Kicks for Kids receives 141 pairs of footwear

Kicks for Kids partners Ignite Life Chiropractic and Communities in Schools collected 141 pairs of shoes and boots for their annual charity drive. From left: Dr. Josh Byers; Alison Byers, office manager; Leslie Goicoechea, program coordinator CIS; Sarah Goicoechea, executive director CIS; Crystal Smith, chiropractic assistant in training; and Michelle Christmann, chiropractic assistant.

 Submitted

ELKO – More than 100 children will have the gift of warm footwear for Christmas thanks to the fourth annual Kicks for Kids.

Donations of 141 pairs of new or slightly worn boots and shoes were collected during the charity drive at Ignite Life Chiropractic and will go to Communities in Schools for distribution to needy children throughout Elko County.

Dr. Josh Byers, practice owner, thanked donors for contributing to the drive.

“We are super blessed to be in a community that shows a huge outpouring to those in need,” Byers said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Communities in Schools that continues to define community involvement and service.”

The next charity drive that collects brand new socks and underwear, the Undie 500, begins Feb. 4 and runs through March 1.

Byers said he and his office look forward to the charity drives as an opportunity to serve the community.

“We can’t wait to be a doorway to future service projects in Elko County,” Byers said.

