Joe's Fishing Hole: Sharpen those hooks

One of the least used accessories that many anglers don’t even carry is a hook sharpener. When anglers talk about the “big one” that got away, my first thought is a dull hook. A dull hook doesn’t penetrate well, and on the bony mouth of bass and trout, not penetrating well gives the fish a much greater chance of throwing the hook.
Sharpening a hook is easy. Using a hook hone, ceramic stone, or diamond file, you give it a couple of strokes parallel to the shank on the bottom of the point. Then a run a couple of strokes on each side of the point and in most instances you are done. You can test the hook by drawing it across your thumbnail at a 45 degree angle. If it slides off, it’s not sharp enough, if the point digs in, you are good to go.
Whether you are bait fishing, throwing lures or fly fishing, lots of things cause your hook to get dull. Dragging it on the bottom, getting it caught in debris or hooking a branch on your back cast will all dull the point of your hook. Even hooking a fish or two, will dull the point.
Rust is a big factor in dull hooks. Even just a few specks you can hardly see on the point can be the difference between a hook that catches fish and one that doesn’t. So don’t put your lures or flies away wet. Many anglers put the flies or lures they used that day on the dashboard of their vehicle while driving home which will dry them out quickly.
So break out the hook sharper, an Arkansas stone knife sharpener, an emery board, a diamond sharpener or in a pinch even some fine emery sandpaper and cut down on lost fish.
WILDHORSE
Algae is in full bloom with the hot sunny weather. The outflow continues to be about 100 cfs and the water level has dropped a foot in the last 10 days. Expect poor fishing conditions starting in mid to late July. Very little change at this time as fishing continues to be good for perch and bass and fair to good for trout. Surface water temperatures are in the high 60’s and pushing 70 degrees. Expect buggers, leeches and small nymphs such as copper Johns, hares ears and PT’s to all be working. Low light conditions may induce some dry fly action. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom or suspended about five feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. With the surface water temperatures heating up trout are moving into deeper water. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Probably imitates the color of perch fry. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Wildhorse was stocked with approximately 41,500 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing for bass continues is good while fishing for trout is fair to good for numbers and good for size. Algae and aquatic plants are coming on strong. Surface water temperatures are in the low 70s. This is about two weeks earlier than normal. The warmer temperatures is helping the bass bite, but slowing the trout. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good. Fish structure for bass. But remember no black bass may be kept until July 1. Trout are moving into deeper water so fish accordingly. Anglers are also having success with both worms and PowerBait catching trout averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color for midge patterns. On quiet evenings (little or no wind) midge hatches have the trout sipping midges off the surface. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. They must be released immediately after being caught. South Fork Reservoir has been stocked with approximately 58,000 trout this spring.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake has very low water levels and there was a trout die off last summer, so no trout in this lake. NDOW salvaged approximately 3,000 blue gill and several hundred black bass this past week that were taken to other appropriate waters in the state. Expect this small impoundment to dry up this summer.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures in the high 60s, fishing for trout has been fair to good and good for bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using black spinners with gold blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple, black or olive wooly buggers. Since Wilson often fishes similar to South Fork, bring the chironomid patterns. Dark colored soft plastics and fire tiger/perch-colored crankbaits are working for bass. The water level is about four feet below the spillway and will continue to drop through the summer. Wilson received some of the blue gill that were salvaged from Jiggs Reservoir. Wilson has been stocked with approximately 30,500 trout this spring.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as trout fishing in the collection ditch continues to be fair to good depending upon the day and location. Bass fishing is fair and picking up. Trout are being caught with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. With the warmer weather midge emergers, blue wing olive emergers as well as the usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are starting to work. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. Boats with electric motors are now allowed on the south marsh. Dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless should work for bass. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple and blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is down about a foot and will continue to drop through the irrigations season. This is normal. Aquatic vegetation is building so shore fishing is becoming more difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect good fishing for both trout and bass though trout fishing will be slowing with the warmer temperatures. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR should work here.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The work is complete here and the water level has come back up. Cold Creek was stocked with approximately 2,400 trout a couple of weeks ago. Expect it to be fishing similar to South Fork. Best place for trout will be in the deeper water or where the cool water from the creek flows in.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level. Fishing has been good here using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. Cave Lake was stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout this spring.
COMINS LAKE
Work is being done to put in an improved boat ramp at Comins which is affecting access to the lake. Do not expect to be able to launch a large boat for the foreseeable future as volunteers and contractors are cutting brush and moving dirt to prepare for the boat ramp. This is taking place where people have usually launched boats and that area is currently not accessible. Very little change here as far fishing conditions which has been good this spring with 16-to-20-inch Rainbow Trout being caught. Bass fishing is good. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, a variety of spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and even PowerBait. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake has been stocked with approximately 17,500 trout this spring.
ILLIPAH
The water level is down as water is being taken out for irrigation. Fishing is fair to good. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, spinners, and PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using olive or black wooly buggers, black leeches, red copper Johns, GR hares ears, PT nymphs and prince nymphs. Illipah has been stocked with approximately 24,000 rainbow trout this spring.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing is picking up with warming surface water temperatures. Worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker has been working. Bobber fishing will be picking up as the surface water continues to warm. Good flies for stripping include small leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under an indicator should be productive. Dry fly fishing should start picking up soon. This lake has been stocked with approximately 2,500 fish this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
Access is good and while there is still snow at the higher elevations getting to the lakes shouldn’t be a problem. The high mountain lakes are open and fishing should be good. Use the same tactics as at Angel Lake.
STREAMS
Flows are really starting to drop and many are only 10 to 20% of normal for this time of year. Most are very fishable right now as we are experiencing July conditions in June. This means trouble for them later this summer if we don’t get some good shots of precipitation. As of June 23, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 100 cfs, the Bruneau River down to 16 cfs, the Jarbidge at 27 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 46 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 62 cfs, the South Fork at a fishable 65 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 6.4 cfs.