With the warmer temperatures, the snow is melting fast and our small streams are roaring in eastern Nevada. That doesn’t mean that you can’t fish them, you just have to know how and realize that fishing may be slow.
These heavy flows may move fish a bit but for the most part they will move into protected areas and hold in the same stretch of stream that they will be found in during the summer when flows have abated. They hold near the bottom of the deeper pools where the flow is slowed by the bottom of the river as well as in slack water and eddies found along the edges of the stream.
This actually makes it easier to find the fish, but with the heavy flows and the turbid water, getting your presentation to them is another issue. This means heavy flies and sinking lines for fly fishermen and extra weights for bait and spin fishermen.
The final obstacle is how turbid the water is with the high flows. That means the fish won’t see the presentation unless it is almost right on top of them. Since they are holding tight and not moving much, this means that anglers need to move more looking for the fish.
Since the areas they will be holding in have been identified, the angler needs to move from holding area to holding area and fish each holding area thoroughly.
Steelhead fishermen do what is called the steelhead two step. They swing their fly or lure through a run or hole, take two steps downstream and do it again. This allows them to cover the whole run or pool. When fishing the heavy spring flows, this type of fishing will allow you to hopefully get your presentation right in front of some fish at some point.
Wildhorse
Wildhorse is still covered with ice, but it is unsafe. With the warmer temperatures and rain, the edges are very soft and there are weak spots out on the ice that don’t look any different from the safe areas. Anglers should stay off the ice here. Unfortunately, there isn’t any open water for shore fishing so anglers are in limbo right now. It will probably be a couple of weeks before the lake really starts to open up.
South Fork Reservoir
South Fork is completely ice free and fishing has been fair, though occasionally anglers report catching a limit of fish. When anglers do report catching trout, they are averaging 16 to 18 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Red copper Johns have been working near the dam for fish averaging 18 to 20 inches over the past week. Water flows coming into the lake are turbid and causing muddy water at the south/inlet end of the lake. If you can find water where it changes from muddy to clear fairly quickly, fishing the edges can be productive. Water temperatures are in the high 30’s to low 40’s and fishing will probably continue to be slow to fair until it gets into the mid to high 40’s.
Jiggs/Zunino Reservoir
Jiggs is now ice free and there has been a winter kill observed here with dead bass and bluegill seen floating in the water. Hopefully it was a small one. NDOW will be performing a fish survey here over the next couple of weeks, when shore conditions improve enough to launch a boat, in order to try to determine the extent of fish mortality. The lake will be stocked with trout sometime over the next few weeks when the shoreline dries out enough for the stocking truck. With the precipitation in the forecast though it may be longer before the heavy fish truck and get in and dump a load of fish. The shoreline is very muddy and anglers are being asked to keep their vehicles on the roads.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is still 4WD, especially on rainy/snowy days No recent report, but expect the lake to be ice free.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here as the collection ditch is ice free with the warmer temperatures. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PTs, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Most of the dredging is completed, though there are a few wide spots that need to be done. Dredging the ditch is almost complete except for a small portion near Brown Dike. Fish upstream of the dredging for best results. Obviously Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jake Creek is mostly covered in very unsafe ice. More of the lake is starting to open up with the warmer temperatures and there is open water for fishing, though there is no recent report on fishing conditions. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir once you left US 93 due to mud from snowmelt and rain.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair. The lake was recently stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake has unsafe ice conditions and anglers are warned to stay off. There is some open water at the inlet end of the lake for fishing. It may be a couple of weeks before the lake opens up.
COMINS LAKE
Lots of open water for fishing and what remains of the ice is very unsafe. Recent angler contacts have shown that 16 to 20 inches rainbow trout are being caught at Comins Lake on a variety tackle including; flies, spinners, and worms.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir continues to rebound from irrigation and summer evaporation and is sitting at approximately 60% of capacity with some open water and unsafe ice. The roads around the reservoir are very muddy due to snow melt, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful of these conditions. Give it some time for the roads to dry before going here.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is filling due to the good snow pack and NDOW hopes to plant the reservoir with crappie later in the summer when conditions improve.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is closed. With the snow conditions of this winter, it probably won’t be open until Memorial Day weekend at the earliest.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late next spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
Expect to find very snowy and muddy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Getting to many of our local streams will be difficult due to the muddy/snowy conditions so expect 4WD travel and take precautions. Due to the snow melt from warmer conditions anglers can expect turbid conditions and heavy flows especially on warmer afternoons. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
