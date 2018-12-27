Try 1 month for 99¢
Khoury's celebration

From left: Spring Creek High School FBLA state president Harrison Jones, FBLA adviser and business teacher Tiffany Williams, Gus Khoury, and local FBLA president Noah Harris.

 SUBMITTED

SPRING CREEK -- Khoury's put on a spectacular celebration of lights for Christmas on Dec. 1 at the big Khoury's.

They provided free face painting, a presentation by the Spring Creek Choir, food and drinks served by the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Spring Creek High School FBLA to help raise funds, raffle prizes donated by Khoury's and vendors galore.

Khoury's matched proceeds raised for the SC Volunteer Fire Department for a total donation of $1,000 and the same amount for SCHS FBLA.

They donated $500 to the SC Choir and $1,000 to the Spring Creek Christian Academy.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

"If you get a chance, join them next year for a fun time of celebration," said Tiffany Williams, Spring Creek High School business teacher and FBLA adviser.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments