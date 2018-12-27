SPRING CREEK -- Khoury's put on a spectacular celebration of lights for Christmas on Dec. 1 at the big Khoury's.
They provided free face painting, a presentation by the Spring Creek Choir, food and drinks served by the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Spring Creek High School FBLA to help raise funds, raffle prizes donated by Khoury's and vendors galore.
Khoury's matched proceeds raised for the SC Volunteer Fire Department for a total donation of $1,000 and the same amount for SCHS FBLA.
They donated $500 to the SC Choir and $1,000 to the Spring Creek Christian Academy.
"If you get a chance, join them next year for a fun time of celebration," said Tiffany Williams, Spring Creek High School business teacher and FBLA adviser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.