Joe's Fishing Hole: Sharpen those hooks

Fishing for bass continues is good while fishing for trout is fair to good for numbers and good for size. Algae and aquatic plants are coming on strong. Surface water temperatures are in the low 70s. This is about two weeks earlier than normal. The warmer temperatures is helping the bass bite, but slowing the trout. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good. Fish structure for bass. But remember no black bass may be kept until July 1. Trout are moving into deeper water so fish accordingly. Anglers are also having success with both worms and PowerBait catching trout averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color for midge patterns. On quiet evenings (little or no wind) midge hatches have the trout sipping midges off the surface. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. They must be released immediately after being caught. South Fork Reservoir has been stocked with approximately 58,000 trout this spring.