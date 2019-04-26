With the warmer weather upon us, it’s time to head out fishing. But hold on, is your fishing gear in good shape and ready to perform if you manage to hook the big one? An hour’s work could mean the difference between a great fishing trip or a frustrating time on the water.
It pays to check any and all reels you plan on using, and to put on new line and fill them to the manufacturer’s capacity. Monofilament and fluorocarbon both have memories, and with use, also develop weak spots.
Monofilament deteriorates very fast and should be changed yearly for the average angler. Don’t skimp, get a quality line. With all the money spent on fuel, food, bait and tackle over a fishing season, $10 to $20 isn’t really that much.
Service your reel while you have the old line off, as it doesn’t take much to keep them in proper working order. Rinse and remove all dirt and grit as a starter. Putting reel lube or grease on the moving spools, shafts and handles will serve you well for the entire season, provided you are fishing primarily in freshwater venues. Now put new line on.
Inspect your rod. Start at the tip, work your way slowly towards the handle of the rod looking for anything out of the ordinary such as a chip, a dent, or even a (gulp) crack.
You can often repair most problems yourself or if it is something major, you can send it to the manufacturer or find a person who builds their own rods to help.
Now is also an ideal time to maintain your terminal tackle. Plastic lures can be cleaned with soap and water. Touch them up with a permanent marker, nail polish or paint. Do you have a go-to lure that just doesn’t retrieve the way it used to? Often the small wire line tie on the bait is bent or mashed. Using a pair of pliers, straighten it out and see if that cures it.
Old hooks should be checked for rust and replaced with new ones if they are. Take a hone, sharpening stone or small file and sharpen the hooks until they leave a scratch on your thumbnail when drug across it.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is ice free, spilling and the dock is in the water. In addition, soft water fishing is taking up where ice fishing left off, with fat fish between 16 and 20 inches being caught. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working. For fly fishermen, this is chironomid season, so midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs. Black or olive wooly buggers were taking fish as well. Anglers should be aware that many of the shorelines are muddy and vehicles should stay away from the shoreline. The water is also very turbid which may be a combination of runoff and the lake turning over. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and with the weekend shaping up as sunny with highs in the 50’s and 60’s should be a great weekend for camping and fishing at Wildhorse Reservoir!
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing at South Fork Reservoir is fair, with boaters doing better than shore fishermen. Fish are averaging 15 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Red copper Johns have been working near the dam for fish averaging 18 to 20 inches over the past week. Boaters were finding fish on the graph on the west side of the lake between the dam, Jet Ski Beach and Fisherman’s Point. Water flows coming into the lake are turbid and causing muddy water at the south/inlet end of the lake. If you can find water where it changes from muddy to clear fairly quickly, fishing the edges can be productive. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 40’s. Hopefully this translates into better fishing. No black bass may be kept until July 1.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is ice free and there has been a winter kill observed here with dead bass and bluegill seen floating in the water, though after a recent NDOW fish survey, adult bass and blue gill were contacted. However expect low catch rates of bass and blue gill this year. The lake was stocked earlier this week with approximately 2000 trout. The shoreline is still muddy and anglers are being asked to keep their vehicles on the roads.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The lake is spilling hard and the water temperature is about 55 degrees and turbid. Fishing is good for 12 to 15 inch fish that are in good shape. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. The county road is rough with lots of potholes while the BLM road is fair with a few ruts.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Harrison Pass is open! Other than that, not much has changed here as fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Dredging of the Collection Ditch is completed.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jake Creek is ice free and fishing is fair to good. Trout fishing is fair to good, bass fishing is slow to fair, and fishing for catfish has been fair. Some catfish in the one to three pound class (great eating size) have shown up in the creel. The preferred bait for them here appears to be shrimp. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair. The lake was recently stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is ice free and fishing for nine to 12 inch fish has been fair to good. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, and red or yellow humpies should all work.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake has been fishing really well since the ice came off this spring. Anglers are catching 16 to 20 inch trout on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.). Water temperatures are sitting between 48 and 51 degrees throughout the lake so the largemouth bass activity will be slow for the next few weeks. Half of the spring fish allotment were stocked this week and the remaining fish will be stocked in May.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir is sitting at approximately 80% of capacity with plenty of snow left on the mountain to fill it up. The lake is ice free and fish were seen dimpling the surface mid-morning. The usual spring time flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. The lake is turbid so spin fishermen may want to use flashy lures. The roads around the reservoir are very muddy due to snow melt, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful of these conditions and stay on the gravel.
STREAMS
Stream flows are heavy and in some areas, like the Bruneau River approaching flood stage. The water is turbid and difficult to fish. Shorelines are muddy and while you may get into areas in the morning due to frozen ground, you may not get out in the afternoon. Travel with caution. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW plans on planting the reservoir with crappie later in the spring when conditions improve.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is closed. With the snow conditions of this winter, it probably won’t be open until Memorial Day weekend at the earliest.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late spring or early summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.