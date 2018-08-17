The windy afternoons that have popped up over the past few weeks make casting very difficult. However, use the wind to your advantage. Wind will often push food sources to the leeward side of the water through wave action, providing easy pickings for fish. Knowing this, fish the side of the lake where the fish are foraging.
Wind will also blow terrestrial insects into both lakes and streams, providing some furious top water action as the fish dine on larger insects like beetles and grasshoppers. So fish those types of bait; whether floating a natural on a bare hook or using an artificial, let the presentation drift through the riffles and pools.
As the day heats up in late morning and early afternoon, upslope winds develop, also carrying insects from lower elevations up to the tops of our many mountain ranges. As the air moves towards the top of the mountain it starts to lose lift, dropping the insects into the high mountain lakes.
Insects that would normally not be found at the 9,000 to 10,000 foot elevations and that anglers would often overlook may be found and fly fishermen should be prepared with some of these patterns in their fly boxes.
Several years ago, NDOW stream survey crews spent several weeks pumping stomachs of native redband trout in northern Elko County in mid-summer. The results were surprising. Almost 80 percent of the trout’s diet turned out to be the lowly ant.
Ants are found throughout much of the year and in almost all habitat types and at all elevations. They fall or are blown off of overhanging brush and trees and fish are used to seeing them. It is one pattern that no fly rodder should ever be without. When nothing else works, start fishing ant patterns on both streams and alpine lakes.
Mid to late summer is dry fly season and terrestrials are often the best bet. When there doesn’t appear to be a hatch going on and the fish don’t seem to be biting switch to hoppers, ants or beetles.
WILDHORSE
Despite surface water temperatures in the 70s, fishing continues to be good for trout, though they have moved into deeper water. Bass fishing is fair to good. Trout are averaging 14 to 17 inches with the occasional 20+ inch fish being taken. Fishing from shore is best early in the morning before the surface water temperatures get too hot. Boaters are having better success as they can fish just above the thermocline which is about 15 feet down in the water column. The tailwater below the dam has been fishing well the past few weeks for fly fishermen.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing for trout at South Fork continues to be slow and trout have moved down in the water column with the heat, making it more difficult for shore anglers. The thermocline in South Fork appears to be about 12 to 15 feet down and fishing just above it will give you the best chance for trout. Boaters are having the best luck for trout. Bass fishing has been very good. Fishing for wipers has been fair to good but often takes a lot of moving around the lake to find them. Surface water temperatures have climbed into the mid to high 70s, making catch and release fishing for trout difficult and it should be avoided. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, flash back PT nymphs, prince nymphs, balanced leeches and buggers. Small dark spinners and minnow imitating lures with some red in them have produced a few fish. Dark soft plastic grubs with some sparkle are working for bass as are crank baits. Top water presentations have been effective and are fun to fish on still mornings and evenings for bass.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
No change here as fishing for bass is fair to good, while for trout it is slow to fair. The water level is very low, which have the fish concentrated and there is some algae and weeds around the edges. PowerBait, nightcrawlers, and dark spinners with some red or yellow accents seem to be working. Poppers on still mornings and evenings are working for the bass, otherwise dark soft plastic grubs are the way to go.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water is down seasonally due to irrigation, but expect good conditions for bass and fair for trout. The boat ramp is still in the water so anglers are able to launch boats. Bass are hitting top water gear including blue damselfly adult flies as well as poppers and spinner baits when the wind dies down. Dark soft plastic grubs are also working for bass. Trout are hitting damselfly nymphs, olive or black wooly buggers, hares ears, PT nymphs, red copper Johns, red brassies and chironomid patterns. Fish for trout between 10 and 15 feet below the surface. Bass are being caught along the riprap in the canyon and along the north shore. Best place for trout appears to be in the canyon by the dam.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing continues to be good on the south marsh as quite a few anglers are reporting limits of keeper fish. Most anglers are averaging a keeper (minimum size 10 inches) for every four to five bass caught. Many of the keepers are in the 12 to 14 inch range and a few in the 16 to 18 inch range are also being caught. Dark soft plastics with some flash fished weedless are the presentation of choice. Best colors seemed to be purple, motor oil and dark green and 4-inch grubs are doing much better than 6-inch. Quiet evenings may find popper fishing fun. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. There have been mayfly, damselfly, hopper and midge hatches so Adams, Griffith’s gnats, hoppers, yellow stimulators, and adult damsels are all worth a try. Remember, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Water level is low due to irrigation and the weeds are up making fishing from shore difficult. Best fishing is from float tubes or small boats.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Little to no change here as fishing continues to be good for bass and fair to good for trout. Anglers should do well on Power Bait, Mepps, Panther Martins, and nightcrawlers. Flyfishers will do well on dry fly patterns. Patterns to try include PMD’s, elk hair caddis, Griffith’s gnats, and Adams.
CAVE LAKE
Very little change here with surface water temperatures above 70 degrees, fishing at Cave Lake is fair to good depending upon the time of day. Anglers need to fish deeper in the water column as the trout have gone deep to escape the heat or fish right at sunup when surface water temperatures are at their lowest.
COMINS LAKE
With water temperatures in the 70s vegetation is thick in the south lake. Boats and float tubes have better access to fishing than shore fishermen do. Rainbow trout are still being caught in the 14 to 18 inch range though they have moved deeper into the lake and it is taking more work to find them. Largemouth bass catch rates are good with 8 to 10 inch bass readily being caught. Trout are hitting a variety of flies from nymphs to streamers as well as powerbait and nightcrawlers. Largemouth bass are hitting top water rigs to senkos and plastic grubs.
ILLIPAH
Water levels continue to drop with irrigation and surface water temperatures are in the high 70s which are normal conditions for this time of year. Much of the old dam is showing. Fishing is fair to good.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
Due to a damaged outflow structure, the lake has completely drained. Barrick Gold is in the process of wrapping up the work on the dam. Unfortunately, with a mild winter, the snow pack isn’t enough to allow the capture of water this summer. NDOW, along with Barrick, will be performing some habitat improvements to the bottom of the lake later this summer while the lake is empty to provide cover for crappie and other fish.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been good for fly fishermen using a variety of presentations. Dry fly fishing has been productive as has stripping small leech and bugger patterns. Hoppers, stimulators, elk hair caddis, Adams, Griffith’s gnats, red quills and just about any small dry fly should work. Small worms seem to work better than PowerBait here. Also small spinners in black and gold or dark green and gold are also effective at Angel Lake. The water level is down, making for more shoreline for water access in front of the dam, brush, and trees.
ALPINE LAKES
Expect fishing to be good, though the further from the trailheads you go, the better the fishing. Fishing continues to be slow to fair at Lamoille Lake but good at Island. Worms seem to produce better than PowerBait at the higher elevations and small spinners and rooster tails are also effective. Fly fishermen will want to use small nymphs sized 12 – 18 such as hares ears, PT’s, prince nymphs, copper Johns as well as black or olive wooly buggers sized 10 and 12. Dry flies to try include Griffith’s gnats, small stimulators, elk hair caddis, small black Adams, humpies, ants and beetles.
STREAMS
Stream flows are well below normal for this time of year and many of our streams are in trouble with dangerously low flows and warm water temperatures. Anglers are being asked to avoid streams that are low and warm to give the fish a break. As of Friday, August 17, Lamoille Creek was flowing at a very low 3.5 cfs (fishing at the beaver ponds has been good), the South Fork of the Humboldt above and below the reservoir approximately 4 cfs and 15 cfs respectively (fishing not recommended), the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse was flowing at 81 cfs (both water conditions and fishing are good), the Bruneau at 8 cfs (fishing not recommended), the Jarbidge at 7 cfs, Cleve Creek around 5.5 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs. Swinging small spinners or streamers or dead drifting a worm or hopper on a light wire hook are your best bets in the streams. Hoppers are out and dry fly fishing is in full swing, though with low water flows, stealth is the key. Fish are already heading to the larger pools and beaver dams. Try floating small elk hair caddis, small stimulators, royal trudes, renegades and of course terrestrials: hoppers, ants and beetles. In streams that have decent flows like the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir, a hopper with a dropper is an effective presentation. Most fish will be caught on the dropper, but the hopper will take about every fourth fish.
