Joe's Fishing Hole: Stay off the ice!

RUBY LAKE NWRWater levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. However, some parts of the ditch are icing up especially the north end. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. There was about an inch of unsafe ice at the main boat ramp. Travel over Harrison Pass is not recommended.