If you have always wanted to try fly fishing, now’s your chance. NDOW will be hosting a free introduction to fly fishing clinic on June 13th and 15th.
The class is limited to the first 10 people who sign up. Thursday the 13th is casting, equipment and knots. Then on Saturday the 15th, participants will be taken float tube fishing on a local water. Even if you don’t have any gear, there is some available for loan including rods, reels, waders and wading boots, though sizes are limited.
Call Joe Doucette at 777-2305 for more information or go to www.ndowlicensing.com and select the “Get Certified” link at the top right of the screen to register for the class.
Saturday, June 8 is Free Fishing Day. This is the one day of the year that anglers may fish without a license, though all regulations and limits apply. NDOW will be hosting a non-competitive kids fishing derby on that day at the Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area in Carlin. The event is open to children 15 or younger, though the whole family is encouraged to fish. Fishing and activities starts at 8:30 and ends at 11:30, though you can continue to fish after the event is over. Contestants must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be volunteers to help participants fish if needed, a t-shirt decorating booth and the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers will be there to show kids how to tie flies. All of this is free. In addition, every child who participates will receive a free fishing rod and reel, while supplies last.
WILDHORSE
Very little change here as the lake is still spilling. The water is clearing though algae is starting to grow on rocks and some suspended in the water. Surface water temperatures are in the low 60’s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing ranges from good to excellent for 16 to 18 inch fish with some 20+ inch fish every once in a while. Shore anglers are doing well by the bridge in the Hendricks Arm using PowerBait (color doesn’t seem to matter) and with spinners. For fly fishermen midge larva and midge emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers were taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. Black balanced leeches under an indicator on days with some chop on the water are productive. Shorelines are starting to dry out, but care should still be used when accessing them with a vehicle. With the lake spilling, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish. The lake was stocked with approximately 6,000 tiger trout averaging just over eight inches in length a couple of weeks ago. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing is starting to pick up with several anglers reporting good fishing this week using both flies and spinners along Jet Ski Beach and the south end in the no wake zone. Over the past few weeks SF has been stocked with approximately 44,000 rainbow trout. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Snail patterns and black leeches with some red flash should also be effective. Boaters were finding fish on the graph on the west side of the lake between the dam, Jet Ski Beach and Fisherman’s Point. Catfish have become active and anglers may want to try raw shrimp fished in low light conditions or at night. Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good though flows are high. No black bass may be kept until July 1.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs has been with approximately 2,300 trout, 300 of which are surplus brood stock averaging around 12 inches. Anglers have been catching blue gill and trout. A few bass are showing up in the creel, though they are still spawning due to the cooler and wetter spring. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here. Trout fishing has been fair to good. Bait anglers are doing best with worms under a bobber.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The lake is spilling hard and the water temperature is in the low 60’s. The water is clearing. Expect it to continue to spill for another three to four weeks. Fishing is good for 12 to 15-inch fish that are in good shape. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. Fishing below the spillway has been good. This lake will be stocked once it stops spilling. The road is very rutted due to the wet weather but has dried out. Pretty rough going for trailers and boats so take it slow.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Not much has changed here as fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Fishing seems to improve on rainy or windy days. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now though there has been a Mayfly hatch on the warmer days. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. With the dredging done, the water is clearing though there is still some silt suspended from runoff.
The South Marsh was recently stocked and fishing at the boat ramp has been good for stockers with an occasional larger fish as well as a few bass. Unit 21 is also producing some bass using olive soft plastic grubs or olive wooly buggers. The water temperature here is in the mid to high-50’s pushing 60 degrees. Next Saturday, June 15, is the electric boat opener.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be fair to good. Trout fishing is fair to good, bass fishing is slow to fair, and fishing for catfish has been fair. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. The lake is full.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12 inch trout and fair for bass. The lake was stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches earlier this spring. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is ice free and fishing for nine to 12 inch fish has been fair to good. The lake has been stocked with approximately 8000 fish between 10 and 11 inches this spring. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if a hatch is seen, small Adams, black ants, Griffith’s gnats, and red or yellow humpies should all work.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake continues to fish well with surface water temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Anglers are catching trout averaging 16 to 20 inches on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.). Comins was recently stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout averaging just over 8-inches.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir is full and fishing has been good. The water is starting to clear. The usual spring time flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. The roads around the reservoir are starting to dry out, but anglers are still being advised to stay on the gravel. Illipah was stocked with 7500 trout this spring.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is full! NDOW and Barrick planted the reservoir with 5,000 five to six-inch catfish and 5,000 15-inch catfish on Friday, May 31. Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature starts to move above 60 degrees. Crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir will be stocked into Willow Creek over the next few weeks, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is open but the lake is still completely covered in unsafe ice. It is going to be a week or two or three before you can fish here.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes are still inaccessible due to snow and ice. With the wet winter and spring some of the higher elevation lakes may not be accessible until July and most are probably still iced over.
STREAMS
With the warmer weather and the heavy mountain snowpack melting, stream flows have increased dramatically in eastern Nevada. Expect well above normal flows for much of the early summer until the snow finally comes off the mountains. The water is turbid and difficult to fish. Shorelines are soft due high flows and the wet spring so please travel with caution. While the flows are high, fishing below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good as fish are going over the spillway at Wildhorse and through the gates at South Fork. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you still need to drive into Idaho first. The USFS has opened the road into Lamoille Canyon to the public but flows are very high and there is a flood warning in effect through the weekend. As of June 7, the Bruneau River has dropped a bit and is flowing at 770 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Jarbidge at 318 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 982 cfs, Lamoille Creek a roaring 462 cfs with flood warnings in effect this weekend, the South Fork of the Humboldt (also has flood warnings) between 1,500 and 2,000 cfs, Cleve Creek at 72 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 32cfs. Steptoe Creek was stocked with 1000 rainbow trout last week.
