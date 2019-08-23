The afternoon highs are expected to continue to be in the 90s for the weekend and high 80s to low 90s all next week, which means that trout fishing on many of our lakes is only fair with streaks of poor. What’s a fishin’ bum to do? Go high, young angler. Hit the alpine lakes in the East Humboldts and the Ruby Mountains where projected highs this week anywhere from 70 to 80 depending upon the elevation.
While not for the faint of heart, these lakes are underused and provide great fishing. There are two lakes that are fairly accessible to the average person, Lamoille Lake and Island Lake. While they do get the most use, fishing can still be good. Lamoille Lake did experience a bit of winter die-off, so Island Lake is probably your best bet. With a little more effort, lakes such as Liberty, Favre, Overland, Smith, Hidden and Robinson can be reached in a few hours.
Anglers can use natural bait, spoons, spinners and flies. At several lakes this past week small black and gold or dark green and gold spinners were working well as were the tried and true hopper, yellow stimulators, Adams, ants, red or yellow humpies and Griffith’s gnats.
If you don’t own a fly rod, use your spinning outfit with a clear bobber filled with a bit of water and about 2 to 4 feet of line behind the bubble. You can use a fly with this set up or for natural baits, use worms, grubs and especially grasshoppers you can catch on the hike up. Put the grasshoppers behind the bubble the same way you would a fly, just make sure to use a light wire hook. Besides the fishing, you will see some great views and stay cool.
Not able to hike to the higher elevations, but want to visit an alpine lake? Then head for Angel Lake just outside of Wells, about an hour’s drive from Elko. This is one of the higher elevation lakes in the country that can be reached by a paved road at approximately 8,400 feet. Fish it the same as you would the other alpine lakes mentioned above.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and trout are down about 15 feet to escape the hot surface water temperatures. Lots of aquatic weed growth making shore fishing difficult in some areas. Fishing for trout is still fair to good though shore anglers are having a tougher time. Though trout fishing has slowed, the canyon by the dam is producing some nice trout as are the deeper sections of Hendricks and Penrod arms. Bass and perch fishing are good with perch anglers doing well at the south end of the lake in about 15 feet of water using small plastic grubs on a jighead, small crystal buggers on a full sink line or small pieces of worm on a hook or jighead fished between 10 and 15 feet deep. Perch are also being caught in the larger coves in the Hendricks Arm and around the submerged island in off of the state park boat ramp. For fly fishermen changing over to wooly and crystal buggers on a full sink line is a good tactic as the trout head deeper. Damselfly hatches are waning, but the fish are still used to seeing them so damselfly nymph fly patterns should be working. One smallmouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now. Fishing in the stream below the dam is good. The campground and fish cleaning station are open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Very little change here with surface water temperatures now in the mid to high 70s and aquatic vegetation making some areas of the lake difficult for shore fishermen. With the warmer surface water temperatures, trout have moved into deeper water but the bass fishing has been good. Early morning shore fishing for trout is slow and fishing for trout from a boat is slow to fair. Bass fishing around structure, including weed beds, has been good. Bass anglers are having luck with soft plastic baits, minnow imitation lures and using drop shot rigs. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomids under a strike indicator have produced a few few trout, but still slow. Black leeches with some red flash may also produce a strike. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good with fishable flows. NDOW recently moved approximately 800 lbs. of wipers, bass and catfish, that were stranded in a pool below the spillway, back into the reservoir. Fishing above the reservoir in the river is slow to fair for smallmouth. One smallmouth or largemouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Bass fishing has been fair to good, while trout fishing is slow to fair. Blue gill are being caught with a piece of worm about three feet under a bobber from shore. Best tactic for fly fishermen seems to be using a sink tip or full sink line with a brown or black leech pattern and fishing the deeper water in the center of the lake by the dam from a float tube or small boat. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing is fair for 13- to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition despite the heat. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. The northeast corner of the lake and the south end of the lake have been producing a few nice trout where the water is averaging eight to ten feet deep. Shore anglers should target the canyon by the dam and on the north shore. Bass fishing is good for eight to 10-inch bass with a few over 10 being caught once in a while. Soft plastic baits are working. Best colors seem to be dark olive, brown or purple. On still evenings fishing the edges of the willows with poppers may be worth a try. Fishing below the spillway is done for the year. NDOW stocked approximately 28,000 trout in the lake this summer.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing in the south marsh has been good for numbers with anglers regularly catching 20 to 30 fish for a morning or afternoon’s worth of effort. August is peak bass fishing here, so take advantage of it before the weather starts to coo. There is approximately one keeper bass (10 inches or larger) for about every six to eight fish. Unit 21 is still producing a few bass from the dikes using olive soft plastic grubs or olive wooly buggers and spinners though it is getting very weedy and difficult to fish. The water temperature here is in the mid-70s. Dark four to six-inch soft plastic grubs hooked weedless are the best bet for bass. Good colors include dark green, brown, purple or blue. Some anglers like a contrasting colored tail such as chartreuse, yellow or white. If you are new to the marsh, stay on the main channel where there are marker poles. However, some of the marker poles have fallen, so if you have a GPS, consider taking it and using the tracker feature so that you can follow your path back to the boat ramp. Fishing the collection ditch for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Mayfly nymphs, emergers and dries should work. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Damselfly dries have also produced fish both in the ditch and the south marsh.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be slow for trout and fair to good bass. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. For bass dark soft plastic baits with sparkles are working as are minnow type imitations. With the warmer weather weed growth is in full swing and fishing from shore is difficult. Best bet is with a float tube or small cartopper boat. Bass fishing is pretty good along the weed edges using soft plastic grubs hooked weedless.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and for small bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing for nine to 12-inch fish has been fair to good at Cave Lake. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. If a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, renegades and red or yellow humpies should all work. Best time for trout is first thing in the morning and late in the evening as the sun is setting.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing is slowing with the warmer water temperatures as the fish head to the deeper water in the middle of the lake making shore fishing slow. Bass fishing is good using minnow imitations and soft plastic grubs. For trout, anglers should try Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.).
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has been fair, though with surface water temperatures in the 70s the fishing dies down around 9:00 am. The usual flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. When hatches are seen fly rodders should try BWO’s, PMD’s, Adams, renegades, damselfly dries and terrestrials. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW and Barrick planted the reservoir with 5,000 five to six-inch catfish and 5,000 15-inch catfish on Friday, May 31. Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature is in the mid to high 60s. Approximately 1100 crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir were stocked, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds. NDOW recently planted some black bass in the lake, with more augmentation expected next month.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake is full and fishing for tiger trout has been fair to good. Worms or PowerBait fished just off the bottom should work. Flies to try include beetles, ants, black Adams, Griffith’s gnats, yellow or red humpies, yellow or red stimulators and small crystal buggers. The lake has been stocked with approximately 5500 trout this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes fishing is good. The flies used at Angel Lake should all work here. Spin anglers should try small worms or pieces of nightcrawler on a small hook fished below a clear bobber. Small spinners and even small plastic grubs on a jig head should all work.
STREAMS
Flows have subsided substantially and many are near normal ranges. Hoppers are out and yellow or red is the color. Bait anglers should try small worms or a hopper on a light wire hook dead drifted through pools, runs and riffles. Fly rodders should be fishing dry flies including yellow Sally’s, elk hair caddis, hoppers, ants, beetles, yellow or royal stimulators, red or yellow humpies and just about anything in red or yellow. Did I mention red or yellow is the color to be using? All of Lamoille Creek finally has fishable flows and the creek was stocked with approximately 2500 tiger trout over the past month. Fishing the tailwaters below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish. Fishing above South Fork in the state park is slow for trout but fair to good for smallmouth bass. As of August 22, the Bruneau River was flowing at 18 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek is below average at 14 cfs, Lamoille Creek close to normal, down 60 cfs from last week and is flowing at 15 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 24 cfs, Cleve at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 9 cfs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.