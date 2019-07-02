SPRING CREEK – The show will go on.
One year after fireworks sparked a brush fire near the Spring Creek marina during the Fourth of July Lake of Fire, measures are being taken by the Spring Creek Association to ensure it will not occur again.
“We want to first apologize for this incident, as it certainly can be very scary so close to one’s home,” wrote SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr in a letter to property owners in the vicinity of where the fireworks are set off.
This year, the association will have water trucks spray the area before the show begins, add more volunteers as spotters for fires, and close Charlwood Court to the end of Croydon Drive for emergency access.
About 1.5 acres burned that night, putting a halt to the show, due in part to dry and windy conditions.
At a meeting of the board of directors on Sept. 28, input from the community was sought to see if the show should continue. Some residents who live in Marina Hills (Tract 100) told the board that they were in favor keeping the fireworks, but with additional precautions.
“The majority were in favor of continuing the firework tradition as we have done in years past,” Bahr wrote.
The Lake of Fire will be the culmination of the day-long Freedom Festival that kicks off at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony, followed by a pancake breakfast, 5K fun run/walk, mud volleyball and a parade that starts at 10 a.m. along Spring Creek Parkway from Glenvista Drive to Country Club Drive.
Events continue at 4 p.m. at the marina with the arrival of the MedX AirOne helicopter, superhero meet-and-greet, games, gunny sack races, a home run derby and live music by Hijacked.
The Khoury Family has been a major sponsor of the Freedom Festival over the years, contributing $5,000 toward the event. It is something the Khourys look forward to every Fourth of July.
“We like to help the community, we love to give back,” said Sam Khoury, co-owner of Khoury’s Marketplace. “They support us and help us.”
Other sponsors include Barrick, Bawcom Real Estate, Copenhaver & McConnell Law Office, Cooks Fire Oven & Grill, Elko Broadcasting Co., Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, Elko Dental Specialists, Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Motor Co., Elko Tool and Fastener, Family Dental Care, LP Insurance Services, MedX Air One, Nevada State Bank, Newmont, NV Energy, Ruby Mountain Natural Spring Water, Sabala Electric, Service First Insurance, State Fire DC Specialists, Southwest Gas, Terry’s Pumpin’ & Potties, and Vogue Services.
Vendor and parade entry forms are online at www.springcreeknv.org. Call 753-6295 for more information.
