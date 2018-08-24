I’m often asked where to take children fishing in our area with good access and a place where the kids have a chance to catch fish as well as play and have a good time. The best bet in our area is Angel Lake.
This high elevation lake is a naturally occurring glacially carved cirque that has had its level raised by a small dam. At almost 8,400 feet of elevation, it is one of the higher elevation lakes in the country that can be accessed by a blacktop road. It is also one of the prettiest lakes in all of Nevada.
This lake has naturally reproducing brook trout as well as stocked rainbow and tiger trout. This summer, NDOW’s Gallagher Fish Hatchery has stocked Angel Lake with thousands of 8- to 10-inch fish. Fish food at this high elevation lake is not very plentiful, so the trout are pretty much always on the prowl for food.
Shore access is good and if the fishing isn’t, the youngsters can play and splash in the cool clear water near the dam, while the more serious anglers can fish the rest of the lake. If the family is up to it, Smith Lake is a moderate hour hike from the USFS parking lot at the upper campground and has 10- to 12-inch cutthroat trout.
To top it off, with the higher elevation of the lake, the air temperatures are often 10 degrees cooler than the lowlands where most of us live and it is almost out of the smoke that is blocking our views of the mountains. So the next time you want to take the family fishing, consider Angel Lake, just about an hour’s drive from Elko.
WILDHORSE
As of the writing of this column on Thursday, State Route 225 north of Wildhorse is closed to traffic due to the fire. Most of the traffic in the area is firefighting traffic, so it might be a good idea to fish somewhere else. If you are heading to Wildhorse, fishing continues to be good for trout, as the nights are starting to cool a bit. Bass fishing is fair to good. Trout are averaging 14 to 17 inches with the occasional 20+ inch fish being taken. Fishing from shore is best early in the morning before the surface water temperatures get too hot.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Little change here as fishing for trout at South Fork continues to be slow and trout have moved down in the water column with the heat making it more difficult for shore anglers. Hopefully, as the weather starts to cool, trout fishing picks back up. The thermocline in South Fork appears to be about 12 to 15 feet down and fishing just above it will give you the best chance for trout. Boaters are having the best luck for trout. Bass fishing has been very good. Fishing for wipers has been fair to good but often takes a lot of moving around the lake to find them. Surface water temperatures have climbed into the mid to high 70s making catch and release fishing for trout difficult and should be avoided.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Fishing for bass is fair to good, while for trout it is slow to fair. The water level is very low, which have the fish concentrated and there is some algae and weeds around the edges. PowerBait, nightcrawlers, and dark spinners with some red or yellow accents seem to be working. Brown or olive nymphs as well as red copper Johns and blood worm patterns for fly fishermen are good choices. Black wooly buggers and seal buggers are also worth a try. Poppers on still mornings and evenings are working for the bass, otherwise dark soft plastic grubs are the way to go.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The Sugarloaf fire is to the north of Wilson and the Sheep Creek fire is southwest. Lots of smoke and possibly some fire traffic. This might be a good weekend to avoid Wilson. But if you go, the water is down seasonally due to irrigation, but expect good conditions for bass and fair for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Little change here as some of the best bass fishing in a number of years continues to provide good opportunity for anglers. Bass fishing continues to be good on the south marsh as quite a few anglers are reporting limits of keeper fish. Most anglers are averaging a keeper (minimum size 10 inches) for every four to five bass caught. Many of the keepers are in the 12 to 14 inch range and a few in the 16 to 18 inch range are also being caught. Dark soft plastics with some flash fished weedless are the presentation of choice. Best colors seemed to be purple, motor oil and dark green and 4-inch grubs are doing much better than 6-inch. Quiet evenings may find popper fishing fun. Fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Water level is low due to irrigation and the weeds are up making fishing from shore difficult. Best fishing is from float tubes or small boats. Anglers can use a variety of presentations including worms, PowerBait, spinners and flies. Chironomids, wooly buggers, hares ears, prince nymphs and damselfly nymphs are recommended. Fishing for trout is slow while fishing for bass from a float tube or small boat is good.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Little to no change here as fishing continues to be good for bass and fair to good for trout. Anglers should do well on Power Bait, Mepps, Panther Martins, and nightcrawlers. Flyfishers will do well on dry fly patterns. Patterns to try include PMD’s, elk hair caddis, Griffith’s gnats, and Adams.
CAVE LAKE
Very little change here with surface water temperatures above 70 degrees, fishing at Cave Lake is fair to good depending upon the time of day. Anglers need to fish deeper in the water column as the trout have gone deep to escape the heat or fish right at sunup when surface water temperatures are at their lowest.
COMINS LAKE
With water temperatures in the 70s vegetation is thick in the south lake. Boats and float tubes have better access to fishing than shore fishermen do. Rainbow trout are still being caught in the 14 to 18 inch range though they have moved deeper into the lake and it is taking more work to find them. Largemouth bass catch rates are good with 8 to 10 inch bass readily being caught.
ILLIPAH
Water levels continue to drop with irrigation and surface water temperatures are in the high 70s which are normal conditions for this time of year. Much of the old dam is showing. Fishing is fair to good.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been good for fly fishermen using a variety of presentations. Dry fly fishing has been productive as has stripping small leech and bugger patterns. Hoppers, stimulators, elk hair caddis, Adams, Griffith’s gnats, red quills and just about any small dry fly should work. Small worms seem to work better than PowerBait here. Also small spinners in black and gold or dark green and gold are also effective at Angel Lake. The water level is down, making for more shoreline for water access in front of the dam, brush, and trees.
ALPINE LAKES
Expect fishing to be good, though the further from the trailheads you go, the better the fishing. Fishing continues to be slow to fair at Lamoille Lake but good at Island. Worms seem to produce better than PowerBait at the higher elevations and small spinners and rooster tails are also effective. Fly fishermen will want to use small nymphs sized 12 – 18 such as hares ears, PT’s, prince nymphs, copper Johns as well as black or olive wooly buggers sized 10 and 12. Dry flies to try include Griffith’s gnats, small stimulators, elk hair caddis, small black Adams, humpies, ants and beetles.
STREAMS
Stream flows are well below normal for this time of year and many of our streams are in trouble with dangerously low flows and warm water temperatures. Anglers are being asked to avoid streams that are low and warm to give the fish a break. As of Friday, August 23, Lamoille Creek was flowing at a very low 4 cfs though fishing at the beaver ponds has been good. The East Fork of the Owyhee has dropped off considerably and is flowing at 11 cfs and with the fire in the area, please don’t fish here. The Bruneau at 8 cfs (fishing not recommended), the Jarbidge at 5 cfs, Cleve Creek around 5 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs. Swinging small spinners or streamers or dead drifting a worm or hopper on a light wire hook are your best bets in the streams. Hoppers are out and dry fly fishing is in full swing, though with low water flows, stealth is the key. Fish are already heading to the larger pools and beaver dams. Try floating small elk hair caddis, small stimulators, royal trudes, renegades and of course terrestrials: hoppers, ants and beetles.
