Last week we talked about how to fish the high water that is in our streams with the great snow pack, warm temperatures and rain of the past couple of weeks. But Nevadans, for the most part, aren’t used to fishing larger streams and may not be sure how to get around or wade water that is this high.
High water can be dangerous in a number of ways. First of all, if you get swept off your feet it can be difficult to get back on your feet. This can result in serious injury if you hit a rock or stump and even result in drowning. Second, anglers who are wading may be struck by a large limb or other objects that the heavy flows are washing down the stream.
The best way to handle this is to prevent it. When I fish streams, I like to use a wading staff to give me that “third leg” to help me keep my balance. This way one foot and the staff are always in contact with the stream bottom giving me the support that I need. I like to have the staff on the downstream side so that I am pushing against the flow.
Even with a staff, you can still fall in as I did a couple of weeks ago in the Salmon River up in Idaho. So, before you wade, take a look at the stream and see what is downstream in case you do take a spill. Look for a place that would make it easy to get out and if you fall and have trouble getting to your feet, head for that spot.
Always wear a wading belt on your waders so that in the event you do go in, your waders don’t fill up with water and drag you down. If you aren’t used to wading fast water, it is advisable to have a PFD on so that you can keep your head above the water. Also, if you do have to head for a downstream spot, go in feet first so that if you hit something, like a submerged boulder or stump, your feet and not your head will take the beating.
Finally, it is recommended that you don’t fish alone. In the event you do go in, that person can either help you or go get help. Hypothermia is a common problem this time of year when you get wet and once you become hypothermic your decision making skills deteriorate rapidly. Your fishing partner will be able to make the right decisions for you in this case.
Wildhorse
Wildhorse is still about 90% covered with ice, as of Thursday, April 11, and the shorelines are very muddy. There is open water in Penrod and Hendricks Arms, but the main body of the lake is covered. Expect the ice to come off rather quickly due to the projected high temperatures and winds. Fishing has been good through the ice and expect it to continue this spring.
South Fork Reservoir
No change here as South Fork is completely ice free and fishing has been fair, though occasionally anglers report catching a limit of fish. When anglers do report catching trout, they are averaging 16 to 18 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Blood midges fished just off the bottom are also worth a try. Red copper Johns have been working near the dam for fish averaging 18 to 20 inches over the past week. Water flows coming into the lake are turbid and causing muddy water at the south/inlet end of the lake. If you can find water where it changes from muddy to clear fairly quickly, fishing the edges can be productive. Water temperatures are in the high 30’s to low 40’s and fishing will probably continue to be slow to fair until it gets into the mid to high 40’s.
Jiggs/Zunino Reservoir
Jiggs is now ice free and there has been a winter kill observed here with dead bass and bluegill seen floating in the water. Hopefully it was a small one. NDOW will be performing a fish survey here over the next couple of weeks, when shore conditions improve enough to launch a boat, in order to try to determine the extent of fish mortality. The lake will be stocked with trout sometime over the next few weeks when the shoreline dries out enough for the stocking truck. With the precipitation in the forecast though it may be longer before the heavy fish truck and get in and dump a load of fish. The shoreline is very muddy and anglers are being asked to keep their vehicles on the roads.
Wilson Reservoir
The road is rutted and on rainy or snowy days is 4WD. The lake is ice free and fishing is good for 13 to 16 inch fish that are in good shape. The lake isn’t spilling yet. Expect it to spill sometime in May.
Ruby Lake NWR
Very little change here as the collection ditch is ice free with the warmer temperatures. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Most of the dredging is completed, though there are a few wide spots that need to be done. Dredging the ditch is almost complete except for a small portion near Brown Dike which should take place sometime in the next few weeks. Fish upstream of the dredging for best results. Harrison Pass is still closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
Jakes Creek/Boies Reservoir
Jake Creek is ice free and fishing is fair though it should pick up when the water warms into the mid 40’s over the next few weeks.
Cold Creek Reservoir
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair. The lake was recently stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Expect muddy road conditions to get here.
Cave Lake
Cave Lake has unsafe ice conditions and anglers are warned to stay off. There is some open water at the inlet end of the lake for fishing and the ice should be coming off soon.
Comins Lake
Comins Lake is ice free and angler contacts have shown that 16 to 20 inches rainbow trout are being caught at Comins Lake on a variety tackle including; flies, spinners, and worms.
Illipah
The reservoir continues to rebound from irrigation and summer evaporation and is sitting at approximately 60% of capacity. The lake is more than 50% ice covered, but the ice is coming off fast. The roads around the reservoir are very muddy due to snow melt, so any anglers attempting to access the reservoir should be mindful of these conditions and stay on the gravel.
Willow Creek Reservoir
The reservoir is full! NDOW plans on planting the reservoir with crappie later in the spring when conditions improve.
Angel Lake
The road to Angel Lake is closed. With the snow conditions of this winter, it probably won’t be open until Memorial Day weekend at the earliest.
Alpine Lakes
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late next spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
Streams
Expect to find very snowy and muddy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Getting to many of our local streams will be difficult due to the muddy/snowy conditions so expect 4WD travel and take precautions. Due to the snow melt from warmer conditions anglers can expect turbid conditions and heavy flows especially on warmer afternoons. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.