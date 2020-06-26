Joe's Fishing Hole: Weeds are a hindrance but can help you find fish

With warmer weather and sunny skies, weed growth is picking up at most of the area reservoirs. While aquatic weeds are a hindrance to anglers, they can also help you find fish. Weeds have aquatic insects associated with them, which are trout food and the weed banks can also act as structure. The downside is that weeds grow in the warmer water of the lake while trout like the colder oxygen rich water.
But early in the morning and late in the evening as the water is cooler, the trout will often patrol the weed edges looking for food. Bass will also use the weed beds as ambush cover while waiting for bait fish to come by. A favorite tactic of fly rodders during the early summer is to fish the tops of the weed beds using a damselfly or mayfly nymph with an intermediate sink or sink tip line.
If fishing for bass, cast along the edges with crankbaits, spinner baits or soft plastics covering lots of territory quickly. Anglers can also set up soft plastic grubs weedless and toss them directly into open pockets in the weed beds where bass often hang out.
Wildhorse
Very little change here. Wildhorse is full, the water quality is good as is the fishing. Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing for trout and perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for bass is fair to good. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers are taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. The water is still pretty clear for this time of year and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hook fished under a bobber. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish using streamers or hopper patterns. This lake has been stocked with more than 30,000 trout this spring. Smallmouth bass are coming off the beds. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.
South Fork Reservoir
This reservoir is full and fishing for both trout and bass has been fair to good. Surface water temperatures is moving into mid 60’s which will help the bass bite. This spring SF has been stocked with more than 55,000 trout. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) or balanced leeches under an indicator are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Leech patterns and dry flies such as PMD’s, humpies and midges have taken trout this week. Catfish are being caught near the northwest corner by the dam, the west side flats and at the south end of reservoir by old ranger station. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow to fair. Bass fishing has been good for both smallmouth and largemouth using soft plastic baits in darker colors and expect the bass fishing to improve with warmer temperatures. South Fork has been stocked with more than 55,000 trout so far this year. However, no black bass may be kept until July 1. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity.
Jiggs/Zunino Reservoir
Jiggs has been stocked with about 3000 catchable trout this spring and the fishing has been good for both trout and bluegill with an occasional bass thrown in for good measure. This is a great water to take children fishing as the bluegill are very cooperative and fairly easy to catch. Anglers have been catching keeper sized bluegill with a small bit of worm on a red hook suspended about 18 inches below the bobber. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here for trout. Trout fishing has been fair to good. Bait anglers are doing best with worms under a bobber for bluegill and garlic flavored red or pink PowerEggs fished off the bottom using a slip sinker for trout.
Wilson Reservoir
The lake is no longer spilling, though it is still full and the water quality is good. Fishing is good for 12 to 15-inch fish that are in good shape. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. Wilson was stocked with almost 10,000 trout last week with more to come over the next couple of weeks.
Ruby Lake NWR
The electric motor opener saw fair fishing for bass with anglers catching few keepers. Surface water temperatures are climbing into the 60’s with the warmer weather which should start to improve the bass bite. This should be a good year for bass fishing in the south Marsh. Fishing off the dikes in unit 21 for bass has been fair to good for bass depending upon the weather. Fishing is fair to good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18-inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Fishing in the ditch seems to improve on rainy or windy days. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is good and trout fishing is fair to good and bass fishing is slow to fair. Some catfish are being taken near the dam and near the inlet. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. Approximately 3,000 trout have been stocked here this spring.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and fair for bass. The lake was stocked in late April with 2,000 rainbow trout. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing at Cave Lake has been good but the water level is low from a drawdown due to concerns with the dam. The usual small nymphs and crystal buggers are working for trout, with beadhead pheasant tail nymphs being very effective. The float tube launching area is closed and anglers should fish at the north end of the lake near the dam and main boat launch area. Other areas are muddy with very soft deep mud along the shorelines.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake is fishing well with a full lake and surface water temperatures climbing into the low 60’s. Anglers are catching trout averaging 14 to 18 inches on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.). This lake has been stocked with just under 14,000 trout this spring. Bass fishing is starting to pick up. If you catch a pike, please check to see if it has a radio transmitter tag near the tail. If it does, please return the fish to the water so that NDOW biologists can track its movements. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir is full and fishing has been fair to good. The usual springtime flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. Illipah has been stocked with approximately 9,000 trout this year.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is open and the lake is ice free. The lake is about as full as it can get and is spilling into the creek. Fishing has been fair to good this week. The usual worms under a bobber or fished off the bottom with a slip sinker should work as should small spinners and rooster tails. Flies to try include flashback PT nymphs, small black or olive wooly or crystal buggers, olive and peacock soft hackles, hares ears and small leech patterns. This lake was stocked with more than 1,500 tiger trout last week.
ALPINE LAKES
Access to the high mountain lakes is improving though you will still have to traverse a fair amount of snow to get over Liberty Pass and other trails at the higher elevations. Even though the lakes are starting to open up, expect fishing to be a bit slow due to the cold water temperatures. Generally, it picks up around the 4th of July.
STREAMS
Thursday’s thunderstorms caused increases in flows in a few streams, especially those in northern Elko County. Before the storms the Bruneau was flowing at 75 cfs and after the storms it peaked at about 250 cfs, but by Friday morning was back down to 77 cfs. When fishing small streams be aware that these powerful thunderstorms that pop up in Nevada can quickly cause dangerous stream conditions. As of June 25, the east fork of the Owyhee was flowing at a high 220 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River at 77 cfs, the Jarbidge is down to a fishable 37 cfs., Salmon Falls Creek at 102 cfs, Lamoille Creek still high at 62 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt approximately 60-65 cfs, Cleve Creek at 7 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs. Steptoe, Cleve, Kingston and Big Creeks were all stocked with 1000 rainbow trout each in mid-May. Tabor Creek was stocked with approximately 2,000 tiger trout two weeks ago.
