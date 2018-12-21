Merry Fishmas everyone! Just because its winter doesn’t mean that fishing has to end. Ice fishing is just starting with safe ice at Wildhorse, Cave Lake, Comins Lake, Illipah and Wilson. South Fork is mostly ice covered, but with the recent warming trend the ice isn’t safe here.
The forecast for the week of Christmas calls for a cooling trend which should help to build ice thicknesses around the region. It is supposed to be a wet system coming through so anglers and anyone who recreates outdoors should go prepared for changing weather conditions.
Hypothermia is a big risk in these wet and windy conditions and anglers need to dress appropriately and stay dry. Old fashioned wool is still the best as it holds heat in when wet. Stay away from cotton as it has no insulating properties when wet and can even suck the warmth from your body when wet. As the saying goes, “Cotton kills.”
Merino wool is soft and doesn’t feel like wool at all. It comes in a variety of weights from the very lightweight t-shirts that can be worn in the summer to the heavier, thicker weights that keep you warm in the coldest of conditions when layered properly.
An outer layer that is wind and waterproof should be used to keep the body heat in. A good cap that covers the ears is mandatory as up to 40% of heat loss from the body occurs from an uncovered head.
Don’t go out alone and let someone know where you are going, who you are with and when you will be back. Stick to these simple rules and have a fun, safe time fishing under even some of the harshest conditions.
Wildhorse
Wildhorse was covered with five to seven inches of ice as of Dec. 19. However, as you get further from shore, the ice gets thinner, so drill test holes as you go out. Anglers were catching 16- to 19-inch fish using a variety of presentations through the ice near the bridge by the highway. Worms, PowerBait and jigging were all working on Thursday. There is about an inch or two of snow on top and some bare very slick spots as well.
South Fork Reservior
Earlier this week, South Fork was mostly ice covered with unsafe ice and some open water in the middle. Then came the warmer weather opening some more up but not enough to fish. It is supposed to cool down next week, but don’t expect safe ice here for a couple of weeks.
Jiggs/Zunino Reservoir
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
Wilson Reservoir
The ice was four and half inches thick and very slick as of Dec. 19. The road was fair, but with the storm moving through this weekend, it may be 4WD only. No sign of anyone fishing. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout. Drill test holes as you venture onto the ice.
Ruby Lake NWR
Very little change here as much of the south marsh and units are covered in ice. There are even a few ice anglers at the main boat ramp. The collection ditch is mostly open water due to the warmer weather. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Briana Nickelson caught an eight pound tiger trout earlier this week at the collection ditch. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. Blue winged Olives, ants, beetles, and Griffith’s gnats, are all good choices for dry flies. However, wet flies will probably outperform the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Harrison Pass is very dicey and 4WD only with several vehicles being stuck for a few hours over the past week. It would be much better and safer to go through Secret Pass.
Jakes Creek/Boise
Mostly covered with unsafe ice.
Cold Creek Reservior
As of Dec. 18 there was only two to three inches of slick ice and some open water by the inlet. Very unsafe ice.
Cave Lake
Cave Lake is covered with four to five inches of ice except at the inlet where there is some open water. Anglers should be aware some parts of the lake may be unsafe so drill some test holes before going to far onto the ice. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs.
Comins Lake
Ice depths are highly variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Portions of the north lake and south lake were covered in 7 to 8 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake due to some very thin ice in areas. Early ice fishing has produced quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs.
Illipah
The reservoir continues to rebound from irrigation and summer evaporation and is sitting at approximately 50% of capacity. The ice at Illipah Reservoir has increased recently to approximately 6 to 7.5 inches on both sides of the old dam. Prior to ice up, anglers were catching recently planted rainbow trout with some trout being carryovers from prior years. Illipah Reservoir was stocked with 7880 rainbow trout this fall. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs.
Angel Lake
The road to Angel Lake is now closed and there will be no fishing report here until late spring or early summer depending upon how the winter snows are.
Alpine Lakes
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late next spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
Streams
With the cold nights and snow, expect to find very slippery conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Lamoille Canyon is still closed to automobile traffic due to dangerous conditions from the Range 2 Fire, though the public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground and the Talbot Canyon Trailhead. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. As of Thursday, December 20, Cleve Creek was flowing at approximately 6 cfs (cubic feet per second); Steptoe at 2 cfs; South Fork of the Humboldt above the reservoir had no reading due to ice but below the reservoir was flowing at about 6cfs, the Bruneau no reading due to ice; Jarbidge at 5.5cfs; and Salmon Falls Creek at 60 cfs. To get to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge systems anglers will need to go into Idaho. Expect 4WD conditions getting there.
