasionally anglers report catching a half dozen fish in shallow (3 feet deep) water near shore. When anglers do report catching trout, they are averaging 14 to 18 inches and fat with an occasional 20 incher being taken. Cloudy or rainy days seem to be the best. A few trout are still being seen rolling near the surface along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove, so fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface may work as well. There have been some minor midge hatches have been observed. Some redds are showing up in the river above the reservoir, though fishing has been very slow here. Water temperatures are in the high 30’s and fishing will probably be slow until it gets into the mid to high 40’s.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs has some open water but is mostly covered in unsafe ice. Expect it to come off shortly though it is extremely muddy here. No report of anyone fishing here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is still 4WD, especially in the afternoons with the warmer weather turning the road very muddy. No recent report, but expect open water and unsafe ice.
RUBY LAKE NWR
First thing in the morning the road is frozen so not too bad for driving but once it warms up it becomes very muddy so slow down. The collection ditch has a plenty of open water with the warmer temperatures and fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Most of the dredging is completed, though there are a few wide spots that need to be done. They are currently dredging down near Brown Dike making the water very muddy and turbid, but there is plenty of clean water upstream of that to fish. Obviously Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jake Creek is mostly covered in very unsafe ice with some open water at the west end of the lake where the creek enters the impoundment. No recent report on fishing conditions. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir once you left US 93 due to mud.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy/snowy road conditions to get here.
CAVE LAKE:
Cave Lake is covered with approximately 12 inches of ice with some open water at the east end where the creek enters the lake. Fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Expect some water or slush on top with the warmer conditions. Anglers should do well using bead head flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms. Anglers should use caution while navigating the ice and have appropriate safety equipment. With the warmer weather it may not be safe for long.
COMINS LAKE
With recent warmer weather Comins Lake as begun to open up in areas which has affected access to fishable ice. On the extreme southern end of the reason there is 50 to 70 yards of open water. This is area is not easily accessible but for those who have cabin fever, there is likely some decent fishing to be had. Recent angler contacts have shown that 16 to 20 inches rainbow trout are being caught at Comins Lake on a variety tackle including; flies, spinners, and worms. Anglers should use caution while navigating the ice and use safety equipment while fishing. After this weekend, the ice may not be safe.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir continues to rebound from irrigation and summer evaporation and is sitting at approximately 60% of capacity. The reservoir is 98% ice covered with limited fishing opportunity on the southern end where there is exposed water. Ice thickness was not checked this week due to safety concerns from recent warm weather. The roads around the reservoir are very muddy due to snow melt, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful or those conditions. Anglers going onto the ice do so at their own risk. After this weekend, expect unsafe ice.
STREAMS
Expect to find very icy, snowy and muddy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Getting to many of our local streams will be difficult due to the muddy/snowy conditions so expect 4WD travel and take precautions. Due to the snow melt from warmer conditions anglers can expect turbid conditions especially on warmer afternoons. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
