Have you wanted to try fly fishing but didn’t have the equipment or know where to start? NDOW will be holding a stream fly fishing clinic next week in Elko. You don’t have to have any gear or experience as NDOW can provide all the equipment for participants. All students need is a valid Nevada fishing license.
The clinic is in two parts. Thursday, July 11, will be for learning how to cast a fly rod. This takes place in the city park. Then on Saturday, July 13, the class will head to South Fork SRA to learn how to fish on the river and then spend some time fishing. Class is limited to 10 participants and you can go to www.ndow.org/education/angler_ed/classes to sign up for the class. For more information call 775-777-2305 or e-mail jdoucette@ndow.org.
Saturday, July 20 is the 29th Annual Angel Lake Kids Fishing Derby. As the name implies it is held at beautiful Angel Lake just a few miles out of Wells and is about an hour drive from Elko. Besides good fishing, there will be educational booths that include casting, fish ID/cleaning, boating safety, fly tying and a hatchery fish truck filled with fish. Rumor has it that Smokey Bear may also be there.
The event is for children 4 to 15 and all participants must be accompanied by an adult. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fishing begins at 8:30 and a free chili dog lunch for the whole family. For more information call 775-777-2300. So, beat the heat and bring the kids out to Angel Lake Saturday, July 20th.
WILDHORSE
The water is turning green with algae and surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 60s. Fishing for trout is starting to slow down with the warmer surface temperatures, though with the weekend’s forecast calling for cooler temperatures, it may pick back up again. Bass and perch fishing is fair to good. Shore anglers continue to do well by the bridge in the Hendricks Arm using PowerBait and with spinners though as the trout move deeper, shore fishing will start to slow. For fly fishermen midge larva and midge emerger patterns continue to work with the ongoing midge hatches. With Mayflies hatching anglers will also do well with hares ears and PT nymphs as well as PMDs, Adams, red quills and other Mayfly dries. Black or olive wooly buggers are still working. Damselflies are starting to hatch so damselfly nymph fly patterns should be working. With the lake spilling so heavily this spring, fishing below the dam in the tailwater has been good for reservoir sized fish. One smallmouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing has been good over the past couple of weeks using flies, bait or spinners. This spring SF was stocked stocked with approximately 55,000 trout. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomids under a strike indicator have all worked. Snail patterns and black leeches with some red flash should also be effective. Like most of our high desert reservoirs, damselflies are hatching so damselfly nymph patterns should be effective. The southwest side of the lake has been productive as has Tomera Cove, Hastings Cove and on either side of the dam. Catfish have become active and anglers may want to try raw shrimp fished in low light conditions or at night. Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 60’s and the bass bite has been good. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good though flows are high. One smallmouth or largemouth bass 15 inches or longer may be kept now.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs has been with approximately 2,300 trout, 300 of which are surplus brood stock averaging around 12 inches. Bass fishing has been fair to good, while trout fishing is fair. Best tactic for fly fishermen seems to be using a sink tip or intermediate sink line with a brown or black leech pattern. . The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here. Trout fishing has been fair to good. Bait anglers are doing best with worms under a bobber or a floating cheese bait used with a slip sinker floated off of the bottom.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The lake is no longer spilling and NDOW stocked approximately 25,000 trout in the lake last week. The water is still fairly clear, but algae is starting to grow. Fishing is good for 13 to 18-inch fish that are in good body condition. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. The northeast corner of the lake and the south end of the lake have been producing nice trout where the water is averaging eight feet deep. Fishing below the spillway has slowed considerably.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Not much has changed here as fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 16-inch trout. Several nice tiger trout were caught in the collection ditch last weekend. Small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. There has been a Mayfly hatch going on so Mayfly nymphs and dries should work. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Unit 21 is producing some bass using olive soft plastic grubs or olive wooly buggers. The water temperature here is in the high-50s pushing 60 degrees. Fishing the south marsh for bass has been good for numbers and fair to good for size. Dark four to six-inch soft plastic grubs hooked weedless are the best bet for bass. Good colors include dark green, brown, purple or blue. Some anglers like a contrasting colored tail such as chartreuse. If you are new to the marsh, stay on the main channel where there are marker poles. However, some of the marker poles have fallen, so if you have a GPS, consider taking it and using the tracker feature so that you can follow your path back to the boat ramp.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be fair to good. Trout fishing is fair to good, bass fishing is slow to fair, and fishing for catfish has been fair. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. The lake is full and with the warmer weather weeds are starting to grow. Soon shore fishing will be difficult.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and fair for bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing for 9- to 12-inch fish has been fair to good at Cave Lake. The lake has been stocked with approximately 8,000 fish between 10 and 11 inches this spring. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, and red or yellow humpies should all work.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake continues to fish well with surface water temperatures in the mid to high 60s though shore anglers will see a slow down as the trout move into deeper water. Anglers are catching trout averaging16 to 20 inches on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.). Comins was stocked this spring with approximately 10,000 rainbow trout averaging just over 8-inches.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir is full and fishing has been good. The water is clearing. The usual springtime flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. Illipah was stocked with 7500 trout this spring.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW and Barrick planted the reservoir with 5,000 five to six-inch catfish and 5,000 15-inch catfish on Friday, May 31. Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature is in the mid to high 60s. Approximately 1100 crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir were stocked, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds. Bass will be stocked sometime in July and more crappie will be planted in the fall.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair for carry over fish but should pick up as the surface water temperatures start to warm up. There is still snow on the trails around the lake and along some of the shoreline. The lake is full to capacity. Fishing the outflowing creek can be productive for brook trout.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes are still mostly inaccessible due to snow and ice. With the wet winter and spring some of the higher elevation lakes may not be accessible until late July and most are probably still at least partially iced over.
STREAMS
With the recent warm spell, a lot of snow has come off the mountains though flows on most streams are still well above normal for this time of year. Expect above normal flows for much of the early summer until most of the snow comes off the mountains. The water is turbid and can be difficult to fish. While the flows are high, fishing below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good as fish are going over the spillway at Wildhorse and through the gates at South Fork. Wading is dangerous, but fishing the eddies and slack water along the edges is productive. The USFS has opened the road into Lamoille Canyon to the public but flows in Lamoille Creek are still very high. As of July 3, the Bruneau River continues to drop and flows at a fishable 122 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge is to 87cfs and is fishing well, Salmon Falls Creek at 215 cfs, Lamoille Creek up from last week at 415 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt just under 700 cfs, Cleve and Steptoe Creeks at 20 cfs, perfect for fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nevada, the premier state of the Weiner Trout. Thanks to NDOW for giving me a reason to go out of state on annual fishing trips. I once had hope when there was a remedial chance of catching wiper in South Fork. Commins coukd have been a trophy Pike fishery but is a weiner trout lake. We used to catch a bunch of perch through the ice at Wild Horse but NDOW put a plan together to get rid of them in favor of planted trout. I don’t even want to get into the mismanagement of elk...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.