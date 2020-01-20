Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship funds education students

Applications are being accepted for the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Millennium Scholarship for education majors.
The scholarship is awarded to four students each year who are majoring in elementary or secondary education, and who intend to teach in Nevada.
Applicants can receive up to $5,000. The deadline for applications is April 6.
Students must attend eligible institutions incluidng Great Basin College, Nevada State College, Sierra Nevada College; University of Nevada, Reno; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; a nonprofit university that awards bachelor's degrees to Nevada residents, and any other college or university which awards a bachelor's degree in education and which is designated by the Board of Regents as an institution representative of northern or southern Nevada.
Recipients are required to meet the following:
1. Must have satisfied the eligibility requirements of the Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship pursuant to NRS 396.930
2. Must be entering his/her senior or last year of college at an eligible institution
3. Must be enrolled in and remain enrolled in a course of study leading to licensure in elementary or secondary education
4. Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale or a commensurate level of academic achievement provided to and verified by the College Savings Board for students enrolled at an educational institution that does not calculate the grade point average
5. State a commitment to teaching in Nevada upon graduation
6. Have a record of community service
Application forms can be found at NVGGMS.gov or by calling 888-477-2667.