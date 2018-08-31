On Saturday, September 8, Barrick and the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be holding a volunteer project at Willow Creek Reservoir to install artificial structure at the bottom of the reservoir. Currently, Willow Creek is dry due to problems with the dam, which Barrick has fixed.
“Before the reservoir fills from winter moisture is the time to get this structure in place,” says NDOW biologist Chris Drake. “The structure will provide cover from predators for crappie and young bass as well as spawning habitat for those species and catfish.”
Drake also explained that cavity structures for catfish will be installed, which may allow for some natural reproduction of catfish in the reservoir. Willow Creek Reservoir is a very popular warm water fishery that provides a unique fishing opportunity for Nevada anglers. The reservoir is the property of Barrick, which allows anglers access to this great fishery and a number of Barrick employees have committed to helping on this project.
This project is great for families and Barrick will be providing lunch and drinks. Volunteers will meet at the reservoir at 8 a.m. on Saturday and work will continue into mid-afternoon.
Volunteers should dress in work clothes and for the weather, boots, hats, sunblock and gloves. If available, volunteers are being asked to bring cordless drills, hammers and pliers if they have them.
Drake says, “With the dam fixed and the artificial structures in place, it will be up to Mother Nature to give us the moisture this winter to fill the reservoir. Once filled, NDOW will start stocking it with crappie, bass and catfish.”
To get more information or to sign up for the project please contact Julie Hughes at 775-777-2391 or jahughes@ndow.org. We hope to see you out there.
WILDHORSE
SR 225 north of Wildhorse Reservoir opened to traffic Thursday morning. However, drivers should be drive slowly and be on the lookout for debris. The west side of the lake was burned in the South Sugarloaf fire and the public is being asked to stay off of any burned habitat to keep from causing erosion problems. If you are heading to Wildhorse, fishing continues to be good for trout, as the nights are starting to cool and surface water temperatures are slowly coming down. Bass fishing is fair to good. Trout are averaging 14 to 17 inches with the occasional 20+ inch fish being taken. Fishing from shore is best early in the morning. Boaters are having better success during the day as they can fish just above the thermocline which is about 15 feet down in the water column.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing is still slow while bass fishing is good at South Fork Reservoir. Bass are being caught around much of the lake especially by boaters though shore anglers are also catching bass. The thermocline in South Fork appears to be about 12 to15 feet down and fishing just above it will give you the best chance for trout. Fishing for wipers has been fair to good but often takes a lot of moving around the lake to find them. Just off the face of the dam in the deeper water is a good place to start looking for wipers.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Fishing for bass is fair to good, while for trout it is slow to fair. The water level is very low, which have the fish concentrated and there is some algae and weeds around the edges. PowerBait, nightcrawlers, and dark spinners with some red or yellow accents seem to be working.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water is down seasonally due to irrigation, but expect good conditions for bass and fair for trout. Bass are hitting top water gear including blue damselfly adult flies as well as poppers and spinner baits when the wind dies down. Dark soft plastic grubs are also working for bass. Trout are hitting damselfly nymphs, olive or black wooly buggers, hares ears, PT nymphs, red copper Johns, red brassies and chironomid patterns. Fish for trout between 10 and 15 feet below the surface. Bass are being caught along the riprap in the canyon and along the north shore. Best place for trout appears to be in the canyon by the dam.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing continues to be very good at the Refuge, but as the weather starts to cool, expect it to start slowing down. Most anglers are averaging a keeper (minimum size 10 inches) for every four to five bass caught and it’s common for anglers to catch 30-40 fish a day. Many of the keepers are in the 12 to 14 inch range and a few in the 16 to 18 inch range are also being caught. Dark soft plastics with some flash fished weedless are the presentation of choice. Best colors seemed to be purple, motor oil and dark green and 4-inch grubs are doing much better than 6-inch. Quiet evenings may find popper fishing fun. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. There have been mayfly, damselfly, hopper and midge hatches so Adams, Griffith’s gnats, hoppers, yellow stimulators, and adult damsels are all worth a try. Remember, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Water level is low due to irrigation and the weeds are up making fishing from shore difficult. Best fishing is from float tubes or small boats.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been good for fly fishermen using a variety of presentations. Dry fly fishing has been productive as has stripping small leech and bugger patterns. Hoppers, stimulators, elk hair caddis, Adams, Griffith’s gnats, red quills and just about any small dry fly should work. Small worms seem to work better than PowerBait here. Also small spinners in black and gold or dark green and gold are also effective at Angel Lake. The water level is down, making for more shoreline for water access in front of the dam, brush, and trees.
ALPINE LAKES
Expect fishing to be good, though the further from the trailheads you go, the better the fishing. Fishing continues to be slow to fair at Lamoille Lake but good at Island. Worms seem to produce better than PowerBait at the higher elevations and small spinners and rooster tails are also effective.
STREAMS
Stream flows are well below normal for this time of year and many of our streams are in trouble with dangerously low flows and warm water temperatures. Anglers are being asked to avoid streams that are low and warm to give the fish a break. As of Friday, August 23, Lamoille Creek was flowing at a very low 4 cfs and fishing has been tough though anglers are having some success at the beaver ponds. The East Fork of the Owyhee has dropped off considerably and is flowing at 11 cfs and with the fire in the area, please don’t fish here. The Bruneau at 8 cfs (fishing not recommended), the Jarbidge at 5 cfs, Cleve Creek around 5 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs.
