Joe's Fishing Hole: Surface temps are dropping

Wildhorse

Surface water temperatures are starting to drop into the 60s but there is still algae discoloring the water. A good freeze may help kill the algae off, but that isn’t in the immediate forecast. Trout fishing is picking up for shore anglers, especially early in the day. Fishing for perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for trout is fair to good. Bass fishing is still good for numbers but fair for size. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. Boaters don’t have to go quite as deep for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Don’t forget balanced leeches under an indicator, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the south end of the lake. Target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. Fishing below the dam is still good using hoppers and other dry fly patterns as well as streamers. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.