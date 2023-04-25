ELKO – Julie Cavanaugh-Bill has been chosen as the next president of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Nevada, the first Elko County attorney elected in more than 20 years.

Cavanaugh-Bill will be sworn in as president on June 23, and said she is looking forward to highlighting judicial conditions in rural Nevada.

“[It’s] one of the reasons there is a lot of excitement of having a president from the rurals,” she said. “We know that Nevada’s rural areas don’t have a sufficient number of attorneys providing services. One of the things I’m doing is bringing awareness of this need to bar members and encouraging lawyers to consider taking cases for rural clients.”

The State Bar is also initiating a rural-based legal committee “to brainstorm additional ideas and resources to assist in pipelining qualified legal practitioners into rural areas,” she added.

Cavanaugh-Bill explained the State Bar does not work with Legislative Judicial committees regarding proposed legislation, but would “likely collaborate” with those committees on court rules that relate to attorneys and practicing law in Nevada, and anything that might affect the State Bar’s mission.

As president, Cavanaugh-Bill said she would preside over all Board of Governors meetings, serve as the official spokesperson of the State Bar, and “engage in numerous events to share and receive information that guides the Bar’s decision-making.”

“The president leads the Bar’s board through productive discussions and makes sure the work taken on is germane to the State Bar’s mission to govern the legal profession, protect the public, and serve our members,” she explained.{span class=”print_trim”}

Cavanaugh-Bill will also be involved in events in and out of state, and visits with law firms across Nevada to learn “how the State Bar of Nevada can improve its work or collaborate to support other state bars and legal professionals.”

Some of the projects she said she will oversee are enhancing mental health and well-being for lawyers and other professionals in the legal community; providing benefits, resources and support to Bar members who are either solo attorneys or those in larger firms; and identifying and eliminating barriers in the legal profession for minority members.

Cavanaugh-Bill was voted as the Bar’s president-elect from the membership of the Board of Governors for her one-year term, which officially begins July 1, and will be sworn in by a Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court.

“One of our current strategic goals is to help other Nevada legal associations in their work to support attorneys,” she explained. “We attend affiliate bar meetings, and we invite their leadership to come to the state bar offices as well and network with the leadership of the state’s other affiliate bars.”

Since 2013, she has been a member of the rural Board of Governors. She has been an attorney for more than 25 years, experienced in Native American and Indigenous rights.

She served as director of the Land Recognition Program for the Western Shoshone Defense Project for six years. Before that, she began practicing law in Minnesota with the law firm Winthrop & Weinstine P.C., handling pro bono cases and working with complex commercial litigation and serving as interim general counsel to the Prairie Island Indian Community Mdewakanton Sioux.

Her experience ranges from intergovernmental relations to active involvement in tribal, federal, state and international litigation. She has worked on two separate U.S. Supreme Court cases involving Native American jurisdictional and resource rights issues, and she has written several articles and guidebooks on indigenous rights, corporate engagement, and human rights lawyering.

In Elko, Cavanaugh-Bill opened her practice Cavanaugh-Bill Law Offices in 2009 after passing the state bar exam. In addition to her tribal legal work, she also handles cases involving child welfare and social justice.

The last Elko County attorney to be State Bar President was Andrew J. Puccinelli from 1998 to 1999. Puccinelli, who was later Elko District Court Judge, died in 2011 following a battle with cancer.

Sworn in by Puccinelli after passing the bar exam, Cavanaugh-Bill said, “I’m looking forward to following in his footsteps and reminding the attorneys of our state just how meaningful and rewarding it can be to practice law in Nevada’s rural areas.”