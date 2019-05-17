Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are unwanted alien species whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health. AIS are one of the largest threats to our freshwater ecosystems and include plants, animals, and pathogens. Many AIS have made their way into Nevada waters and many more are threatening to arrive.
These impacts can cost citizens millions of dollars not just on removal or control of the AIS, but also through maintenance on hydroelectric facilities, irrigation systems and impacts on local economies. It is estimated that the maintenance bill for clogged hydroelectric cooling pipes in Hoover Dam could reach $1 million per year and AIS species in the Great Lakes are having a $200 million per year impact on the economies of the surrounding states.
The decal is $5 for non-motorized vessels and $12 for motorized vessels. The decals are to be placed on the port (left) side stern of the watercraft. The money raised through the sale of the decals will be used for education about AIS, inspection and decontamination stations, and for enforcement.
Obviously, it is much less expensive and better for all concerned to stop the spread of AIS rather than controlling or removing them from a body of water. Boaters and anglers are encouraged to clean, drain and dry thoroughly all of their gear including boats, trailers, fishing gear, waders, wading boots and float tubes.
NDOW has AIS inspection stations at many of the popular recreational waters around the state such as Lake Mead, Lake Tahoe and South Fork Reservoir here in Elko County that boat owners are required to stop at. The inspection is free and if possible contamination is suspected decontamination of the vessels is free.
Boaters should use high pressure hot water car washes to clean the hulls and trailers, as well as cleaning out bilges and cooling water pumps for motors using hot soapy water or a 5% bleach solution. For more information on AIS and how to stop the spread of them go to www.ndow.org and select the boating page.
WILDHORSE
The lake is full and spilling and the water is stained but not too badly. Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 50s. While fishing has ranged from good to excellent this spring, it has slowed a bit, to just good. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working. For fly fishermen, this is chironomid season, so midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs. Black or olive wooly buggers were taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. Anglers should be aware that many of the shorelines are still soft and vehicles should stay away from the shoreline. The water is clearing and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. With the lake spilling, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and with the weekend shaping up as sunny with highs around 70 degrees, it should be another great weekend for camping and fishing at Wildhorse Reservoir!
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing at South Fork Reservoir is still slow to fair, with boaters doing better than shore fishermen. Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 50’s. Over the past couple of weeks SF was stocked with approximately 34,000 trout. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam, especially on the spillway side. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Red copper Johns have been working near the dam for fish averaging 18 to 20 inches over the past week. Boaters were finding fish on the graph on the west side of the lake between the dam, Jet Ski Beach and Fisherman’s Point. Bass are showing up in the creel and most are hanging in about 12 feet of water waiting for spawning conditions to improve. Catfish have become active and anglers may want to try raw shrimp fished in low light conditions or at night. Some fish have been reported being caught in the stream below the dam. No black bass may be kept until July 1.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs was stocked two weeks ago with approximately 2300 trout, 300 of which are surplus brood stock averaging around 12 inches. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here. The shoreline is still soft and anglers are being asked to keep their vehicles on the roads. Anglers report catching some blue gill as well as a few bass here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The lake is spilling hard and the water temperature is in the high 50’s and turbid. Fishing is good for 12 to 15 inch fish that are in good shape. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. The county road is rough with lots of potholes while the BLM road is fair with a few ruts.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Harrison Pass is open and not much has changed here as fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Dredging of the Collection Ditch is completed. The South Marsh was recently stocked and fishing at the boat ramp has been good for stockers with an occasional larger fish as well as a few bass. The water temperature here is in the mid-50s. While boats aren’t allowed on the South Marsh until June 15, float tubes are. Fishing should be good from a float tube as you head down the main channel.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be fair to good. Trout fishing is fair to good, bass fishing is slow to fair, and fishing for catfish has been fair. Some catfish in the one to three pound class (great eating size) have shown up in the creel. The preferred bait for them here appears to be shrimp. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10-12 inch trout and fair for bass. The lake was recently stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches last week. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is ice free and fishing for nine to 12 inch fish has been fair to good. Surface water temperatures are in the high 40s but should cross into the 50s soon if they haven’t already done so by the time you are reading this. The lake was stocked with approximately 3,400 trout averaging around 11 inches. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, and red or yellow humpies should all work. Expect the lake to be stocked sometime in the next few weeks.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake continues to fish well as we move into May with surface water temperatures in the mid-50s. Anglers are catching trout averaging 16 to 20 inches on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.). Half of the spring fish allotment were stocked three weeks ago and the remaining fish will be stocked later this month.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir continues to fill with spring runoff and is turbid at the inlet end. The lake is ice free, approximately 85% full and fishing is fair to good. The usual spring time flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. The lake is turbid so spin fishermen may want to use flashy lures. The roads around the reservoir are soft muddy due to the wet winter and recent snow, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful of these conditions and stay on the gravel. Illipah was stocked with 7500 trout last week.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW plans on planting the reservoir with catfish around the end of May and crappie later in the spring when conditions improve.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is closed. With the snow conditions of this winter, it probably won’t be open until Memorial Day weekend at the earliest.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes are still frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until probably after Memorial Day or even later.
STREAMS
Stream flows are at or well above average and should continue to be heavy until much of the snow comes off the mountains and the wet weather cycle we are in dries up. The water is turbid and difficult to fish. Shorelines are soft due to this week’s snow and while you may get into areas in the morning due to frozen ground, you may not get out in the afternoon due to mud. Travel with caution. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams though the E. Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fishing well for reservoir sized fish that have gone over the spillway. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you still need to drive into Idaho first. As of May 17, the Bruneau River was flowing at 302 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 211 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 590 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 257 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at between 900 and 950 cfs, Cleve Creek at 39 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 19 cfs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.