Joe's Fishing Hole: Hello, La Nina!

Happy New Year everyone, can you say hello La Nina! That’s a weather pattern that develops as waters along the equator cool with upwelling of colder water from the depths. This causes a variety of weather pattern changes which generally means more precipitation and cooler temperatures in the U.S. Northwest, Great Plains and Great Lakes regions, while the southwest and southern states receive drier, warmer weather which can cause droughts.

Luckily for our region, the weather pattern is dipping a bit lower this year bringing us the recent precipitation that has dumped above average amounts of snow to the northern part of the Great Basin along with some colder temperatures. Even the Spring Mountains west of Las Vegas have received well above average snowfalls.

That snow is more fondly known as future fish habitat and is good news for area anglers if the pattern continues through the winter. That is a big IF. At this time, it is looking good and while it is a pain to have to shovel the driveway and sidewalks almost every day let’s hope it continues.

This week USGS Snotel sites show snow water equivalents in the basins of Nevada ranging from 90% of the median in northern Elko County to 245% of the median in the Spring Mountains in southern Nevada. The Lamoille Canyon Snotel site is showing 133%, good news for South Fork. The Owyhee River Basin, some of which drains into Wildhorse, is showing 109% of the median, also good news for that reservoir.

The cooler temperatures also mean that ice formation will continue and we do have safe ice at some of our reservoirs for ice fishing. That being said, it is early in the season when conditions can change quickly, so drill test holes on the ice as you walk out to make sure of safe ice to walk on. See the individual waters below for ice information.

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday, December 30, Wildhorse was completely covered in ice ranging from 4 to 8 inches, though there are some problem areas. There are slush pockets as well as layered ice. Layered ice is where there is a base layer of ice, a layer of water and then another thinner layer of ice on top which is often broken through getting feet wet. In areas close to shore it is safe for ice fishing, but at this time it is not safe for ATVs and snowmobiles. There is snow on the ice, but due to the wind it is variable thicknesses with some areas almost clear of snow while others have some drifting. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, though nighttime temperatures in single digits on Saturday night and then warming up to around freezing early next week. Reports of anglers doing well on trout, but no reports on perch. Biologists expect good fishing through the ice this winter for both trout and perch.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

On Thursday, December 30, the lake was ice covered with unsafe ice. This lake is in limbo between unsafe ice with no open water for fishing. It may be a few weeks yet before there is safe ice here depending upon what the weather does.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect similar conditions as at South Fork. The road to Wilson is 4WD only with the snow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is closed so anglers will need to access the Refuge through Secret Pass though as of Thursday, the roads were snow packed with drifting. At that time chains or snow tires were required through Secret Pass into Ruby Valley. There is ice on the collection ditch but there is also open water wherever there are springs for fishing. The wind is making fishing in the collection ditch uncomfortable and difficult, but between storms fishing should be good. With cold water conditions fish deeper areas and springheads where the water is a bit warmer. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Fishing may improve between storm fronts. There is ice in the south marsh and the dock is out of the water. Other flies such as Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are recommended. Egg patterns can be effective this time of year here. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

At last report the lake was covered with unsafe ice, but chances are it has improved and there may be safe ice, though check it before venturing upon it. Obviously, no recent reports on ice or fishing conditions.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in 2022. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage last week and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Last week the ice was four to five inches thick at the north end and five to nine inches at the south end. It should have gained thickness over the past week and anglers report good fishing for 15 to 18 inch rainbows on night crawlers. A few anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm should also be effective. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched.

ILLIPAH

At last check the road into the lake hadn’t been plowed so it is 4WD only into the lake. Throw in a set of chains and a shovel so that your fishing trip doesn’t get cut short by getting stuck on the way in. Expect four to seven inches of ice here but be sure to drill test holes before venturing too far onto the ice. The usual nightcrawlers or PowerBait should work here as well as dark colored soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche warnings.

STREAMS

Streams are a mixed bag with some flows improving with precipitation and some dropping with freezing temperatures, though many are showing ice and fishing them is very difficult right now. Shorelines are slippery and dangerous with ice and snow. With colder water temperatures expect stream fishing to be slow. Fish the deeper pools and slower water where the fish hang out this time of year to conserve energy. As of December 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was still showing ice but expect flows between 15 and 20 cfs, the Bruneau River also showing ice but expect flows between 10 and 15 cfs, the Jarbidge also ice but expect flows near 6 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 59 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7.7 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt showing ice but expect flows between 10 and 15 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3 cfs.

