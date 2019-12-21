Joe's Fishing Hole: Stay off the ice!

There is ice on area reservoirs and most of it is extremely unsafe. There are always a few foolish anglers who like to live dangerously and get on the ice before they should, so in their honor here are some very basic rules about ice safety.
All ice at this time should be treated as unsafe! As a general rule, Wildhorse ice is not really safe until after Christmas, while South Fork is hardly ever safe before New Year’s and some years even later.
The most dangerous time to be on the ice is at the beginning and the end of the ice fishing season when the ice conditions can change in a heartbeat. What is 4 inches one day, may be 2 inches or 7 inches the next depending on winds, water currents, springs or temperature. When we talk about ice thickness and safety, we are talking about hard clear ice, not packed snow, not slush and not ice with lots of air bubbles in it.
As a general rule, if the ice is less than three inches thick, stay off. At four inches, a person can walk on the ice and it should be safe for fishing as long as there isn’t a crowd of people standing together. To fish with a group of anglers five to six inches is necessary.
While the Nevada Department of Wildlife doesn’t recommend taking a vehicle on the ice, it is generally accepted that seven inches or more of new clear ice will support a snowmobile or ATV. No matter what, use common sense and always err on the side of caution.
So have a little patience and give the ice a chance to be plenty safe enough to venture on. We will be putting ice thicknesses when available in this fishing report every week. Or you can go to www.ndow.org and look at the fishing reports there for the Eastern Region to check for ice thicknesses.
WILDHORSEAs of Thursday, December 19, the lake was completely ice covered with unsafe ice. This weekend is calling for high’s around 40 with overnight lows in the 20’s so not much ice buildup before Christmas. Next week calls for daytime highs in the low 30’s with overnight lows in the teens, so it may be safe next weekend. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR As of Wednesday, December 19, the lake was between 50 and 60 percent covered in very unsafe ice. All the coves and shallow parts of the lake were ice covered including the whole south end of the lake including Jet Ski Beach. The only open water was at the north end of the lake in the middle and a few very small holes being kept open by the ducks. With projected highs in the 40s this weekend and mid 30s through next week, this lake has a couple of weeks at least before it will have safe ice. Maybe longer if it doesn’t get very cold.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIRThis impoundment is covered in unsafe ice with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
You have free articles remaining.
WILSON RESERVOIRNo recent fishing report from Wilson. Conditions here are often similar to South Fork, so consider it covered with unsafe ice.
RUBY LAKE NWRWater levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. However, some parts of the ditch are icing up especially the north end. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. There was about an inch of unsafe ice at the main boat ramp. Travel over Harrison Pass is not recommended.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR: Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately 2 inches of unsafe ice.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR:This lake is at about 80 percent capacity and has some open water though the shorelines are becoming covered in ice.
CAVE LAKECave Lake is closed to fishing due to safety concerns.
COMINS LAKEHas ice ranging from two to four and a half inches. The thicker ice is at the south end and some anglers have been catching nice trout through the ice. Anglers should drill test holes as they venture onto the ice to check for thickness with the variable weather.
ILLIPAHIllipah is completely covered with two to three inches of porous unsafe ice and is spilling. Test holes that were drilled last Thursday had not frozen over by Sunday.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR This lake is covered in unsafe ice.
ANGEL LAKEAngel Lake is completely frozen over and the road is closed for the winter, so there will be no fishing reports until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
ALPINE LAKESThe high mountain lakes are iced over and there will be no fishing reports on the high mountain lakes in the Rubies or East Humboldt’s until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
STREAMSWith low flows fishing is slow on the streams and streambanks are difficult to navigate. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines makes walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, Dec. 12, the East Fork of the Owyhee, the Bruneau and the Jarbidge stations are all iced over. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. Salmon Falls Creek is at 64 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 25 cfs, Cleve Creek showing ice and Steptoe Creek at 5 cfs.