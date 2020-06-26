Joe's Fishing Hole: Weeds are a hindrance but can help you find fish

Wildhorse

Very little change here. Wildhorse is full, the water quality is good as is the fishing. Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing for trout and perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for bass is fair to good. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers are taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. The water is still pretty clear for this time of year and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hook fished under a bobber. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish using streamers or hopper patterns. This lake has been stocked with more than 30,000 trout this spring. Smallmouth bass are coming off the beds. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.