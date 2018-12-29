Kicks for Kids receives 141 pairs of footwear

ELKO – More than 100 children will have the gift of warm footwear for Christmas thanks to the fourth annual Kicks for Kids.
Donations of 141 pairs of new or slightly worn boots and shoes were collected during the charity drive at Ignite Life Chiropractic and will go to Communities in Schools for distribution to needy children throughout Elko County.
Dr. Josh Byers, practice owner, thanked donors for contributing to the drive.
“We are super blessed to be in a community that shows a huge outpouring to those in need,” Byers said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Communities in Schools that continues to define community involvement and service.”
The next charity drive that collects brand new socks and underwear, the Undie 500, begins Feb. 4 and runs through March 1.
Byers said he and his office look forward to the charity drives as an opportunity to serve the community.
“We can’t wait to be a doorway to future service projects in Elko County,” Byers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.