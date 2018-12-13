Wildhorse is completely ice covered and South Fork is about 75 percent iced over, though as of Thursday, Dec. 13, there was still open water along Jet Ski Beach for fishing. Last week we discussed how to prepare your fly fishing gear for winter storage.
If you aren’t careful, your first fishing trip next spring may be interrupted by a trip to the store to replace the gear you didn’t take the time to winterize. This week we’ll talk about winterizing spinning gear.
Take the rod apart, clean it with cold soapy water, dry it and inspect it for damage. Check the guides to make sure they aren’t loose or that there aren’t rough edges that might damage your line. Replace any guides necessary. It’s not that hard and directions can be found on the internet.
Take the reel apart, remove any grit or sand. You can use compressed air or a stiff brush to remove any of the dry gunk, wash the reel, rinse and dry it off. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for lubrication.
So what do do about the fishing line? Monofilament line absorbs water, which weakens it, decreases its sensitivity, and make knots less effective. Sunlight also degrades monofilament, especially if left in the car where it goes through heating and cooling cycles.
Monofilament is a synthetic material that is made by heating polymers and extruding them through a form making a long single strand. Since heat is involved, it only stands to reason that exposing to extreme heat will affect it adversely. Most anglers replace their monofilament at least once a year and those who compete will replace it more often. So now is the time to replace it. Store the rod, reel and line in a cool place away from sunlight.
Clean out your tackle box. It is amazing the stuff that ends up accumulating there. I have found globs of soft plastics in the bottom from leaving my box in the car on a hot summer day. Clean and re-organize it. Clean off your lures and baits, tightening the eyes on them, replacing worn split rings and sharpen the hooks. You can also touch up the finish of your lures with markers or paint. Make sure everything is dry and store with the rest of your gear in a dark, cool place.
For both fly rodders and spin fishermen, take an inventory of what you have and what you will need next spring. The list of things to buy for next spring makes a great Christmas list for your family.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with four to five inches of ice as of Dec. 13. However, as you get further from shore, the ice gets thinner, so don’t venture too far out just yet. Anglers were catching 16 to 19 inch fish using a variety of presentations through the ice near the bridge by the highway. Worms, PowerBait and jigging were all working on Thursday. There is about an inch or two of snow on top and some bare very slick spots as well. Drill test holes as you venture out onto the ice to make sure the part of the lake you are on is safe.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The cold weather has covered about 75% of South Fork with ice, though as of Thursday there was open water along Jet Ski Beach for fishing. With the cold night time temperatures and daytime highs around freezing and below the open water won’t last long. Generally this lake is a couple of weeks behind Wildhorse for freezing and for safe ice. Fishing the open water has been productive using balanced leeches below an indicator and brown or black wooly buggers. Bait anglers should try worms or PowerBait fished off of the bottom.
JIGGS/ZUNINO
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report on Wilson, but expect fishing the lake to be mostly covered with unsafe ice and bad roads that are 4WD only. If you do make it here trout should be hitting hares ears, PT nymphs, red copper Johns, red brassies and chironomid patterns. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers fished on an intermediate or full sinking line should also work. Bait anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here as much of the south marsh and units are covered in ice. Even the collection ditch and units have some ice, though you can find open water where the springs are. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. Blue winged Olives, ants, beetles, and Griffith’s gnats, are all good choices for dry flies. However, wet flies will probably outperform the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Harrison Pass is very dicey and 4WD only with several vehicles being stuck for a few hours over the past week. It would be much better and safer to go through Secret Pass.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Mostly covered with unsafe ice.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
No recent report but with the colder temperatures expect this lake to freeze over soon if it hasn’t already done so.
CAVE LAKE:
Cave Lake is covered with ice except at the inlet where there is some open water. The ice is ranging from three to five inches and anglers should be aware some parts of the lake may be unsafe. Give it a little more time to build some safe ice. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is a mixture of open water and ice. Most of the ice should be considered unsafe, though the north lake does have some areas of ice up to six inches thick. It is highly variable so anglers should use extreme caution before venturing on the ice and test it as they go. Some early ice fishing has produced fish averaging 16 to 20 inches. The same presentations used at Cave Lake should also work here.
ILLIPAH
This reservoir has variable ice ranging from 3 to 4 inches thick and it is recommended that anglers wait a week or so before venturing upon the ice here.
STREAMS
With the cold nights and snow, expect to find very slippery conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Lamoille Canyon is still closed to the public due to dangerous conditions from the Range 2 Fire, though the public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground and the Talbot Canyon Trailhead. For most of northern Nevada stream flows are below average due to a very dry summer and fall and freezing temperatures. Fish will be moving very slow so slow down the presentations. As of Thursday, December 13, Cleve Creek was flowing at approximately 8 cfs (cubic feet per second); Steptoe at 2 cfs; South Fork of the Humboldt no reading due to ice; the Bruneau no reading due to ice; Jarbidge at 5.5cfs; and Salmon Falls Creek at 97 cfs. To get to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge systems anglers will need to go into Idaho. Expect 4WD conditions getting there.
