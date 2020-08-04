You have permission to edit this article.
Lamoille Country Fair 2020 quilt winner
Jo Reid of Spring Creek won this year's quilt titled "Pathway to the Stars."

 Submitted

LAMOILLE — The Lamoille Women’s Club has announced the winner of the club’s Fair Quilt. A ticket belonging to Jo Reid of Spring Creek was drawn at the Lamoille Club House.

Reid was called immediately. She finished her walk at the Marina and came to the clubhouse to pick up the quilt.

This year’s blue and yellow quilt was named “Pathway to the Stars.” It was put together by Joyce Kay and quilted by Terry Bowers.

The Lamoille Fair was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The Lamoille women have started planning for next year’s fair to be held on June 28. The fair is a local tradition and the Lamoille women wish to continue to bring this event to Elko County.

The Fall Craft Festival, another major event planned and promoted by the Lamoille Women’s Club, is planned for Veterans Day weekend at Spring Creek High School.

“Plan to join us for this positive event November 14 and 15,” said club organizers.

