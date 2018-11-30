While South Fork is almost completely ice free, Wildhorse is covered with very unsafe ice. On top of that the ice at Wildhorse is covered with snow, which will insulate it at night, not allowing it to grow much with the cold nighttime temperatures. With cooler temperatures forecast for next week, South Fork may be iced over soon.
However, all ice at this time should be considered unsafe! As a general rule, Wildhorse ice is not really safe until after Christmas, while South Fork is hardly ever safe before New Year’s and some years even later.
The most dangerous time to be on the ice is at the beginning and the end of the ice fishing season when the ice conditions can change in a heartbeat. What is 4 inches one day may be 2 inches or 7 inches the next depending on winds, water currents, springs or temperature. When we talk about ice thickness and safety, we are talking about hard, clear ice, not packed snow, not slush and not ice with lots of air bubbles in it.
As a general rule, if the ice is less than two inches thick, stay off. At four inches, a person can walk on the ice and it should be safe for fishing as long as there isn’t a crowd of people standing together. While the Nevada Department of Wildlife doesn’t recommend taking a vehicle on the ice, it is generally accepted that seven inches or more of new clear ice will support a snowmobile or ATV. No matter what, use common sense and always err on the side of caution.
So have a little patience and give the ice a chance to be plenty safe enough to venture on. We will be putting ice thicknesses when available in this fishing report every week. Or you can go to www.ndow.org and look at the fishing reports there for the Eastern Region to check for ice thicknesses.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with unsafe ice so open water fishing is done for the year here. Unfortunately, it is also covered with a few inches of snow which will insulate it to keep it from growing in thickness very quickly even though nights here are expected to be around 0 degrees next week. Generally Wildhorse isn’t safe before Christmas. The good news is that fishing through the ice should be very productive later this winter when it is safe.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Surface water temperatures are in the 30s and there is ice in the coves in the morning. A cold front is moving through starting late this weekend and it may start to freeze over. Generally this lake is a couple of weeks behind Wildhorse for freezing. Trout fishing has finally picked up over the last week with several anglers reporting good luck at the north end of the lake by the dam. They are full of snails and brown wooly buggers seem to be the ticket.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report on Wilson, but expect fishing for trout to be fair to good though with the weather expect bad roads that are 4WD only. Wilson follows South Fork in both fishing and ice conditions so expect some ice here as well.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing is done here and much of the south marsh and units are covered in ice. Even the collection ditch and units have some ice, though you can find open water where the springs are. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Ice on the water and chances are fishing is done here until the ice is safe enough to go on. That probably won’t be until after Christmas.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
This reservoir is at 60 percent of capacity and there is some ice on the lake. With the colder temperatures expect this lake to freeze over this week.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting at capacity with surface water temperatures in the 30s and as of Thursday, November 29, the lake was mostly open water. Expect snowing and blowing conditions for this weekend.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is covered in unsafe ice.
ILLIPAH
This reservoir is covered in unsafe ice.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is now closed and there will be no fishing report here until late spring or early summer depending upon how the winter snows are.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late next spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
With the cold nights and snow, expect to find very slippery conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. In some of our northern Elko County streams October caddis are still active and caddis nymphs are a great choice this time of year. Hares ears, copper Johns, PT’s and small soft hackle streamers are also good selections now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.