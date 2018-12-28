Ice fishing is just getting started with safe ice at Wildhorse, Cave Lake, Comins Lake, Illipah and Wilson. South Fork is mostly covered with unsafe ice but as of December 26 still had some open water in the middle. With the cold weather it should freeze up, and while there may be some safe ice in the coves, the rest of the lake should be considered unsafe for the time being.
For those anglers new to ice fishing, you are in for a surprise. It is relaxing, quite easy and much more social than its warm weather cousin. Contrary to popular myth, ice anglers can use pretty much the same gear that they use during the summer with just a few minor exceptions.
To get started in ice fishing, you basically need a rod, terminal tackle, a way cut a hole through the ice and something to skim the ice off of the water in the hole. Anything else, as far as fishing gear goes, is a bonus.
When I was younger, I used my ultralight rod for ice fishing and many anglers use their full sized rods for ice fishing, though a shorter ice fishing rod makes it easier to reel in a fish through the hole. These are generally around 18 to 30 inches in length and have a small reel loaded with fishing line developed to stay limp in cold weather.
Today you can buy a basic hand powered ice auger for between $75 and $150. There are two types of augers, the spoon and the blade auger. I prefer the blade as it seems to cut the ice faster and with less effort and is easily sharpened. In the hands of a reasonably fit person you can cut a hole in two feet of ice in just a few minutes. The trick is to keep the blades sharp, which is easier to do with a blade auger. You can also replace the blades on a blade auger while you can’t on a spoon auger.
In Nevada, for the purposes of ice fishing, the maximum size hole you can cut in the ice is 10 inches. Obviously the larger the diameter of the hole, the more ice you are cutting through and therefore the more energy and time it takes to cut the hole. Most anglers like to use an 8” auger. If money is no object, gas powered augers are available starting at about $300 and going all the way up to $1,200.
The next question is, where should the hole in the ice be cut? If you are unfamiliar with a lake, the best bet is to either ask someone who knows the lake or look for areas where lots of holes have already been cut. Chances are those holes are there for a reason.
So the hole is cut in the ice. Now what? To target trout, suspend a hook tipped with PowerBait, worms, corn or marshmallows several feet below the ice about halfway between the ice and the bottom. Place a small sinker about 8 to 10 inches above the hook to help get the presentation down into the water column.
The water in the ice fishing hole will soon start to freeze over, making fishing difficult. Anglers will use a specially made ladle with holes in it to clear the slush from the hole. You can also use an inexpensive slotted vegetable spoon with the same results. Whichever device you use, tie some string between it and your chair so that if you drop it, it doesn’t sink to the bottom.
Other considerations for ice fishing include the very important act of staying warm. Well insulated waterproof boots are a must. For those on a budget, many department stores carry snow boots with a felt liner that are reasonably priced. These aren’t great for hiking, but they work well when standing or sitting on the ice waiting for a strike.
Obviously a good coat and wool gloves are also a must. Your hands are going to get wet, and wool will still hold warmth when it is wet. There are also a number of portable ice shelters on the market, starting around $150, that can protect you from the elements if it is snowing and blowing. Combine one with a portable propane heater and you can be comfortable on even the coldest day.
A plastic sled to carry your gear onto the ice with makes life easier. A five-gallon bucket with a padded lid can double both as a chair and as a container to carry your fish or gear off the ice with. Sun block is especially important on sunny days as your face will get a double whammy of sun as it reflects off of the snow or ice.
At Wildhorse fishing has been good for 16 to 20 inch trout near the bridge by the highway in the Hendricks Arm, which is north of the state park. Penrod Arm is also producing some fish as well. Best fishing seems to be in water that is eight to twelve feet deep, suspending your bait a couple of feet below the ice and slowly moving it down in the water column until you start getting bites.
The great thing about taking your family ice fishing is that it's simple, there are generally other families around and if the kids get bored fishing they can play in the snow, go sledding or build a snowman. Wildhorse State Park campground is open and they have groomed a great ice skating rink that you may use when the fishing is slow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.