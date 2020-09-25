Joe's Fishing Hole: Best time for bass fishing

Chironomids like muddy bottoms to burrow in to develop. As they outgrow a burrow, they will collect oxygen in their body, using it to produce a bubble to help lift them out of their burrow. Once out they float with the current. Depending upon what stage of their life cycle they are in, they either settle back to the bottom to dig a bigger burrow or use the bubble to float to the surface and hatch as an adult.

Wildhorse

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low 60’s and the algae is starting to disappear. Trout fishing is picking up for shore anglers. Fishing for perch is very good for numbers and fair to good for size. Fishing for trout is fair to good, though moving into the good category as the water cools. Bass fishing is still good. Find the perch and you will find the bass. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Don’t forget balanced leeches under an indicator, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. Target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. Fishing below the dam is still good using hoppers and other dry fly patterns as well as streamers. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.